Can Technology Stocks Continue To Run Higher?

Summary

  • Big tech has driven the rally in stocks, but are valuations stretched?
  • Company earnings have been strong despite some weak points.
  • There is a bullish argument despite the run this year.

Big tech stocks have driven the markets to record highs, but with plenty of concerns about whether the run can continue, what are we hearing from the companies? Evan Chen, Associate, Portfolio Research with TD Asset Management discusses with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell.

