Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Hsu - VP of IR
Sumit Singh - CEO
David Reeder - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan
Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI
Michael Morton - MoffettNathanson
Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Trevor Young - Barclays
Dylan Carden - William Blair
Anna Andreeva - Piper Sandler
Curtis Nagle - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good morning all, and thank you for joining us for the Chewy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Carlie and I'll be the call coordinator today. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now hand over to your host, Jen Hsu, Investor Relations to begin.

Jennifer Hsu

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our second quarter results for fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh, and CFO, David Reeder. Our earnings release, which was filed with the SEC earlier today has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition to the earnings release, a presentation summarizing our results is also available on our website at investor.chewy.com.

On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy s financial results and performance, industry trends, strategic initiatives, share repurchase programs, and the environment that we operate in.

Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled Risk Factors in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q from last quarter and in our other filings with the SEC, including the quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed earlier today, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statement.

