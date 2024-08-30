Pfizer: Look Beyond COVID-19 And The Patent Cliffs - Robust Long-Term Tailwinds

Aug. 30, 2024 4:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.76K Followers

Summary

  • PFE's bullish support has already been observed at the $25s, with the worst seemingly well behind us.
  • Its core portfolio continues to generate robust growth at +14% YoY in FQ2'24 (excluding Comirnaty and Paxlovid), with Seagen's therapies already at $2.92B in annualized revenues.
  • FY2025 is likely to bring forth an improved YoY comparison as well, with PFE's 3Y cost optimization program expected to boost their gross/ operating margins to pre-pandemic levels.
  • However, the management has seemingly leaned into debt to finance its hefty annualized dividend obligations, given the lower Free Cash Flow generation over the LTM.
  • Therefore, while we remain optimistic about PFE's intermediate-term prospects, readers may want to temper their near-term expectations, since H2'24 may bring forth further deterioration in the balance sheet.

Man on pedestal with binoculars and blue sky outdoors

Martin Barraud

PFE's Investment Thesis Has Bottomed Here

We previously covered Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (NEOE:PFE:CA) in May 2024, discussing the safety of its dividends/ payout growth as reiterated by the management, with it contributing to the stock's bullish support at

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.76K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News