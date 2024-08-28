Spirit Airlines: Hawaiian Airlines Merger Is A Silver Lining

Summary

  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have dropped over 82% since the failed JetBlue merger, raising concerns about their financial health and future viability as a standalone airline.
  • Despite financial struggles, Spirit's undervalued assets and recent regulatory shifts suggest potential for acquisition, making it a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity.
  • The DOJ's approval of the Alaska-Hawaiian merger indicates a possible regulatory shift, which could favor Spirit in finding a suitable acquirer.
  • Spirit's management is focused on refinancing debt and improving liquidity, which could enhance the airline's attractiveness to potential buyers and investors.

Spirit Airbus A320neo airplane at Las Vegas Airport in the United States

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (​NYSE:SAVE)​ shares have been hit hard, dropping over 82% since the collapse of their merger with JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) when a Federal Judge in

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

