Today we take a look at equipment dealer Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG), whose stock has been under considerable pressure in 2024 (down 45% YTD) thanks to a couple of disappointing quarters. With net leverage north of 4 after a multi-year acquisition spree and a refinancing that pushed the maturity of its debt to 2029, and some recent insider buying, this merited a deeper dive. An updated analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Alta Equipment Group Inc. is a Livonia, Michigan-based equipment dealership with a focus on specialized equipment rental and sales. The company offers aerial work platforms, cranes, earth moving equipment, as well as other material handling and construction equipment from 85 branch locations in 15 states – primarily in the Midwest and New England – and Canada. Alta was formed in 1984 as forklift distributor Yale Materials Handling-Michigan and went public in February 2020, when it reversed merged into special purpose acquisition company BRPM, with its first trade transacted at $10.37 a share. Alta’s stock trades just below seven bucks a share, equating to an approximate market cap of $225 million.

Reporting Segments

The company has three reportable segments (Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution) with each one essentially disaggregating revenue into five line items: New and used equipment sales (55% of total FY23 revenue); Parts sales (15%); Service revenue (13%); Rental revenue (11%); and Rental equipment sales (7%). Material Handling, which primarily involves lift trucks – but also through its acquisition of PeakLogix houses automated warehouse solutions – was responsible for FY23 revenue of $681.5 million (36%), whereas Construction Equipment contributed $1.12 billion (60%) to the top line. Master Distribution was added after the acquisition of Ecoverse in November 2022 and contributed revenue of $83.8 million (4%). The newest segment is primarily engaged in wholesale large-scale environmental processing equipment distribution. Material Handling enjoys the highest gross profit margin at 33.5%, with Construction Equipment generating 22.9% and Master Distribution contributing 27.9%.

Putting it all together with corporate overhead, Alta earned $0.68 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $191.4 million on revenue of $1.88 billion in FY23 versus $0.58 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $158.1 million on revenue of $1.57 billion in FY22, representing improvements of 17%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.

Approach

Not all of that growth was organic. That said, owing to its 40 years in business, Alta enjoys many long-term relationships with 30+ material handling and construction equipment OEMs and is the exclusive distributor of new equipment and replacement parts within its territories. This arrangement allows it to provide superior end-to-end customer solutions (sales, parts, service, and rental offerings) at its dealerships. Furthermore, Alta places an emphasis on sales and its high margin service business by partnering with trade and technical schools near its branch locations to proactively hire, further train, and retain skilled service technicians, which comprise ~1,300 of its ~3,000 employees. Key OEM relationships include Hyster-Yale (HY), Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY), JCB, Doppstadt, and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVF), which collectively accounted for 47% of FY23 equipment and aftermarket parts sales.

The company is leveraging these associations into a consolidation strategy in a U.S. market dominated by equipment rental giants United Rentals (URI) (1,559 North American locations) and Ashtead Group’s (OTCPK:ASHTF) Sunbelt (~1,317), which control approximately one-quarter of the market. This isn’t a new approach, with Alta executing ~20 equipment dealership acquisitions between 2008-2019. Concurrent to and post-IPO, the company has employed both debt and funds from the closing of its reverse recapitalization to finance the purchase of 16 businesses, including four total in 2022-2023 – each one bringing a different form of expansion. Yale Industrial Trucks (3Q22) provided an entrée into the Toronto and Montreal markets for its Material Handling segment. As stated previously, Ecoverse (4Q22) onboarded a new business line. Ault Industries (4Q23) offered expansion into the Ontario and Quebec markets for its Construction Equipment segment, while Burris Equipment added three in-fill locations to its metropolitan Chicago market.

In total, the company has shelled out cash of $384.8 million to execute these acquisitions since going public, which has kept its debt levels elevated. Alta has made no acquisitions in FY24 but refinanced its balance sheet in May.

1Q24 Financials & Outlook

May 2024 Company Presentation

Those transactions took place approximately two weeks after the company reported 1Q24 financials on May 8, 2024, posting a loss of $0.22 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $34.1 million on revenue of $441.6 million, versus earnings of $0.11 a share (non-GAAP) and Adj. EBITDA of $40.8 million on revenue of $420.7 million in 1Q23. The declines as compared to the prior year were attributed to a laundry list of dynamics, including a mild winter in the Northern U.S., unfavorable product mix, higher interest rates, inventory and pricing normalization, among others. More specifically, its high-margin PeakLogix subsidiary saw a significant drop in business due to elevated lending rates stunting warehouse automation demand. Ecoverse was up against a brutal comp resulting from equipment dealers restocking their inventories back to pre-pandemic levels in 1Q23. Those undercurrents contributed to a 150-basis point year-over-year decline in gross margin to 27.3%, resulting in a bottom-line miss versus Street consensus of $0.15 per share.

May 2024 Company Presentation

That performance impelled management to revise its FY24 Adj. EBITDA guidance down from $212.5 million to $210.0 million, based on range midpoints.

Second Quarter Results:

Alta Equipment Group posted its Q2 numbers on August 7th. Once again, they significantly disappointed the market. The company had non-GAAP profits of just a penny a share, some 18 cents a share below the consensus. On a GAAP basis, Alta had a loss of 38 cents a share, translating into a net loss of $12.6 million for the quarter. The company did produce $50.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, and management now expects between $190 million to $200 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY2024.

Sales grew just over four percent on a year-over-year basis to $488.1 million, missing expectations by some $17 million. Growth came from product support revenues, which increased 10.1% from the same period a year, with Parts sales increasing to $78 million and Service revenues increasing to $66.2 million. Of note, new and used equipment revenues dropped 1.2% to $251.5 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Seemingly, only one notable positive event occurred after Alta’s 1Q24 report, and that is up to interpretation: the refinancing of its debt.

On March 31, 2024, the company held cash of $5.6 million and debt (sans floorplan and finance lease liabilities) of $649.7 million, primarily consisting of an asset backed revolving credit facility [ABL] of $318 million (with another $167 million of additional capacity) due YE25 and a 5.625% senior secured second lien note of $315 million due April 15, 2026. Factoring in its floor plan and finance lease obligations, Alta held net debt of $779.5 million for net leverage of 4.1.

On May 21, 2024, Alta announced the pricing of $500 million 9% second lien notes due 2029 at an issue price of 97.094% of face value in a private placement. The proceeds from which were used to retire the lower-interest bearing second lien notes due 2026. Additionally, the company was able to expand its ABL facility to $520 million (from $485 million) and extend its maturity to 2029. It also increased the size of its floor plan facility from $70 million to $90 million and extended it from 2026 to 2029.

May 2024 Company Presentation

On the 10-Q, the company filed for the second quarter, it listed $477 million in long-term debt and just under $215 million utilized on its line of credit. Because it has been growing through acquisition, management has not been very active in repurchasing its shares. However, the company did repurchase $2 million worth of shares in the second quarter. Alta also pays a $0.06 quarterly dividend for a current yield of 3.3%.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Most of the analyst community stuck with their Buy ratings on ALTG after second quarter results were posted, albeit with some downward price target revisions. D.A. Davidson ($12 price target, down from $20 previously), Northland Securities ($30 price target) and B. Riley Financial ($13 price target, down from $15 previously) have reissued Buy ratings so far in August. Raymond James ($10 price target, down from $14 previously) maintained its Hold rating on ALTG.

On average, they expect Alta to lose $1.10 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $1.94 billion in FY24. They expected losses of 30 cents a share on $1.99 billion in sales before the Q2 earnings report. They see losses of 85 cents a share on $2 billion of revenue in FY25. Before the latest quarterly report, the analyst consensus saw Alta breaking even in the fiscal 2025 year.

Beneficial owner Mill Road Capital did acquire 179,414 shares at an average price of $8.05 on July 10, 2024, raising its position to 3.89 million shares for an ownership interest of 11.7%. They also added a bit over $900,000 worth of shares between August 1st and August 12th.

Verdict:

Alta Equipment Group Inc. has had a couple of bad quarters in a row. Net leverage is at 4.1, it had a refinancing at markedly higher interest rates, and no profitability is seen until at least through FY25. The call is to sit on the sidelines despite the decline in the stock in 2024 and the recent insider buying.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.