Luis Alvarez

Neuroscience-focused Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) had been on a run of positive news, including strong Ingrezza sales and unexpectedly positive results from a Phase II study of NBI-1065845 in major depressive disorder, but that all came to a crashing halt on August 28 with the announcement of disappointing Phase II data on NBI-1117568 (‘568), the company’s lead M4 muscarinic receptor agonist for schizophrenia.

Although the ‘568 results weren’t a total failure, and management tried to make its case that the drug is approvable and competitive with rivals like Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) xanomeline-trospium chloride (usually called KarXT) and AbbVie’s (ABBV) emraclidine, but the Street isn’t having it. While I do think the reaction after this disappointing readout is overdone, that’s the nature of immediate reactions to major pipeline candidate disappointments, and it’s entirely possible that Neurocrine will fritter away meaningful cash on an ultimately uncompetitive drug.

I haven’t zeroed out my value for ‘568, but at close to $5.50/share, it’s no longer a major value driver. It will take time for investors to get over this disappointment, but with a fair value around $155 against a current (as of this writing) share price of $122.50, I think this is a name still worth considering, particularly as Neurocrine has a healthy pipeline of other muscarinic agents that could ultimately generate more competitive candidates if additional studies of ‘568 don’t show better results.

A Win That’s Really More Of A Loss

Neurocrine’s Phase II study of ‘568 technically did not fail – the target 20mg/day dose did show a statistically significant decline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (or PANSS) total score at Week 6, as well as other statistically significant secondary efficacy endpoints. The drug was well-tolerated and there were no apparent problematic tolerability or safety issues.

The issue is the magnitude of the efficacy, as well as the lack of dose-dependent responses. Typically, you want to see a consistent relationship between dose and response (bigger dose = bigger response), but that wasn’t the case here. That said, as management went to some length to emphasize, that’s not nearly so true in neuroscience clinical trials as it is elsewhere, and Neurocrine always considered 20mg/day as the optimal dose based on preclinical testing.

There was no dose-dependent response (Neurocrine Biosciences)

Management had guided toward an 8-point or better placebo-adjusted improvement in PANSS, and prior results from KarXT and emraclidine had the Street looking for a double-digit improvement as proof of a meaningful competitive profile.

What ‘568 delivered, though, was just a 7.5pt placebo-adjusted reduction in PANSS. While ‘568 did show a 10pt improvement at Week 5, the final result was 7.5pts, and you don’t get to just slide the clock back on a post hoc basis.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Other secondary endpoints like Clinical Global Impression of Severity (or CGI-S) scale (-0.7 placebo-adjusted) and Marder Factor Score – Negative Symptom Change (-1.9 placebo-adjusted) were positive, and compare well to the results from KarXT’s Phase III EMERGENT-3 study (-0.5 and -0.8, respectively), but this isn’t enough at this point.

Likewise with effect size. As highlighted in the company’s own slide, the effect size here for ‘568 was 0.61 – below the 0.75 seen in KarXT’s Phase II study and the 0.68 seen in emraclidine’s Phase Ib study. Were ‘568 to see the same erosion between Phase II and Phase III that KarXT saw (and it is common to see a deterioration between Phase II and III), the effect size would slip below that of already-approved antipsychotics on the market.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Could ‘568’s Design Drive A Differentiated Result In Phase III?

One reason I’m not zeroing out my expectations for ‘568 is that there is at least a chance that the nature of the drug could drive a different Phase II-Phase III experience than has been seen in other drugs.

Neurocrine’s ‘568 is the only known orthosteric M4 receptor agonist in clinical development. Unlike allosteric agonists, orthosteric agonists bind at the active site (allosteric agonists bind elsewhere and change the conformation of the protein binding site). In theory, this should mean more consistent and predictable results and less translational risk in later studies. In other words, you could try to argue that because of ‘568’s design, there’s a greater likelihood that the results seen in Phase II will repeat in Phase III.

Were that to be the case, the efficacy comparisons get more interesting – KarXT would still have an edge in terms of PANSS reduction (an 8.4-9.6pt placebo-adjusted reduction), but this is where secondary endpoints and tolerability/safety could perhaps balance out that advantage.

I think that’s a big ask, and it’s not what I’m expecting to see. I think it’s much more likely now that ‘568 will be an “also-ran” competitor in the emerging M4 space and that Neurocrine likely won’t earn back the cost of development. Management certainly does not see it this way, and tried repeatedly to make the case during the post-release conference call that this was an impressive, effective, and competitive drug.

What Now?

Management made it clear that they see this study outcome as encouraging, and they’re planning to move ‘568 into Phase III testing early next year, as well as considering other potential indications for the drug. When explicitly asked about whether they’d consider deprioritizing ‘568 in favor of an earlier-stage asset from their muscarinic agonist pipeline, they said they would not.

I’m not ruling out the chance that ‘568 could somehow turn around in Phase III and deliver a more promising commercial profile. Neuroscience studies are tricky, and I’d remind investors that this would not be the first time that the company pushed ahead despite equivocal earlier-stage results and were proven right (I’m thinking specifically of Ingrezza development, though the issue there had to do with the subjectivity of assessing symptoms/drug response).

I’ve cut my market share estimate for ‘568 by 70% and kept the odds of success at 35% - well below the typical Phase III program (which would be 50% to 65%, with neuro drugs typically skewing lower). That drops my fair value per share estimate for this drug from around $18 to around $5.50. If the Phase III result is an unexpected success, there would be significant upside, but a great deal would depend upon the details of the study results.

The Bottom Line

I’m not shocked that the shares are selling off by more than what I assessed the value of ‘568 to be. There were others who were more bullish on this drug than I was, and this is also the nature of the “catalyst”-addicted Street; taking ‘568 out of the picture (or at least dramatically shrinking the frame) leaves something of a gap in positive drivers, as the FDA approval and launch of crinecerfont is likely to not really move the stock.

For investors who can stomach the idea of swimming against the tide, this is a stock to consider. The core Ingrezza franchise is still worth upwards of $100/share, and crinecerfont adds another $30/share or so. NBI-‘568 was an important part of the pipeline, but the unexpected success of NBI-‘845 in MDD basically offsets this loss and puts the stock’s fair value back to around $155 – a decent potential return relative to today’s price after this setback.