madsci

Why I am invested in Canadian National

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) remains my favorite stock among Class 1 railroads. Its three-coastal network and its balanced exposure to several commodities are not always correlated. This, coupled with a conservative balance sheet and a management team that is careful not to increase leverage excessively, have made it stand out as the most convincing stock in the industry in the past two years.

CNI 2024 Investor Presentation

Let me give you an example. When interest rates increased, most railroads had to pause their buybacks because they were executed by taking out new LT debt. Canadian National was in no such situation, and thus took advantage of a depressed share price to increase its buybacks.

CNI 2024 Investor Presentation

This surely helps shareholders' total returns as we move on and see rail traffic recover a bit. Therefore, in 2022 and 2023, the company took on a bit more debt increasing its leverage (which is still at 2.25x) to carry out a value accretive move.

CNI 2024 Investor Presentation

In case you are following along for the first time and have not read any of the previous articles I have written on railroads, I suggest you read the article where I explained and grounded the research and thought process I use to assess railroads: "Learning From Buffett About Investing In Railroads: The BNSF Case Study".

Following Buffett, I learned a few criteria he used. Namely, earning power (pre-tax earnings/interest expense); operating efficiency (operating ratio, fuel efficiency); use of capital (capex needs to be adequate, dividends and buybacks should usually come from excess FCF); return on invested capital; FCF generation. With these in mind, I started comparing the five publicly traded Class 1 railroads, publishing a few articles under the title "Looking At Railroads As Mr. Buffett Does".

At the end of this, I bought Canadian National because it performed better than the others across every metric I looked at. For example, it can earn a return on invested capital usually around 14.5%, while keeping capex below 20% of revenues.

CNI 2024 Investor Presentation

Now, Canadian National reported its Q2 earnings at the end of July. But what is particularly interesting with railroads is that we have weekly reports of rail traffic and volumes, enabling us to have some visibility on what is going on during the quarter. In particular, we have read news of weekly traffic rising 8% YoY for the week ending on August 17, 2024.

Moreover, the Association of American Railroads (AAR) has updated its YTD trends, and we see that important commodities such as chemicals, petroleum products, and grain are performing well. Not only are they up YTD, but in the past few weeks, they have increased above their yearly average, meaning they are gaining strength. On the other hand, coal is rapidly decreasing, and this should neither surprise nor concern us. Coal surged as the war in Ukraine broke out, making gas expensive. As gas prices are now back to normal, demand for coal has softened.

AAR

Many believe railroads won't play a successful role in the economy to come. The data show a steep increase in truck tonnage against a reduction of freight volumes on railroads. However, the gap was mainly built before the pandemic. Since then, things have flattened because the need for railroads is becoming more strategic from two points of view: environmental implications and the manufacturing reshoring that is being heavily funded by the U.S. government.

Data by YCharts

Canadian National also had to briefly shut down traffic before the Canadian arbitrator ordered employees back to work. However, many customers have rerouted traffic away from Canadian ports to the US until an agreement with the TCRC is found, as Tracy Robinson, CNI's CEO, said during the last earnings call. This will surely hurt Canadian National's Q3 metrics, which will be softer than the general industry.

Now, before we move on, keep in mind Canadian National reports its financials in CAD and not in USD.

Q2 wasn't a great quarter for Canadian National. RTMs increased 7% and revenues increased at the same pace to C$4.33B. However, the company's operating income decreased by 3% to C$1.6B and the operating ratio bumped up to 64% or 62.2% when adjusted. Challenges across the Western Region of the company and traffic diversions due to labor uncertainty affected the company's efficiency, making it unable to turn the added revenue dollars into an increase in earnings.

CNI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

However, the steady increase in carloads bodes well for the company once it settles its major labor issues. In Q2, the commodity mix saw petroleum and chemicals up 14% YoY, followed by automotive (+9%) and grain and fertilizers (+7%). This helped the company increase its freight revenue per carload by 3% to C$2,927, more than offsetting the decrease reported in Q1. For the first six months, revenue per carload is now up slightly to C$3,001 vs. C$2,981.

Railroads are expected to spit out billions in FCF. So this is an important metric to look at. Canadian National reported C$947M in FCF for Q2, down C$153M YoY. For the six months ended June 30, FCF was C$1.476B vs. C$1.693 a year ago. We feel the weight of operating expenses here. But we are still before a company projected to make around C$3B in FCF this year.

As far as earning power goes, Canadian National's TTM pre-tax earnings amount to C$5.45B, and its TTM interest expense is C$814M. This gives us a coverage ratio of 6.7x, meaning its earning power is very good considering we are in a soft environment.

A positive note on efficiency came from fuel consumption, which improved by 2% to 0.874 US gallons per 1,000 GTMs. Once again, Canadian National is the undisputed leader in this metric.

The outlook to Canadian National gave hints a rebound in rail traffic may happen soon. Core commodities such as petroleum products, chemicals, and plastics, all linked to industrial activity, are seeing increasing volumes. Intermodal gains traction too while coal normalizes. Only fertilizers are projected to decrease this year due to potash spot moves in 2023.

CNI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Overall, the picture is promising, though we should be a bit cautious. However, it is hard to believe Canadian National will profit from these trends due to its labor disputes causing customer reroutes. As a result, Canadian National lowered its EPS guidance for FY2024 from 10% to the mid-to-high single range. Capex is estimated to be $3.5B earning and adj. ROIC is expected to come close to 15%. The dividend should grow 7% YoY and the share buyback program of up to 32 million common shares is confirmed. Miss Robinson did confirm that volumes and traffic are expected to be good in the second half of the year:

... for RTMs in the second half compared to last year, we should see a good uptick in the merchandise business, especially for petroleum products, chemicals, and plastics, despite softer forest products. Flat to slightly positive in bulk with Q4 grain, offset by lower potash and incrementally positive consumer products, thanks to international intermodal despite the headwind from the labor situation.

So, the quarter was not exceptional. But why should we remain bullish on the company?

With railroads, we have to look at the long-term picture. These are not businesses to assess only quarterly, but we have to project what they may be 10–15 years from now. I believe hardly anyone will think railroads won't be running in 15 years.

Now, analysts have low expectations for Canadian National, with EPS expected to grow only 4.81%. This makes the stock trade at a 20.87 fwd PE. Analysts then expect a rebound, with two years of EPS growth above 12% per year. If this proves true, the stock is trading at a 16.5 fwd 2026 PE. This projects the stock to trade around $150 by then, not counting FX fluctuations (the stock is traded in Toronto and on the NYSE).

The opportunity I currently see is the very low EPS expectation analysts have for FY2024. Labor disputes are scary, and work stoppages deteriorate a company's margins. But I think Canadian National will still be able to report a 6-7% EPS increase, thanks to its buybacks. This would make the stock trade at a fwd PE of 20.5, a little bit cheaper than the current expected multiple. More importantly, the stock trades at a discount compared to the overall market, whose average PE is now above 26. Considering Canadian National's franchise and unique business, I don't see any particular reason why it should trade below the market average. As a result, I believe that the $110-$120 range is a good entry point to buy more shares or even initiate a position.