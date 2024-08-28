My Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2024

Dilok Klaisataporn

2024 Review

The second half of 2024 kicks off on a bright note for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) as the fund gained 5.15% in July. This brought the year-to-date return for the ETF up to 7.21% through the month-end of July. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) posted a gain of only 1.21% in July, however, year-to-date it is outpacing the aristocrats by a wide margin, up 16.62%.

The trend from July has thus far extended into August. NOBL is up 2.63% through August 27th, while SPY is up 1.95%.

Several dividend aristocrats are running at a much faster pace than NOBL in 2024. Let's take a look at which individual aristocrats are driving the ETFs to return through month-end July. The following 37 aristocrats are all outperforming NOBL (Jan - Jul +7.21%) this year:

TICKER YTD 24 BRO 40.30% WMT 31.51% CINF 28.02% NEE 27.79% CTAS 27.28% CL 26.54% ABBV 23.02% CB 22.81% PNR 21.94% EMR 21.50% DOV 20.84% XOM 20.69% IBM 19.73% CAT 18.53% GWW 18.35% AFL 17.02% ECL 16.87% GD 16.81% KO 15.04% ESS 14.43% ADP 14.04% MKC 13.87% KMB 13.25% SHW 12.98% AMCR 12.15% LOW 11.96% ATO 11.91% PG 11.77% LIN 11.12% FAST 11.11% FRT 10.71% SPGI 10.52% CVX 9.82% SWK 9.68% ED 9.15% TROW 8.37% GPC 7.66% Click to enlarge

The dividend aristocrats are not known to consistently beat the S&P 500 index, in fact, the dividend aristocrat index underperformed the S&P 500 index for 7 out of the last 9 full calendar years.

However, if you look further back in history, the dividend aristocrat index is outperforming the S&P 500 index by about 2.18% per year between 1990 and 2022. A significant portion of this long-term outperformance is attributable to the dot com bubble and the financial crisis, as well as the immediate years following each market crash. This pattern was broken with the 2020 market crash, perhaps the much shorter duration of the crash and recovery are the reason. The dot com bubble and the financial crisis both extended for multiple years, while the 2020 market crash was fully recovered in a matter of months. 2022 also proved to be a strong year for the aristocrats, as they earned 15.15% of alpha on the S&P, making up for 3 years of underperformance.

Even though the dividend aristocrats have trailed the S&P for the better part of the last 9 years, long-term investors can rest assured that based on history, over a much longer time period, the dividend aristocrats can hold their own. There are currently 66 companies in the dividend aristocrat index, but strong historical returns for the index can be attributed to only a handful of them. As an investor, I am always curious how to identify these drivers of outperformance.

I want to present 3 strategies that theoretically could identify winning aristocrats and lead to better performance than the dividend aristocrat index. These strategies work best with a buy-and-hold long-term investing approach, as will be evidenced by the results. They are based on quantitative models that do not consider qualitative data; therefore, it is prudent that further due diligence is performed on all chosen stocks.

The Most Undervalued Strategy

Strategy number 1 is a focus on valuation, and more specifically it targets the potentially most undervalued dividend aristocrats. In theory, this is a long-term strategy, since it may take some time to fully see the reward of leveraging a valuation approach. My preferred method for valuation is dividend yield theory, mainly for its simplicity. Unlike other valuation methods, dividend yield theory does not require making assumptions aside from assuming that a given stock will revert back to its long-term trailing dividend yield.

This valuation technique works best for mature businesses with long histories of dividend growth, making the dividend aristocrats an ideal pool of companies to value using this technique.

Selecting the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats each month and adopting a buy-and-hold investing approach can lead to long-term outperformance when/if the targeted stocks return to fair valuation. It may take a few months or even years to see if this strategy actually pays off. I predict that it will underperform NOBL for the first few months while we wait for bargain stocks to return to fair value.

Month Most Undervalued NOBL SPY Jan 24 -2.98% -0.47% 1.59% Feb 24 2.84% 2.72% 5.22% Mar 24 6.70% 4.60% 3.27% Apr 24 -5.33% -4.69% -4.03% May 24 0.41% 1.45% 5.06% Jun 24 -2.01% -1.40% 3.53% Jul 24 6.25% 5.15% 1.21% Aug 24 2.93% 2.63% 1.95% 2021 Partial 9.05% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 -3.91% -6.50% -18.16% 2023 4.25% 8.12% 26.18% 2024 8.45% 10.03% 18.90% TOTAL 18.46% 18.50% 33.90% Alpha over NOBL -0.04% Alpha over SPY -15.44% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the most undervalued strategy.

The portfolio outperformed NOBL in July by 1.10% and SPY by 5.04% ending its poor run this year. August, excluding dividends, is thus far looking pretty decent as well, the portfolio is up 2.93% (price only return) through August 27th, while NOBL is up 2.63% and SPY is up 1.95%. Since inception, the portfolio is trailing NOBL by 0.04%, and SPY by 15.44%.

The positive return in August is a welcome sight, but this strategy still has ground to make up. Investing in undervalued stocks is a long-term strategy that will experience periods of underperformance.

The portfolio consists of 40 unique dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month, equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month.

This portfolio pays a more attractive dividend yield relative to both NOBL and SPY. Currently, the portfolio has a dividend yield of 2.94%, relative to just 2.04% for NOBL and 1.22% for SPY.

Here are the 10 most undervalued dividend aristocrats chosen for the month of September 2024. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Over/Under) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats. The image below is taken from a new spreadsheet I recently created where I am self-computing the 5-year trailing dividend yield. Previously, I used Seeking Alpha as a source for the historical yield.

Created by Author

The top 10 list has three changes compared to the prior month. Abbott Laboratories (ABT), The Clorox Company (CLX), and Medtronic plc (MDT) are replaced by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), and Nordson Corporation (NDSN).

Here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

In the image below, the black line is the actual price since August 2017. The light green shaded area represents a 0 to 15% undervalued zone. The dark green area represents an undervaluation in excess of 15%. The light red-shaded area represents a 0 to 15% overvalued zone.

Created by Author

Here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for Franklin Resources.

Created by Author

And here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for Nordson.

Created by Author

The Fastest Expected Growth Strategy

Strategy number 2 is a focus on dividend aristocrats, who are expected to grow the fastest in the near future. Historically, there has been a correlation between earnings per share growth and share price appreciation. Companies that have grown their earnings faster have also seen higher total returns. One way to gauge how fast earnings for a company will grow is to leverage analyst forecasts. For this strategy, I decided to use a discounted five-year EPS growth forecast combined with a return to fair valuation and the dividend yield to identify the 10 best aristocrats poised for the best total return in the future.

Month Fastest Growth NOBL SPY Jan 24 0.61% -0.47% 1.59% Feb 24 3.23% 2.72% 5.22% Mar 24 4.97% 4.60% 3.27% Apr 24 -6.79% -4.69% -4.03% May 24 -0.10% 1.45% 5.06% Jun 24 -2.28% -1.40% 3.53% Jul 24 6.58% 5.15% 1.21% Aug 24 1.93% 2.63% 1.95% 2021 Partial 11.62% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 -9.86% -6.50% -18.16% 2023 11.58% 8.12% 26.18% 2024 7.77% 10.03% 18.90% TOTAL 20.99% 18.50% 33.90% Alpha over NOBL 2.49% Alpha over SPY -12.91% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the fastest expected growth strategy.

The portfolio outperformed NOBL by 1.43% in July and SPY by 5.37%. August thus far is not looking as great, through August 27th the portfolio is up 1.93% (price only return) while NOBL is up 2.63% and SPY is up 1.95%. Since inception, the portfolio continues to maintain a modest level of alpha over NOBL, +2.49%, but trails SPY, -12.91%.

The portfolio consists of 37 unique dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month, equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. Dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock, and positions are only trimmed if they lose aristocrat status.

In addition to outperforming NOBL since inception, this portfolio also pays a more attractive dividend yield. Currently, the portfolio has a dividend yield of 2.60%, relative to just 2.04% for NOBL and 1.22% for SPY.

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats poised for the best total return for the month of September 2024. The table below shows the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats.

Created by Author

The top 10 list has two changes compared to the prior month. Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) and The Clorox Company (CLX) are replaced by McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).

Here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for McCormick.

In the image below, the black line is the actual price since August 2017. The light green shaded area represents a 0 to 15% undervalued zone. The dark green area represents an undervaluation in excess of 15%. The light red-shaded area represents a 0 to 15% overvalued zone.

Created by Author

And here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for NextEra Energy.

Created by Author

The Blended Strategy

Strategy 3 is a blend of the first two strategies, with a focus on the fastest expected growth but applied only to undervalued aristocrats. A blend of undervaluation and expected growth could narrow down the best aristocrats between the two strategies. The most undervalued aristocrats may not necessarily be poised for the fastest growth. Additionally, targeting only undervalued aristocrats can offer a margin of safety in that securities are purchased for fair or better prices.

Month Blended NOBL SPY Jan 24 -1.09% -0.47% 1.59% Feb 24 2.69% 2.72% 5.22% Mar 24 5.38% 4.60% 3.27% Apr 24 -5.76% -4.69% -4.03% May 24 0.14% 1.45% 5.06% Jun 24 -1.22% -1.40% 3.53% Jul 24 7.04% 5.15% 1.21% Aug 24 3.02% 2.63% 1.95% 2021 Partial 9.18% 6.54% 9.06% 2022 -7.04% -6.50% -18.16% 2023 8.63% 8.12% 26.18% 2024 10.02% 10.03% 18.90% TOTAL 21.31% 18.50% 33.90% Alpha over NOBL 2.81% Alpha over SPY -12.59% Click to enlarge

The table above shows the monthly and annual returns for the buy-and-hold portfolio of the blended strategy.

The portfolio outperformed NOBL in July by 1.89% and SPY by 5.83%. August is thus far looking almost as good, the portfolio is up 3.02% (price only return) through August 27th, while NOBL is up 2.63% and SPY is up 1.95%. Since inception, the portfolio has been beating NOBL by 2.81% but trailing SPY by 12.59%.

The blended strategy was an attempt to merge the best of the most undervalued and fastest expected growth strategies. For the longest time, this was the worst-performing strategy, however, during August 2024, it has moved ahead of the fastest expected growth portfolio and currently is the best-performing portfolio.

The portfolio consists of 41 unique dividend aristocrats. I track this portfolio by investing $1,000 each month equally split among the 10 chosen aristocrats for that month. Dividends are reinvested back into the issuing stock, and positions are only trimmed if they lose aristocrat status.

This portfolio, similar to the prior two, also pays a more attractive dividend yield relative to NOBL and SPY. Currently, the portfolio has a dividend yield of 2.75%, relative to just 2.04% for NOBL and 1.22% for SPY.

Here are the 10 dividend aristocrats chosen for the blended strategy for September 2024. The table below shows potential undervaluation (column Over/Under) and the expected growth rate (column EPS + Valuation) for each of the 10 chosen aristocrats.

Created by Author

The top 10 list has three changes compared to the prior month. Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), and The Clorox Company (CLX) are replaced by Abbott Laboratories (ABT), McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC), and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE).

Here is a closer look at the dividend yield theory valuation for Abbott Labs.

In the image below, the black line is the actual price since August 2017. The light green shaded area represents a 0 to 15% undervalued zone. The dark green area represents an undervaluation in excess of 15%. The light red-shaded area represents a 0 to 15% overvalued zone.

Created by Author

Performance Review

We have already seen how the buy-and-hold strategies are performing in August, so now let's look at how the chosen stocks for the month are doing as well. The 10 chosen aristocrats for the most undervalued strategy are up 2.85%, and performing the worst. The fastest expected growth strategy selections are up 3.46%, and since the blended strategy selections for the month were the same, this strategy has the same return. The fastest expected strategy was off to the best start in 2024, however, since June and extending into July and August, the most undervalued strategy has taken the lead, +13.91%, relative to +10.86% for the fastest expected growth, and +10.10% for the blended strategy. For perspective, NOBL is up 10.03% this year, while SPY is up 18.90%.

Here is a comparison of the buy-and-hold portfolios and the individual monthly selections for each strategy. A buy-and-hold approach is a much more tax-friendly investing strategy. It is also working out much better for the most undervalued strategy, but not for the fastest expected growth strategy or the blended strategy.

The one thing we can glean from the individual selections seeing a higher return than the buy-and-hold portfolios is that newly invested capital is being allocated at much more favorable returns than the buy-and-hold portfolio is experiencing as a whole. This is the case for the fastest growth and blended portfolios, and not for the most undervalued strategy.

Type Most Undervalued Fastest Growth Blended NOBL Individual 14.50% 31.74% 24.00% 18.50% Buy-and-Hold 18.46% 20.99% 21.31% 18.50% O/U 3.96% -10.74% -2.69% 0.00% Click to enlarge

Dividend Increases

Since the last update, a few dividend aristocrats have announced dividend increases.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide increased its dividend from $0.61 to $0.62% or by 1.64%.

Clorox increased its dividend from $1.20 to $1.22 or by 1.64%.

Dover Corp. increased its dividend from $0.51 to $0.515 or by 0.98%.

Federal Realty Trust increased its dividend from $1.09 to $1.10 or by 0.92%.

Illinois Tool Works increased its dividend from $1.40 to $1.50 or by 7.14%.

Nordson increased its dividend from $0.68 to $0.78 or by 14.71%.

Aside from the attractive increase announced by Nordson and the decent increase from Illinois Tool Works, the rest were rather low.

During the last decade, the average dividend growth rate for the current dividend aristocrats has been cooling off. During 2024 the average dividend growth stands at 5.41% as of August 27th. The rate of dividend growth is measured by comparing dividends paid during calendar years. As such it includes some organic growth from aristocrats that announced dividend increases between Q2 and Q4. 16 more increase announcements are expected between now and the end of the year that should see the average growth rate be in line or possibly higher than 2023.

Here is the data:

Year Average Dividend Growth Rate 2013 12.27% 2014 12.01% 2015 10.86% 2016 8.69% 2017 7.30% 2018 9.52% 2019 8.46% 2020 8.02% 2021 7.26% 2022 7.81% 2023 6.25% 2024 5.41% (ongoing) Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

I, personally, believe each of the 3 strategies outlined above can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index over a long period of time. These strategies are based on simple principles of valuation and expected returns, and they are easy to understand and implement. Investors should keep in mind that selecting individual stocks carries more risk than investing in an index. The simplest and possibly the safest way to invest in the dividend aristocrats is to purchase shares of NOBL. The fund finished 2021 with a fantastic return, performed much better than the S&P in 2022, and posted a respectable gain in 2023. Since inception, the fund has had an annualized rate of return of 10.49% since inception.

2024 is proving to be another wild year for the stock market, highly driven by technology and AI optimism. More recently we have seen a reversion in the market with technology giving way to the dividend aristocrats. Whether this trend continues throughout the second half of the year is a big question mark. I think there is a place for dividend stocks in everyone's portfolio. Dividend investing is a marathon, not a sprint, and you will find yourself in a slow period from time to time. The best course of action is to stick with your long-term strategy, so long as it still fits your long-term objectives.

The dividend aristocrat data in the images of this article came from my live Google spreadsheet that tracks all the current dividend aristocrats. Because this data is updated continuously throughout the day, you may notice slightly different data for the same company across the images. Also, some of my returns may be off by a few basis points from those you'll see from other sources on the web.