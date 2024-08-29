Devrimb/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In prior articles, I have written we're in a highly challenging market environment. One major reason is mixed economic numbers.

On the one hand, we're dealing with increasing unemployment, poor consumer sentiment, and declining manufacturing sentiment. On the other hand, secular growth like aggressive investments in economic re-shoring, the artificial intelligence boom, and the outlook of lower interest rates are reasons to be optimistic.

With that said, one important development is the deterioration in manufacturing sentiment. On August 22, Bloomberg reported, "U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts at Fastest Pace This Year."

Bloomberg

I added emphasis to the quote below:

The S&P Global flash August purchasing managers index slid 1.6 points to 48. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, and the figure was weaker than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The group’s report also showed services activity expanded at a solid pace to indicate underlying health in the largest part of the economy. Meanwhile, a measure of prices received by service providers declined to the lowest level since the start of the year. - Bloomberg

In other words, while the title suggests carnage, the situation could have been a lot worse, as services remain strong, supported by easing prices (something the Fed likes).

If we look at the original report, we find the chart below, which shows that manufacturing remains the economy's biggest problem.

S&P Global

Hence, S&P Global makes the case that a recession can be avoided, thanks to the service economy. However, because manufacturing tends to lead economic cycles, we're not out of the woods yet.

This ‘soft-landing’ scenario looks less convincing, however, when you scratch beneath the surface of the headline numbers. Growth has become increasingly dependent on the service sector as manufacturing, which often leads the economic cycle, has fallen into decline. The manufacturing sector’s forward-looking orders-to-inventory ratio has fallen to one of the lowest levels since the global financial crisis. - S&P Global (emphasis added)

I'm bringing all of this up because some manufacturing stocks have completely ignored the mounting economic risks. One of these companies is the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), a company I called an "ETF-Like Industrial Giant Poised For Long-Term Gains" in my first (and most recent) article on the company.

This article was written on June 13. Since then, PH shares have returned 12%, beating the 3% return of the S&P 500 by a significant margin.

Over the past ten years, PH shares have returned more than 500%. Looking at the chart below, one could assume the manufacturing sector is doing just fine.

Data by YCharts

Hence, in this article, I'll update my thesis using the company's latest earnings and other important developments that impact the risk/reward of this Cleveland-based corporation.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Parker-Hannifin Is Firing On All Cylinders

In my prior article, I spent a lot of time discussing the company's diversified business model, which allows the company to benefit from a number of secular tailwinds, including the post-pandemic aerospace recovery, the energy transition, electrification, automation, and so much more.

In fact, roughly 60% of its revenue comes from fast-growing aerospace and filtration markets. In 2015, that number was 40%.

With that in mind, despite headwinds, the company reported a record free cash flow result of almost $3 billion in FY2024. That's up 14% compared to FY2023 and 15% of its total sales. The cash conversion rate was 105%, indicating that the company generated more free cash flow than net income, a sign of high-quality earnings.

Thanks to this result, the company lowered its debt by more than $3.4 billion since acquiring Meggitt in 2022. Meggitt is a major aerospace/defense player that received a lot of buyout offers when it was still a standalone company.

Parker-Hannifin now has a healthy net leverage ratio of just 2.0x EBITDA.

As one can imagine, none of this would have been possible without a strong top line. In the fourth quarter alone, the company generated $5.2 billion in revenue, 2% more than in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023.

Moreover, as we can see below, this allowed the company to grow net income by 12%, supported by higher margins.

The star of the quarter was aerospace, which has become one of my favorite places to put money since the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter, this segment showed 19.1% organic growth with a 21.7% margin. As we can see below, this was supported by strength across all markets, record aftermarket sales, higher margins, and strong order growth on top of last year's elevated order growth.

On a full-year basis, aerospace generated more than $5 billion in sales - more than twice its 2020 result. On top of the post-pandemic recovery in commercial aviation and defense-related demand, the company benefits from an ever-increasing installed base.

So far, so good.

What matters is the company's outlook, which is fantastic news for shareholders.

Great News For (Dividend) Investors

For 2025, the company expects organic growth between 2% and 5%, with 8.5% growth in aerospace. The only segment expected to see contraction is off-highway, one of the most cyclical industrial segments on the market.

According to the company, this guidance is supported by a gradual recovery in its industrial markets, indicating a balanced growth trajectory across its segments.

Furthermore, the company is focusing on improving its profitability with an expected 50 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement in the fiscal year of 2025.

On a longer-term basis, strategic M&A and changes to its business model have put the company in a great spot to publish very bullish guidance. For example, by 2029, the company expects that $0.85 of every revenue dollar will come from long-cycle, secular, and aftermarket revenues. This would significantly lower cyclical risks and cash flow volatility, something investors love.

Moreover, in the 2025-2029 period, the company expects at least $18 billion in free cash flow, 50% more than in the 2020-2024 period. Ideally, this allows it to generate more than $35 in EPS by then, $10 more than its $25.44 result in FY2024.

This is terrific news for dividend investors.

Currently, the company has a $75 billion market cap. This implies a 2025-2029 free cash flow yield of 24% (4.8% average).

As I wrote in my prior article, the company has a history of 68 consecutive annual dividend hikes, making it a Dividend King. Its 2019-2024 dividend CAGR was 14%. Over the next five years, the company expects more than $11 in dividends (a 2x increase in dividends per share).

Currently, the company yields 1.1% with a low payout ratio of just 24%.

Although its current yield is nothing to write home about, the dividend growth outlook is more than impressive.

Data by YCharts

What about its valuation?

Valuation

Parker-Hannifin is no hidden secret anymore. The stock price has done well recently, rising to almost $600. However, I do not believe the company's is massively overvalued.

While it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 23.0x, above its long-term average of 15.9x, I have to say that PH deserves a higher multiple. The company's path to higher margins and a much stronger business model with lower cyclical risks warrant a higher multiple.

In my last article, I used a 20x multiple. In the FY25-FY27 period, analysts expect average annual EPS growth of 8%, including 10% and 9% in FY26 and FY27, respectively.

FAST Graphs

This implies a fair stock price of $644, roughly 10% above the current price.

As such, I remain bullish, although I would not start a large position at current prices. If I had less aerospace exposure, I would start buying gradually and add over time. If the market provides us with a correction, I would average down.

I always apply this strategy when buying great companies that are somewhere between too cheap and too expensive.

If the company had less aerospace exposure and no path to sustainable earnings, free cash flow, and margin growth, I would apply a Hold rating.

Takeaway

Navigating today's market is challenging, with mixed economic signals making it difficult to predict the direction of the economy.

While manufacturing struggles, Parker-Hannifin has managed to thrive, thanks to its fantastic business model and strategic focus on high-growth sectors like aerospace and filtration.

Their impressive financial results, including record free cash flow and consistent debt reduction, highlight its resilience when it matters most.

Although the stock isn't a bargain, the long-term outlook is promising, especially for dividend investors.

All things considered, I believe PH's path to sustained growth justifies a premium valuation, but it's wise to be patient and strategic in building a position.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diversified Growth : Parker-Hannifin is capitalizing on secular growth trends in aerospace, electrification, and automation.

: Parker-Hannifin is capitalizing on secular growth trends in aerospace, electrification, and automation. Strong Financials : Record free cash flow and significant debt reduction after its Meggitt acquisition indicate financial strength and high-quality earnings.

: Record free cash flow and significant debt reduction after its Meggitt acquisition indicate financial strength and high-quality earnings. Dividend Powerhouse : With 68 consecutive dividend hikes and a plan to double dividends per share by 2029, it's a compelling pick for income-focused investors.

: With 68 consecutive dividend hikes and a plan to double dividends per share by 2029, it's a compelling pick for income-focused investors. Long-Term Outlook: The company's shift to long-cycle and aftermarket revenues reduces cyclicality and supports an impressive growth forecast.

Cons: