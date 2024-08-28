Alibaba Keeps On Rewarding Investors As New Silver Linings Emerge

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.72K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba’s recent earnings failed to impress Wall Street, but there were several silver linings that can turn the stock into a good option at the current price.
  • Alibaba’s cloud operation showed 155% growth in EBITA and the annualized EBITA of cloud business has reached $1.2 billion or 9% of the revenue base.
  • The company repurchased stock worth $5.8 billion and has expunged 77 million shares or 3.2% of the outstanding shares in a single quarter.
  • The EPS growth estimate for the next two years is in double-digits, which improves the sentiment towards the stock.
  • Despite concerns by many analysts, a more hawkish foreign policy by the next administration in the US could be a tailwind towards Alibaba stock by reducing geopolitical uncertainty.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) recent earnings did not meet expectations in terms of revenue estimate. However, Alibaba stock has pushed higher over the last few days as the extreme bearish sentiment towards the company reduced. There

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.72K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News