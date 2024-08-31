10 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Too Good To Miss

Aug. 31, 2024 7:00 AM ETPII, CFR, CVX, ADP, CSL, EMR, CBU, TGT, ABT, SYY1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Peter Lynch achieved 29% annual returns for 13 years, focusing on safety, quality, and growth at a reasonable price, or GARP.
  • Lynch popularized the PEG (price/earnings/growth) ratio. During the last 33 years, free cash flow yield has been the best-performing valuation metric.
  • FCF PEG is EV/FCF/Growth and combines quality, valuation, and growth into a single powerful valuation metric.
  • Here are 10 PEG aristocrats which are 10% undervalued and have delivered 16% income growth since 1987.
  • They offer upside potential in the next year, as well as long-term return potential and income growth, similar to returns of the last 40 years.
Happy business team of young multi-ethnic office employees celebrating victory and big profit.

dikushin

In a week when NVIDIA (NVDA) earnings dominated the headlines, I wanted to offer more conservative income growth investors a screening article focused on two things: Dividend aristocrats and PEG.

Growth At A Reasonable Price

Peter Lynch is one of

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

