10 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Too Good To Miss

In a week when NVIDIA (NVDA) earnings dominated the headlines, I wanted to offer more conservative income growth investors a screening article focused on two things: Dividend aristocrats and PEG.

Growth At A Reasonable Price

Peter Lynch is one of the best investors in history, achieving 29% annual returns for 13 years at Fidelity's Magellan Fund.

He popularized the PEG (price/earnings/growth) ratio, which sought to find growth at a reasonable price.

Divide the PE ratio, which is a measure of value, by the expected growth rate, and you get a ratio of how much growth you get per unit of earnings.

One or less was his goal.

The PEG ratio is a great way to combine growth and value, but it can be improved.

A Better Way To Calculate PEG

The PE ratio is the most common valuation metric on Wall Street, but it's not the best one to use, at least for corporations.

Free cash flow is left over after running a business and investing in future growth. It's what Buffett calls "owner earnings."

Enterprise value is a market cap (shares X share price) + debt minus cash.

EV is the cost of buying the company right now. It's private equity's favorite valuation metric (EV/cash flow).

EV/cash flow is a proxy for "cash adjusted earnings" and is critical.

If a company takes on dangerous debt, the high leverage will allow it to generate a lot of free cash flow.

But in a downturn, it might go bankrupt.

Conversely, a company with a mountain of cash on its balance sheet might be much less expensive than you think based on its PE ratio.

The discounted value of future free cash flow is the most fundamental source of intrinsic value, so unsurprisingly, free cash flow/enterprise value (FCF yield) is the best-performing value metric over the last 33 years.

Free cash flow isn't just a measure of value. It's a measure of quality.

So, FCF yield tells you value and quality are critical to long-term investing success.

Historical Returns Since 2017

COWZ and VFLO are two FCF yield-focused ETFs that I consider gold standard value ETFs. While I don't currently own them (I use other ETFs), it would be one of these two if I were to own value ETFs.

Portfolio Visualizer

COWZ is a pure FCF yield approach that does not focus on growth. It uses a conservative, trailing 12-month approach to FCF yield screening.

Portfolio Visualizer

Historical Returns Since July 2023

Portfolio Visualizer

VFLO applies a blended past and future consensus growth estimate for its screen and eliminates the 33% of slowest growing companies.

In other words, COWZ is a pure quality, deep value, and growth-oriented ETF, while VFLO is a pure quality, deep value, and growth-oriented ETF.

It's not surprising that VFLO has been outperforming COWZ, value stocks, and the S&P since its inception. Its strategy has been doing that for 33 years.

VictoryShares

COWZ's strategy backtests to around 16% annual returns since 1991, while VFLO's forward-looking and growth-screened approach historically has done 1.7% higher annual returns.

Not all investors will be comfortable buying brand-new ETFs or even those without a full decade of returns.

So, I took the FCF yield (consensus 12-month future) from FactSet and then divided it by the median long-term growth consensus of all analysts covering a company.

FCF PEG: Enterprise Value/FCF divided by long-term growth consensus.

My favorite way to analyze a company is to compare its FCF PEG to its historical FCF PEG. This is not quickly done (it takes lots of manual data input and spreadsheets), but FCF PEG vs historical FCF PEG tells you:

safety

quality

growth

value

In other words, everything you need to know about a company can be derived from analyzing the FCF PEG ratio.

And, of course, the dividend aristocrats are legendary for being the bluest of blue chips.

They're companies with 25-plus consecutive year dividend growth streaks, and their long-term risk management, per S&P, is in the top 33% of all global companies.

How To Find The Lowest PEG Dividend Aristocrats

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside, 5-year total return potential, PEG and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 Under Lists "Dividend Champions" 129 25.70% 3 BHS rating (reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy) 81 16.14% 4 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- Or Higher) 57 11.35% 4 Non-Speculative 53 10.56% 5 Consensus Long-Term Return Potential 10+% 23 4.58% 5 Sort By PEG Ratio 0.00% 6 10 Lowest PEG Ratios 10 1.99% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

I always begin a screen by building a core watch list. That means eliminating any company that doesn't fit strict quality and valuation guidelines that minimize short- and long-term risk.

For a dividend aristocrat screen, I begin with the "dividend champions" list, which includes all aristocrats, including MLPs (like EPD) and foreign aristocrats (like ENB).

Next, I eliminate anything trading above its historical fair value.

That's based on 12-month forward PE (or cash flow) vs. the 10 to 20-year average.

I also combine this with the yield vs. the five-year average yield.

That's because dividend stocks can be cyclical, but their value is not purely in their current cash flow.

If Exxon (XOM) sees its free cash flow go negative in an oil crash, does XOM's fair value drop to zero? It still pays its dependable income by borrowing from its AA-rated balance sheet.

And even with the market near record highs, nearly 60% of US stocks are trading at fair value or better.

Daily Shot

The same is true for aristocrats. The average aristocrat is trading at a 3% discount to its historical fair value.

Individual aristocrats can be found at much more attractive valuations.

I screen for investment-grade credit ratings, BBB—or better because fundamental risk is the risk of a company going bankrupt.

S&P

I also eliminate speculative companies, including those going through uncertain turnarounds.

Speculative Aristocrats Are Not Something I'm Interested In

YCharts

YCharts

Finally, I screen for companies with a yield plus growth consensus of 10%-plus or more.

A low valuation can achieve a PEG in a very slow-growing company.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Yield, growth, and valuation change over time—the only fundamental drivers of total returns.

Once I have these 23 remaining dividend aristocrats, I will sort them by FCF PEG. Selecting the top 10 creates the best blend of aristocrat value and growth, the 10 best PEG aristocrats you can buy today.

10 Best PEG Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Fundamental Summary

The dividend aristocrats yield 2.3%, and these 10 yield 2.6%, slightly better and significantly better than the S&P's 1.4%.

The US stock market's PEG is 3.24, and the aristocrats trade at 3.02, with these low-PEG aristocrats at 1.58.

That means, compared to the average dividend aristocrats, you're getting a 100% better FCF PEG ratio and an even better deal than the S&P 500.

The historical discount to fair value is 10% compared to the S&P's 6% premium and aristocrats' 3% discount.

The dividend safety score of 95% represents a 1.25% risk of a dividend cut in a severe recession, such as another Great Recession.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 10 Lowest PEG Aristocrats 95% 0.5% 1.25% S&P LT Risk Rating 74% Percentile, Very Good A- stable outlook credit rating = 3.29% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% or Less Max Risk Cap Click to enlarge

The average credit rating is A- stable, with a 3.29% average 30-year bankruptcy risk.

S&P's long-term risk management rating is in the 74th percentile, which is very good.

S&P

These aristocrats' risk management is 52% perfect, compared to the No. 1 company for each risk factor in its respective industry.

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional 10 Lowest PEG Aristocrats 52% Global Percentile 74% Click to enlarge

That puts them in the top 26% of globally rated companies.

The growth rate of 11.2% is slightly less than the S&P's 12% (Morningstar and FactSet) but far better than the 9% average for the aristocrats as a group.

That means 11% to 12% expected dividend growth and 13% to 14% income growth and total returns if you reinvest the dividends and rebalance annually.

13.8% consensus return potential is superior to the Nasdaq's 13.5% 40-year return.

11.5% inflation-adjusted income growth consensus.

Doubling every 6.26 years.

196% inflation-adjusted income growth in the next decade.

7.2% inflation-adjusted yield on cost consensus in 10 years.

13.3% inflation-adjusted yield on cost consensus in 15 years.

22.9% inflation-adjusted yield on cost consensus in 20 years.

Historical Returns Since 1987

Portfolio Visualizer

These 10 low PEG aristocrats delivered exceptional returns over the last 37 years, turning $1 into $203, with 50% better volatility-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

Adjusted for inflation, these aristocrats delivered a 74X return, more than 3X the wealth of the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

These aristocrats are modestly less volatile than the S&P (0.86 betas) and delivered 5.5% annual outperformance relative to their volatility.

The excess total returns (vs. risk-free cash) per unit of volatility (Treynor ratio) was nearly 2X better than the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

These aristocrats captured 98% of the S&P's upside since 1987 and just 74% of the downside, generating an 11% safe annual portfolio withdrawal rate.

That's compared to 7.6% for the S&P and 4% for the 60-40 stock/bond portfolio.

Portfolio Visualizer

Exceptional returns with good consistency compared to the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

$1,000 Investment In 1987: $45,000 In Cumulative Dividends

Metric 10 Lowest PEG Aristocrats Total Income $45,018.29 Inflation-Adjusted Income $15,106.81 Starting Yield 2.36% Yield On Cost 655.0% Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 219.81% Income Growth Rate 15.8% Click to enlarge

In 1987, the yield on these aristocrats was 2.4%, slightly lower than it is today.

Today, a $1,000 investment pays $6,550 annually and $2,200 in inflation-adjusted dividends.

The income growth rate of 16% was about 2X that of the S&P's 8.4%.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 72% = 17.4% annually vs 35% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 14% vs 9% to 27% S&P.

Polaris (PII) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Chevron (CVX) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Carlisle Companies (CSL) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Emerson Electric (EMR) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Community Financial System (CBU) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Target (TGT) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Sysco (SYY) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risks To Consider: Why These Aristocrats Aren't Right For Everyone

There are two systematic risks to FCF PEG ratio investing.

First, I'm using 12-month forward FCF yields consensus, which is always more speculative than trailing 12-month FCF yields.

There's no perfect way to measure any valuation metric, whether PE or FCF yield.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

XOM's free cash flow is a perfect example of why there's no perfect FCF valuation metric.

2009 FCF/share fell by 84% before soaring by 395% in 2011.

By 2015, FCF/share was down another 82%.

By 2018, FCF/share had more than quadrupled and went negative during the pandemic.

Then, it soared by 1500% in 2021 and another 65% in 2022.

If you're using trailing results, then there's zero uncertainty about the FCF yield you're buying.

But the market doesn't care about the past; it cares about the future.

Pacer Funds

I use 12-month forward valuations because that's what 66% of professional money managers use. Value is what other people are willing to pay, and money managers control 80% of the money that moves stock prices.

However, during boom times, FCF yield is often highest for cyclical companies (energy, financials, basic materials).

FAST Graphs, FactSet

During the Pandemic, lithium prices hit a record $81,000 per ton. Recently, they were $11,000, an 82% decline in commodity prices. This means that ALB's 50% crash is 100% justified by fundamentals.

Note that the explosive growth in earnings and cash flows 100% justified the incredible 516% rally post pandemic, which was 100% annualized returns for just over two years.

Then, the collapse in lithium prices resulted in a collapse that was also 100% justified.

Fundamentals are always shifting, and not just for valuation.

Remember that PEG is a compound metric requiring both valuation and growth estimates.

The margin of error for long-term growth consensus estimates over decades is approximately 30% across US stocks.

But that doesn't mean that a company with a 10% growth consensus today will grow 7% to 13% for decades.

It means that a diversified basket of stocks with such a consensus is very likely to grow 7% to 13%.

YCharts

Some aristocrats, like JNJ or CSL, have stable growth estimate ranges over time.

Others, like XOM or CVX, can see massive swings. I apply statistical smoothing methods when growth estimates become extreme. Still, the point is that FCF PEG involves a margin of error for both valuation and growth, which always changes over time.

I recommend 20% or less risk caps for investors on even the highest quality Ultra Sleep Well At Night Aristocrat.

GE in 2000 was the most valuable company on earth.

An AAA-rated dividend aristocrat.

That hadn't missed earnings in 10 years.

And was run by Fortune's "CEO of the century."

Those who were 20% or less GE suffered from the historic collapse in fundamentals but ultimately recovered.

Those who bought into the "Sure thing" of this "risk-free" investment got wrecked and never recovered.

And, of course, don't forget that even dividend aristocrats, the quintessential sleep-well-at-night stocks, can still be highly volatile.

10% Worst Months Since 1987

10 Lowest PEG Dividend Aristocrat Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return 2020 3 -18.05% -12.37% 1998 8 -13.74% -14.47% 2008 10 -12.97% -16.79% 2001 9 -10.75% -8.09% 2009 1 -10.51% -8.41% 2020 2 -10.46% -8.24% 2008 6 -10.05% -8.44% 2018 12 -9.16% -9.04% 2002 9 -8.82% -10.87% 1990 8 -8.75% -9.03% 2011 9 -8.25% -7.04% 2022 9 -8.09% -9.22% 2022 6 -7.83% -8.27% 2018 10 -7.68% -6.85% 2009 2 -7.62% -10.66% 2000 2 -7.40% -1.91% 2000 1 -7.37% -5.03% 1990 9 -7.36% -4.89% 2016 1 -7.30% -4.98% 2014 1 -7.00% -3.47% 2010 8 -6.83% -4.53% 2023 5 -6.62% 0.42% 2022 12 -6.35% -5.77% 1996 7 -6.28% -4.42% 2019 5 -6.23% -6.36% 2020 1 -6.16% -0.05% 2024 4 -6.13% -4.10% 2023 8 -6.04% -1.60% 2023 10 -6.03% -2.12% 1990 1 -5.89% -6.72% 2010 6 -5.39% -5.24% 2010 5 -5.20% -8.01% 2001 6 -5.14% -2.45% 2015 1 -5.04% -3.02% 2003 1 -4.80% -2.62% 2023 9 -4.65% -4.78% 1991 6 -4.53% -4.56% 2005 4 -4.52% -1.91% 2015 8 -4.51% -6.05% 2012 5 -4.36% -6.02% 2002 7 -4.26% -7.72% 2015 12 -4.25% -1.59% 2007 7 -4.16% -3.08% 1997 8 -4.15% -5.61% 2023 3 -4.11% 3.66% Average -7.13% -5.83% Median -6.35% -5.61% Click to enlarge

The 10% worst months average a 7% decline, and the 5% worst 10%.

That's the same as the S&P, where the 5% of worst months average a 10% decline.

10% Best Months Since 1987

10 Lowest PEG Dividend Aristocrat Vanguard 500 Index Investor Year Month Return Return 2020 4 17.20% 12.81% 2011 10 14.71% 10.91% 2020 11 14.62% 10.94% 2000 3 14.28% 9.75% 1991 12 12.23% 11.41% 2022 7 11.76% 9.21% 2009 7 11.55% 7.58% 2016 11 10.39% 3.70% 2022 10 10.26% 8.08% 1998 9 9.87% 6.41% 1999 4 9.81% 3.85% 2009 4 9.60% 9.56% 2016 3 9.18% 6.78% 2003 4 9.13% 8.25% 2003 10 9.02% 5.64% 1991 1 8.77% 4.32% 2010 9 8.67% 8.92% 2024 7 8.27% 1.20% 2023 12 8.12% 4.53% 1989 7 8.08% 9.01% 2010 12 7.88% 6.67% 2023 6 7.83% 6.60% 1996 11 7.80% 7.56% 2003 5 7.79% 5.26% 1990 5 7.72% 9.69% 2013 7 7.72% 5.07% 1997 6 7.69% 4.45% 2020 8 7.60% 7.18% 1991 2 7.38% 7.15% 1987 12 7.32% 7.55% 1992 4 7.32% 2.91% 2019 6 7.27% 7.03% 2021 10 7.27% 6.99% 2017 9 7.25% 2.06% 2009 3 7.08% 8.76% 2010 7 7.07% 7.00% 2023 11 7.06% 9.12% 1998 2 6.95% 7.19% 1997 5 6.94% 6.09% 1998 10 6.79% 8.16% 1988 2 6.78% 4.59% 2021 2 6.73% 2.76% 2001 11 6.71% 7.65% 2001 12 6.71% 0.87% 2019 1 6.60% 8.00% Average 8.82% 6.87% Median 7.80% 7.15% Click to enlarge

The average best month is a 9% gain, which is key to long-term success with these or any company.

The powerful post-correction bottom rallies are ferocious. After the pandemic, these aristocrats soared by 17% in a month.

This is why market timing is dangerous. You will never be able to tell whether a strong rally after scary declines starts a new bull market or just a bear market rally that fakes out investors before fresh lows.

But as you've seen, long-term investing in the world's most dependable dividend blue chips can deliver life-changing returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

Most investors think 100X real returns require buying the next Nvidia or Bitcoin.

Outstanding companies, owned for the long term, can (over 40 to 50 years - the investing lifetime of many investors who started in their 20s to 40s) deliver strong returns and help anyone with $10,000 to begin becoming an inflation-adjusted millionaire.

Bottom Line: 10 Dividend Aristocrats Offering The Best Blend Of Value And Growth

No matter what happens with the stock market in the next few days, weeks, or months, you can always make smart investing choices.

Low FCF PEG dividend aristocrats like these are an excellent way to combine safety, quality, value, and growth into one basket of world-class blue chips.

Focusing on safety and quality first, as well as reasonable valuation and sound risk management, is always the key to making your own luck on Wall Street.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher Seneca

And with these low FCF PEG aristocrats, you get the complete package for long-term income growth investors to consider.