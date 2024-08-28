David Trood

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is a space exploration company focused on providing cislunar infrastructure. As a result, Intuitive Machines is well positioned to capitalize on investments targeted at establishing a permanent human presence on the moon. Intuitive Machine's current reliance on government spending is a risk but a Trump presidency would likely provide a boost. Regardless, Intuitive Machine's revenue should transition towards commercial customers as the lunar economy matures.

Intuitive Machine's valuation already bakes in considerable success, meaning the stock is far from an obvious long. Particularly given the project-based nature of the Intuitive Machine's revenues and its low margins. Despite this, Intuitive Machine's first mover advantage, planned lunar spending and the opportunities this could eventually lead to mean there is considerable upside potential in the long run.

Market

While the lunar economy is still nascent, activity is increasing, driven by government spending. Efforts are currently focused on scientific research, technology development and gaining an improved understanding of the moon's resources, which include:

Volatiles - methane, ammonia, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide.

Minerals.

Lunar soil - can be used for radiation protection and as a construction material.

Ice - provides water, oxygen, and fuel.

Helium 3 - a potential source of energy for nuclear fusion reactors.

While the moon could contain valuable resources, further exploration is needed to determine the location and concentration of useful materials. In addition to resources, the moon could also be used as a staging point for deep space exploration, and eventually, a tourist destination.

To support these efforts, technological innovation across a range of areas is needed, including:

Lunar transportation.

Lunar habitats.

Communication services.

Power generation.

The Lunar Services market is expected to be worth approximately 105 billion USD between 2021 and 2030. Most of this is expected to be directed towards crewed missions. Intuitive Machines is focused on areas like infrastructure, transportation and communications, which are large opportunities in their own right. The Earth Orbital Services market is expected to be worth approximately 14 billion USD between 2022 and 2031.

Table 1: Lunar Services Market (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines) Table 2: Earth Orbital Services Market (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines)

NASA's Artemis program is an important driver of lunar activity at the moment. The Artemis program aims to return humans to the Moon and support human exploration of Mars. It is being performed in partnership with the private sector to accomplish its goals in the most cost-effective manner possible. The first human landing on the Moon is targeted for 2025, with a sustainable human presence planned for the late 2020s. NASA also aims to land humans on Mars sometime in the 2030s. Total NASA spending on the Artemis program is expected to reach 93 billion USD by 2025.

At the moment, Intuitive Machines is primarily benefiting from the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, which was created to deliver scientific instruments to the Moon to gather data in preparation for the human landing. The company is also waiting for the announcement of a significant NASA award related to data relay services and navigation and timing services.

While government spending should continue to drive Intuitive Machines revenue in the short term, it is a risk, as illustrated by NASA's 2024 budget reduction. Congressional approval of the 2024 federal budget left NASA with roughly half a billion dollars less than it had in 2023 and 2 billion USD less than it had asked for. However, the Artemis program actually saw a small funding increase. Much of the shortfall came from the Mars Sample Return Program. In response, Intuitive Machines has been working with NASA to develop a low-cost design for returning samples from Mars based on its lunar material return technology.

While reliance on government spending is a risk, the emerging space race between the US, China, and Russia could help ensure government support remains solid. Speculation about a lunar race has been going on for decades though, and Chinese civil space exploration has progressed at a steady pace, in a decidedly un-race-like fashion:

Chang'e 1 (2007) mapped the entire lunar surface.

Chang'e 2 (2010) performed complex maneuvering around the moon.

Chang'e 3 (2013) lunar rover.

Chang'e 4 (2018) lunar rover on the Moon's far side.

Chang'e 5 (2020) returned samples from the Moon.

Chang'e 6 (2024) sample return from the South Pole.

Chang'e 7 (2026 - planned) South Pole exploration.

Chang'e 8 (2028 - planned).

Whether the threat is real is only of secondary importance to optics, though. Government investment will likely continue to expand the market in the coming years, and if technology matures sufficiently in that time, commercial activity could take off.

A Trump Tailwind

Trump has demonstrated support for human space exploration and lunar activity in the past, and if reelected, there is a real possibility that Intuitive Machines would benefit from an unanticipated increase in government support for lunar exploration in coming years.

Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1 in 2017, which called for NASA to return astronauts to the moon and lay the groundwork for a sustained human presence. The Trump administration also shifted focus to deep space exploration, rather than earth-centric work, with a greater reliance on commercial partners. There was also a focus on high visibility projects with shorter timelines. If Trump were elected for a second term it seems likely that achieving real progress in some of these areas over the next 4 years would be a priority.

Company Overview

Intuitive Machines is a space exploration company providing cislunar infrastructure, including lunar landers and transportation. Its business is currently being driven by NASA's Artemis program. Intuitive Machines technological capabilities include:

LOX/Methane propulsion.

Optical NAV system.

Surface mobility.

Lunar communications.

Re-entry and landing.

Intuitive Machines has several business units:

Lunar Access Services - lunar landers that transport equipment to the lunar surface.

Orbital Services - satellite servicing and refueling, satellite repositioning and orbital debris removal.

Lunar Data Services - Intuitive Machines has 6 strategically positioned ground stations which offer continuous lunar coverage, facilitating lunar communications.

Space Products / Infrastructure - propulsion systems, servicing engineering contracts, lunar mobility vehicles (rovers and drones), power plants and human habitation systems.

Intuitive Machines is currently focused on lunar landers but is diversifying its business. The company's NOVA-C class of lunar lander uses methalox propulsion to navigate between the Earth and the Moon. The lander has a payload capacity of up to 100 kg and uses solar panels as a power source. The first NOVA-C landed on the moon earlier in the year, and while there were some issues, the mission was considered a success. The second Nova-C lander is scheduled to launch no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2024, with a third mission scheduled for early 2025. Intuitive Machines is also working on a NOVA-D lander which utilizes two VR900 engines to deliver 500-750 kilograms of payload to the moon. This larger lander will enable the delivery of a rover to the lunar surface.

Intuitive Machines is also developing a Lunar Data Network which will support spacecraft in cislunar space and systems on the lunar surface. The Lunar Data Network consists of Nova Control, ground stations and lunar data relay satellites. The data relay satellites (KHON-1) are being developed under contract with York Space Systems and will be placed into a variety of orbits.

Most of Intuitive Machines' current work is related to NASA's Artemis program. The IM-1 mission was successfully completed in the first quarter of 2024. Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander was the first commercial lunar lander to successfully soft-land on the Moon. Intuitive Machines was paid 118 million USD to develop the Odysseus lunar lander used in the IM-1 mission. The lander carried six payloads developed by NASA, in addition to others from commercial and educational customers. This included a laser retroreflector array, a lidar navigation device, a stereo camera, a low-frequency radio receiver, the Lunar Node-1 beacon, and an instrument to monitor propellant levels.

IM-2 is another lunar mission that is expected to be carried out in 2024 using a Nova-C lunar lander. The mission aims to determine the amount of ice located in permanently shadowed regions of the lunar surface using PRIME-1, which consists of a drill and mass spectrometer. Intuitive Machines is making progress with the assembly, integration, and testing of its lander for the mission. The company has also finalized the landing site in partnership with NASA. Intuitive Machines is making a range of improvements to its lander based on learnings from IM-1, including:

Autonomous Landing and Hazard Avoidance - integrating new autonomous processing software to land with expected 20x more accuracy than IM-1.

In-Flight Tracking - refining facility, interface, and software to improve position and velocity estimation.

Lunar Communications - improving antenna configuration and radio operations concept to improve data bandwidth and communications continuity.

Flight Systems - implemented more robust test and verification processes for IM-2 flight systems..........

Intuitive Machines expects to be able to make these improvements without significantly impacting the planned Q4 2024 launch date or requiring access to additional capital. As of the second quarter, Intuitive Machines has sold out rideshare capacity on its second mission.

Intuitive Machines is also working on a third lander, IM-3, which it plans on launching in 2025. The majority of the flight hardware has been designed and manufactured, and Intuitive Machines is preparing for assembly and integration. The next NASA mission isn't likely to occur until around 2027, leaving a gap which Intuitive Machines would like to fill with a fully commercial mission.

The LTVS contract moves Intuitive Machines in the direction of heavier cargo delivery and surface systems development and operations. The Lunar Terrain Vehicle contract has a total program value of over 4.6 billion USD across multiple award phases. In the first phase, an Intuitive Machines-led team will create a preliminary design. The second phase is expected to be awarded by mid-2025 and involves the manufacturing and testing of the larger cargo lander and the LTV surface vehicle.

Command and control and communications infrastructure are likely to be important growth drivers in the future. The company is also awaiting a potential award from NASA for its Near Space Network Services program, where the agency will procure communications services for missions on and around the moon. The Near Space Network provides communication services (telemetry, commanding, ground-based tracking, data, etc.) using a mixture of government and commercial assets, including antenna systems and a fleet of relay satellites.

Intuitive Machines is now also working on OMES III. Intuitive Machines was awarded a 5-year contract through its joint venture with KBR. The contract has a maximum value of 719 million USD. This is a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract that supports work related to designing missions, building satellites and instruments, operating and controlling spacecraft, and acquiring and distributing data.

Financial Analysis

IM generated 73 million USD in Q1, driven by OMES III revenue, IM-1 mission milestones and IM-2/IM-3. OMES III's revenue totaled just over 40 million USD. Intuitive Machines benefited from one-time revenue in Q1 though, making the company's performance look overly flattering. There was around 12 million USD related to IM-1 success milestones and 5.6 million USD related to IM-2 / IM-3.

Second quarter revenue was only 41.4 million USD, although it was still up significantly on the 18 million USD revenue generated in Q2 2023. Q2 revenue was driven by the OMES, LTVS and JETSON low-power nuclear satellite projects.

Intuitive Machines ended the second quarter with a 213 million USD backlog, down from 222 million USD at the end of Q1. There is potential for this backlog to expand in coming quarters though, driven by pending awards like Near Space Network Services and the next CLPS.

Intuitive Machines expects 210-240 million USD revenue in 2024, representing 183% YoY growth at the midpoint. This implies roughly 110 million USD revenue in the second half of 2024, representing 155% YoY growth.

Figure 1: Intuitive Machines Revenue (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines)

While Intuitive Machines' revenue is now ramping rapidly as the Artemis program matures, the company is significantly trailing on its expectations from early 2023. Analysts now expect Intuitive Machines revenue to ramp to around 450 million USD in 2025, although this will depend on contract awards and the progression of planned missions.

Table 3: 2024 Projected Revenue at Time of SPAC (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines)

Intuitive Machines' gross margin improved on the back of one-time revenue and OMES-III activity in the first quarter. The IM-2 and IM-3 missions are being performed at a loss or near breakeven, whereas OMES' margin is around 5%.

Intuitive Machines gross margin declined to -38% in Q2, largely on the back of lower revenue and the non-cash impact of changes in estimates associated with NASA CLPS contract modifications.

While Intuitive Machines' gross margins fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, it appears that the company currently needs to be generating upwards of 50 million USD a quarter to be profitable.

Figure 2: Intuitive Machines Gross Profit Margins (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines)

Intuitive Machines operating loss was only 5.4 million USD in the first quarter, supported by revenue growth and higher gross margins. This was partially offset by higher SG&A expenses, driven by incentive compensation and increased headcount. Intuitive Machines' operating loss was 28.2 million USD in the second quarter due to lower gross profits and an increase in SG&A expenses. Intuitive Machines probably needs to be generating upwards of 200 million USD revenue a quarter before it reaches breakeven.

Figure 3: Intuitive Machines Margins (Source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Machines)

Intuitive Machines ended the first quarter with 55.2 million USD cash, driven by 50.6 million USD in proceeds from warrant exercises. The company ended the second quarter with 31.6 million USD cash, after paying 21.5 million USD to launch providers and retiring 5 million USD of debt. The company's current cash balance is expected to be sufficient to fund operations for the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Intuitive Machines is well positioned to capitalize on the large lunar opportunity. There are a number of significant risks associated with the stock. Intuitive Machines' gross margins are currently low and will likely only improve slowly over time. As a result, the company's losses will persist for the foreseeable future. Intuitive Machines also has a fairly small cash balance, meaning the company will need to raise a significant amount of capital at some point in time, which will likely result in meaningful dilution.

Intuitive Machines is also dependent on government spending, which could be cut if priorities change. If technology improves and costs decline sufficiently during the initial government-supported stage, a self-sustaining commercial economy could develop, though. Beyond this, Intuitive Machines is developing technological capabilities that will position the company to capitalize on deep space exploration.

While Intuitive Machines offers exposure to the lunar opportunity, it is relatively expensive given the current economics of its business and comes with a number of serious risks. As a result, there are other companies that are positioned to benefit from the growth of the space economy which are likely a better opportunity at this point in time.