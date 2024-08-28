sitox

Investment Thesis

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) continues to prove doubters wrong (yes, me too). Not only is the business resolutely shaking off its post-Covid blues, but more importantly, it appears that starting in Q4 2024, the business will be back to growth mode.

And yet, the stock is already priced at 19x forward EBITDA. This means despite all of management's efforts to improve its profitability, I believe that the stock is already fairly priced.

Therefore, even as I upgrade my stance to neutral, I still remain on the sidelines on this one.

Rapid Recap

Back in May, I said,

[...] as we go through these results, I assert that this stock is too expensive at 21x forward free cash flow. In sum, I charge that this stock is a sell and should be avoided.

Author's work on CHWY

CHWY is a stock that at one point I was bullish. But now, looking ahead, I struggle to get behind this stock and to cheer it on. Ultimately, I recognize that its prospects are improving, but I don't believe they're improving rapidly enough to support investors' high expectations for the company.

Thus, I remain neutral on this stock.

Chewy's Near-Term Prospects

Chewy is an online company that sells pet products. They had a solid Q2, with sales reaching the high end of what they expected. The CEO, Sumit Singh, highlighted that Chewy is attracting more customers, with more than 20 million active buyers who are spending more money on average than ever before.

CHWY Q2 2024

Meanwhile, if we consider Chewy's active customer figures, it appears that its active customer figures are not moving in the right direction.

Even if the bulk of active customers who were going to churn out have already churned out, and those that stay on the platform are likely to be loyal customers, for Chewy to be perceived as a compelling growth business, it must demonstrate that it can grow its customer base. And not only rely on selling more products to a stable customer base.

Given this context, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Expected to Accelerate

CHWY revenue growth rates

There's good news when it comes to Chewy's guidance. It shows that after Q3 2024, as its quarterly comparisons come up against its easiest comparable quarter of the prior year, Chewy should be on a path to deliver double-digit revenue growth rates.

This is not all that compelling in the grand scheme of things, but at the same time, it will mark the first time in more than five consecutive quarters that Chewy's revenues are going to accelerate once again.

With this backdrop in mind, let's discuss CHWY's valuation.

CHWY Stock Valuation - 19x Forward EBITDA

As an inflection investor, you must always think about the company's balance sheet. Companies with squeaky-clean balance sheets are afforded a higher premium when they hit their stride.

As such, the fact that Chewy carries no debt and about 6% of its market is made up of cash and cash equivalents, is certainly compelling.

Furthermore, consider that Chewy's profitability profile continues to expand. More specifically, its adjusted EBITDA prospects continue to improve, with its trailing twelve months now reported at 4.2% of EBITDA margins, its highest figure in a number of years - see below.

CHWY Q2 2024

On top of that, the icing on the cake here is that looking ahead for the remainder of 2024, Chewy believes that it can continue to expand its profit margin further - see below.

CHWY Q2 2024

Recall, back in Q1 2024, Chewy guided towards EBITDA margins of 4.3% (guidance shown here). Now, 90 days later, it has expanded its EBITDA margins by 40 basis points, with 4.7% EBITDA margins potentially on the cards.

Altogether, this implies that Chewy could possibly deliver about $600 million of EBITDA at some point in the next 12 months. This leaves CHWY priced at 19x forward EBITDA, a figure that I find hard to consider a bargain.

The Bottom Line

I acknowledge that the company is making positive strides, particularly in improving its profitability and maintaining a strong balance sheet. However, despite these gains, I believe that the stock is already fairly valued, leaving little room for the significant upside that investors might hope for. While Chewy is undoubtedly a strong player in the pet products market, I'll remain on the sidelines for now.

In short, the stock is not a dog, but I'm not exactly going to chase it either.