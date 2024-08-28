Buyout Shops Would Cash In Redesigned Blank Checks

Aug. 28, 2024 2:05 PM ETCNDA, PGRU
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Through mid-August, 19 cash-stuffed shells had debuted on U.S. public markets in 2024, accounting for a quarter of all initial public offerings by number and 15% of the $20 billion raised.
  • Sitting on some $3 trillion of investments, by research firm Preqin’s count, buyout barons are hungry for exits.
  • By devoting some political capital to lobby Washington for revisions, buyout firms might just generate a healthy return.

Businesspeople stretching towards each other, on painted asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

By Breakingviews

Fewer blank checks are being written on Wall Street, but bankers are still happily cashing them. Even amid sluggish deal markets, money managers keep tinkering with special-purpose acquisition companies, ensuring a steady drip of activity. Buyout shops have good reasons, however, to

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.72K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNDA--
Concord Acquisition Corp II
PGRU--
PropertyGuru Group Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News