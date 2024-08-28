Where Now For The U.S. 10YR Rate?

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.97K Followers

Summary

  • We show why fair value for 10yr SOFR is around 4%.
  • Should we get ready for a rise? Yes, eventually. But not yet.
  • By the turn of the year we will have begun a journey back up to 4%, and a 100bp curve from the funds rate and the 10yr rate.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

We're on the precipice of a cumulative 225bp in rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The market is discounting an effective funds rate at 3% by the end of 2025 (versus 5.33% now). Market rates have already moved significantly

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.97K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About US10Y Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US10Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US10Y
--
SPGSSOFT:IND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News