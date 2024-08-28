China Caution Suppresses Capital Markets Rebound In APAC

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
915 Followers

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific M&A has fallen 18% to reach just $282bn, the region’s lowest M&A tally in more than a decade.
  • The decline is largely a function of weakness involving China, where announced M&A fell 23% year-on-year, at a time where most other global regions saw double-digit growth.
  • Indian M&A increased by 1.1%, while Japan was the fourth most active country in the world for cross-border deals.
  • G3 Bond issuance in APAC (excluding Japan) has rebounded 27% so far this year, from the low-bar set in 2023, to reach $49bn.

A world globe marked with push pins

Richard Drury

By Elaine Tan

LSEG Deals Intelligence experts Elaine Tan, senior manager for Deals Intelligence in APAC, and Daniel Stanton, Editor of IFR Asia, recently led a client webinar Exploring Deal Making Trends in Asia, based on our data to the end of

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
915 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPP--
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF
GMF--
SPDR® S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
AIA--
iShares Asia 50 ETF
FPA--
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
AAXJ--
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News