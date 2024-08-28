Neurocrine Biosciences: Disappointing Data From A Key Readout Hits The Stock Hard

Aug. 28, 2024 1:11 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) StockBMY, ABBV
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.94K Followers

Summary

  • Neurocrine Biosciences posted disappointing Phase II data for its schizophrenia drug NBI-1117568, driving a steep fall in the share price.
  • NBI-568 came up short in terms of PANSS reduction, with a 7.5pt placebo-adjusted reduction missing the double-digit target the Street wanted to see.
  • Management remains optimistic about '568, planning Phase III trials, but it seems optimistic to think that Phase III results are likely to be good enough to make '568 truly competitive.
  • Despite the setback, NBIX's core Ingrezza franchise and other pipeline assets like crinecerfont and NBI-1065845 in MDD still offer significant value, with a fair value around $155.

Businessman working late in office

Luis Alvarez

Neuroscience-focused Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) had been on a run of positive news, including strong Ingrezza sales and unexpectedly positive results from a Phase II study of NBI-1065845 in major depressive disorder, but that all came to

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.94K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News