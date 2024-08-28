Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we put UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the spotlight for the very first time here on Seeking Alpha. The company's focus is on developing therapies for urothelial and specialty cancers. UroGen has one product on the market already and has other efforts within its pipeline. Our initial analysis around UroGen Pharma follows below.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is headquartered in Princeton, NJ. It appears the company came public in 2017 after being founded in 2004. The stock currently trades for just over $14.00 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $600 million.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

August 2024 Company Presentation

UroGen develops candidates off its proprietary RTGel platform that provides several benefits (above).

August 2024 Company Presentation

UroGen's first FDA approval was for a product called Jelmyto or UGN-104. Jelmyto was greenlighted by the government agency in mid-April of 2020 to adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC). Revenue growth seems to have plateaued somewhat in recent quarters.

August 2024 Company Presentation

Second quarter net revenue for Jelmyto was $21.8 million, not too much more than the $21.1 million in net sales it produced during the same period in 2023. Management knocked down Jelmyto to the lower end of its previous range in the press release that came out with second quarter numbers earlier this month.

August 2024 Company Presentation

The primary reason for some excitement around UroGen's pipeline is a candidate called UGN-102. This is an intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC). It is designed to ablate tumors by nonsurgical means and has a much bigger potential market than Jelmyto. An article in mid-June on Seeking Alpha went into more depth on the revenue opportunity around the compound for this indication.

EVISION Trial Data (August 2024 Company Presentation)

In June of this year, the company posted quite encouraging 12-month duration of response or DOR data from a Phase 3 study called ENVISION evaluating UGN-102 to treat LG-IR-NMIBC. The substance was well tolerated and had a solid safety profile as well. Management initiated the submission of the rolling NDA for UGN-102 at the start of this year and should have the application fully completed. If the FDA grants the application a priority review, a decision could be made in the first quarter of 2025. If not, more likely around mid-year 2025.

EVISION Trial Data (August 2024 Company Presentation)

UroGen is also developing UGN-103 and UGN-104. These are next-generation novel mitomycin-based formulations for UGN-102 and JELMYTO, respectively. UroGen filed an IND application for UGN-103 in April of this year. Management believes UGN-103 will be superior to UGN-102 regarding production, cost, supply, and product convenience as well as offer additional intellectual property protection.

EVISION Trial Data (August 2024 Company Presentation)

UroGen has kicked off a Phase 3 study and has onboarded three clinical sites to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UGN-103 in LG-IR-NMIBC. UGN-104 should see a Phase 3 trial evaluated it to treat LG-UTUC early next year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is largely positive on UroGen's prospects. Since second quarter results hit the wires on August 13th, four analyst firms, including Guggenheim and Oppenheimer, have reissued/initiated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $40 to $60 a share. Goldman Sachs maintained its Hold rating with a $22 price target.

UroGen exited the first half of 2024 with just over $241 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, after posting a net loss of $33.4 for the second quarter. The firm raised just over $107 million via a secondary offering in mid-June. The company also has an up to $200 million term loan facility from Pharmakon Advisors. UroGen paid $3.5 million in interest on this facility in Q2.

Conclusion:

UroGen Pharma lost $3.55 a share in FY2023 on $82.7 million in sales. The current analyst firm consensus is that losses will drop slightly this fiscal year to $3.37 as revenues rise to $94.5 million. They project losses of $2.89 a share in FY2025 as sales growth accelerates to the mid-50s.

The body of clinical data that supports the UGN-102 marketing application is compelling, and UGN-102 looks highly likely to get the greenlight from the FDA at some point in the first half of 2025. The company has the sales force structure in place to support the additional product, although some personnel will need to be onboarded, given UGN-102 has a potential market of roughly ten times of Jelmyto. More patient support and distribution infrastructure resources will also need to be put in place.

There is enough to UroGen Pharma Ltd.'s story to merit accumulating a small position in the shares. I have taken an initial stake in URGN via covered call orders this week. The stock might get a bound when management completes the marketing application around UGN-102, which should happen shortly. I am not taking a larger stake in URGN at this time, as the company is likely to remain unprofitable for at least a few more years. How fast UGN-102 gains sales traction once it is approved is also unknown. However, this will put two products in its arsenal and a still developing pipeline. Given the size of the potential markets for these products compared to UroGen's current market cap, this seems a good name to accumulate slowly over time, pending further developments.