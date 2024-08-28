PeopleImages

Since the publication of my last article, "Amgen: You Haven't Seen Anything Yet," Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) share price has risen by more than 20%, thanks in part to increased speculative interest ahead of upcoming clinical results for MariTide in treating patients suffering from obesity, strong sales of its oncology and osteoporosis franchises, as well as medicines acquired in the Horizon Therapeutics deal.

What will be presented in this article?

I will discuss in detail several topics that are stirring the minds of many of Seeking Alpha's readers, ranging from financial risks to an analysis of the progress made in the commercialization and development of its key drugs, which in turn will continue to play a significant role in strengthening Amgen's balance sheet and improving its investment attractiveness in the long term.

Amgen's financial results for the second quarter and 2024 outlook

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company's revenue was about $8.39 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up 20% year-on-year but beating the consensus estimate by only a small margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, the results of another equally important financial metric, namely earnings per share [EPS], also pleasantly surprised me, amounting to $4.97 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 25.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Why did it pleasantly surprise me?

I expected the company's EPS to be slightly lower due to the fact that it continues to increase investments in late-stage clinical development programs for Lumakras (advanced colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer), rocatinlimab (atopic dermatitis, asthma, prurigo nodularis), Tezspire (asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, eosinophilic esophagitis), MariTide (obesity, type 2 diabetes) and others.

Let's continue.

As I've told Seeking Alpha readers before, the figures that reflect changes in Amgen's revenue and net income are undoubtedly important, but I believe the primary focus should be on identifying key factors and assessing the impact of each on the development of its business in recent months and over the long term.

In this article, I want to focus your attention, Seeking Alpha readers, on Evenity (romosozumab), which is used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at high risk of fractures. The mechanism of action of this monoclonal antibody is based on the inhibition of a protein called sclerostin, which ultimately leads to the formation of new bone tissue but, at the same time, slows the loss of existing bone.

Why do I only want to delve into the analysis of Evenity and not also Prolia?

First, I want to point out that Prolia (denosumab) is FDA-approved for four indications, the first of which is the treatment of osteoporosis in certain postmenopausal women.

Source: table was made by Author based on Amgen press releases

The answer to the above question is that Prolia's key patent expires on February 19, 2025, which will lead to the launch of its biosimilars, including Sandoz's Jubbonti, which the FDA approved on March 5, 2024, and others in development by Alvotech (ALVO), Organon (OGN), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), and others.

Source: table was made by Author based on company press releases

As a result, Amgen's long-term position in the osteoporosis drug market will depend mainly on the commercial success of Evenity, which will also be reflected in the company's share price and the wealth of its investors.

Before I discuss the growth rate of its sales and the reasons that contributed to this, I also want to note that the Thousand Oaks-based pharmaceutical giant is not resting on its laurels and is seeking to expand Evenity's label by conducting pivotal clinical trials. I have also noted the expiration dates of the key patents protecting Amgen's anti-osteoporosis medication in the table below.

Source: table was made by Author based on Amgen's 10-K and pipeline

So, Evenity sales amounted to $391 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 39.1% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Prolia sales reached about $1.17 billion, an increase of 13.3% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

What are the reasons for Evenity's commercial success?

Demand for Amgen's blockbuster is growing mainly due to its high efficacy in treating osteoporosis, demonstrated in the FRAME clinical trial.

Source: FDA

Ultimately, the promising clinical data noted above are reflected in the increasing volume of Evenity prescriptions written by doctors in the United States and Japan.

After discussing the progress in Evenity and Prolia's development, logical questions arise.

What other Amgen medicines have contributed to beating the analyst consensus estimate, and which will continue to make a significant contribution to improving its margins and revenue growth in the long term?

In addition to Evenity and Prolia, which I discussed earlier in the article, I believe that Repatha, Blincyto, Tepezza, Krystexxa, and Tezspire are the medications that will continue to have a significant impact on improving Amgen's financial position in the long term.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Dear Seeking Alpha readers, let's continue our journey by discussing Blincyto (blinatumomab). It is a novel bispecific anti-CD19/CD3 antibody approved by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory agencies to treat people with certain types of blood cancer, highlighted in the table below.

I have also described its mechanism of action in simple terms, which will allow some of you to better understand how it works. In general, understanding the mechanism of action of a drug helps me further evaluate how effective it will be, the likelihood of life-threatening side effects, and the potential for label expansion. Eventually, these factors play a key role in the growth rate of its sales, which the pharmaceutical company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on developing.

Source: table was made by Author based on Amgen press releases

Blincyto sales have continued to show positive momentum in recent quarters, reaching $264 million in Q2 2024, up 28.2% year-over-year and 8.2% quarter-on-quarter, thanks in part to its label expansion in mid-June and its competitive advantage against chemotherapy drugs in treating certain types of acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Amgen is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of a subcutaneous version of Blincyto in patients with relapsed/refractory ALL. If the study meets its primary and secondary endpoints, it will be a major milestone in the company's history.

Why?

A subcutaneous version of this monoclonal antibody will speed up its introduction into medical practice since Blincyto is currently administered by intravenous infusion, which takes several hours, thereby causing mental and physical inconvenience to patients.

Before discussing the risks, I want to note Amgen's progress in commercializing two medications acquired in the $27.8 billion Horizon Therapeutics deal. The first is Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw), an IGF-1R antagonist approved to treat patients with thyroid eye disease, which is estimated to affect between 90 and 250 people per 100,000.

The second is Krystexxa (pegloticase), a recombinant uricase used to treat chronic gout. This condition is a type of arthritis that causes severe pain due to the buildup of urate crystals in the joints.

Source: table was made by Author based on Horizon Therapeutics press releases

Combined sales of the two medicines were $773 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, up 17.3% quarter-on-quarter, driven by the expansion of the thyroid eye disease treatment market and the fact that Krystexxa remains the only FDA-approved medication for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Risks

In addition to the risks outlined in my last article about Amgen, I also note that Kyprolis (carfilzomib) sales were $377 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 9% year-on-year. However, its sales growth has slowed in the U.S., primarily due to increased competition in the multiple myeloma drugs market from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Darzalex, as well as bispecific antibodies and CAR T-cell therapies.

Source: table was made by Author

Takeaway

Finally, I come to the last chapter of the article.

Amgen's share price continues to rise, reflecting its strengthening position in the cancer therapeutics market, including thanks to the label expansion of Blincyto, as well as the FDA's approval of Imdelltra in mid-May 2024 for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company also raised its 2024 full-year guidance thanks to strong demand for the rheumatology and autoimmune portfolio.

Source: Amgen

Coupled with a robust pipeline of experimental drugs and biosimilars, the publication by the end of 2024 of much-anticipated results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy of MariTide in treating obesity, a 6% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $2.25 per share, and a gradual reduction in its total debt, I continue to cover Amgen with a 'Buy' rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.