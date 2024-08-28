OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSSIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.89K Followers

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:OSSIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dwayne Kushniruk - CEO
Paul Johnston - CFO
Brandon Taylor - President & COO
Sean Peasgood - IR, Sophic Capital

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for OneSoft Solutions financial conference call to discuss its financial results for the Second Fiscal Quarter of 2024 ended June 30, 2024. On the call today, we have OneSoft's CEO, Dwayne Kushniruk; and CFO, Paul Johnston.

Following the presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this conference is being recorded. Before management discusses the results, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements on this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see OneSoft's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Q2 ended June 30, 2024, which can be accessed on the company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the company's website.

I’ll now pass the call over to OneSoft's President and COO, Brandon Taylor.

Brandon Taylor

Thanks Simon. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. During this meeting, we are going to provide a very brief update on operations and cover our Q2 2024 results. Then going to spend the majority of this call and discussion around the pending sale of OneSoft to irth that was announced two weeks ago to review our rationale and the process that we went through and take Q&A. I have a few remarks before Paul Johnson reviews the financial information and Dwayne is going to lead the conversation and discussion about the sale of the company, then we'll wrap up

Recommended For You

About OSSIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSSIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News