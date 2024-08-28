JHVEPhoto

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing.

We have started covering the firm back in December 2022 with an initial "hold" rating, claiming that the valuation based on a dividend discount model showed limited upside potential. Later, in May 2023, we have reiterated this neutral view, arguing that the firm's profitability and efficiency metrics have been trending downwards.

Analysis history (Author)

The primary aim of our article today is to give an updated view on IBM's valuation, using the same approach as before - a dividend discount model. We will be updating our required rate of return figure, and we will see whether the previously assumed dividend growth rates are still valid or not.

Valuation update

Dividend discount model

Before we start updating the input parameters to our dividend discount model, we have to check whether the approach is still applicable or not. As the company remains in the mature growth phase, and it has kept on paying dividends since our last writing, and has even increased these payments, we believe that our initial approach is still valid.

Dividend history (SA)

According to the latest quarterly earnings results, the dividends also seem to be safe and sustainable, as the free cash flow more than covers the dividend payments, which further means that our previously used approach is likely suitable.

Cash flow summary (IBM)

Now that we have discussed applicability, let us go on to update the required rate of return and dividend growth figures with the freshest estimates.

Required rate of return

Generally, we prefer to use the firm's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as our required rate of return. In our first article, in 2022 we have used 9.25%, however since then, the macroeconomic environment, including both the debt- and equity markets have changed a lot. The latest estimates show that currently IBM's WACC is between 6.4% to 8.2%. To stay on the conservative side, we will be using 8.2% for our calculations.

WACC (valueinvesting.io)

Dividend growth rate

In our first writing, we have assumed a dividend growth rate between 2% to 4% in perpetuity. Combined with the 9.25% required rate of return, we have estimated the stock's fair value to be in the range of $93 to $131.

The following table summarizes the latest dividend growth figures.

Dividend growth rate (SA)

In general, we like to use the firm's long-term dividend growth rate to estimate dividend growth rate in perpetuity. In this case, however, the 10Y CAGR - 5.45% - appears to be significantly higher than the growth in the recent past, and therefore we believe it is not applicable.

To take uncertainties with regards to dividend growth into account, we are going to create three scenarios.

Scenario 1.

Dividend growth is assumed to be 2% in perpetuity.

Results (Author)

Scenario 2.

Dividend growth until 2030 is assumed to be in line with the firm's EPS growth of 5.24%, and thereafter it will be 2.5% in line with the overall growth of the economy.

Results (Author)

Scenario 3.

This is going to be our most optimistic case, assuming that the firm will be able to maintain its long-term dividend growth rate of 5.45% in perpetuity.

Results (Author)

We believe that the first two scenarios seem to be realistic. Considering that the firm has managed to grow its revenue by 4% in the most recent quarter, that it exceeded analysts' estimates both top- and bottom line and that it has improved its profitability, all justify a higher near term dividend growth.

Financial highlights (IBM)

For this reason, in our opinion, the fair value of the stock is likely to be around $145 per share.

The last scenario, as expected, seems to significantly overestimate IBM's stock. The 5.45% dividend growth in perpetuity is definitely too aggressive in our view.

Also, note, that none of these scenarios take into account the positive impacts of share buybacks.

To have another perspective on the valuation, let also take a look at a set of traditional price multiples.

Price multiples

The following table summarizes and compares IBM's metrics with its own historic values, as well as with the respective sector median.

Valuation (SA)

While the stock appears to be trading at a discount compared to the sector, it is significantly higher than the company's own 5Y average valuation. The overvaluation, according to this table, seems to be in line with what we have estimated using our dividend discount model.

While the business performance is definitely improving with revenue growth, EPS growth and margin expansion, we believe that these improvements are not enough to justify such a large expansion in the multiples.

So, does it mean we should sell IBM's stock?

Definitely not. IBM is a robust company, which pays and has been paying dividends reliably. From the improving macroeconomic environment, IBM is also likely to benefit. Potentially lower interest rates in the near future could boost consumer- and business confidence, which could have a positive impact on the demand for IBM's products and services. Lower interest rates also mean that the cost of capital is likely to fall, leading to lower interest expenses and therefore improved profitability.

The updated guidance for the full year also appears to be attractive.

Summary (IBM)

For these reasons, we believe that IBM definitely has a place in one's dividend-/ dividend growth portfolio; however, we do not think that the current price would be attractive to start a new position or to add to an existing one.

Key takeaways

Today, we have updated our dividend discount model, using a required rate of return of 8.2%, in line with the firm's WACC, as well as dividend growth assumptions between 2% to 5.45%. These input parameters have shown that the fair value of IBM's stock may be between $116 and $263, with $263 being overly optimistic and aggressive.

A set of traditional price multiples also show that IBM's stock may be overvalued compared to its own historic valuation metrics. While the improving business performance, including revenue growth, EPS growth and updated guidance, justify a certain P/E multiple expansion, we believe that its extent is currently too much.

For these reasons, we reiterate or "hold" rating.