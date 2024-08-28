tomazl/iStock via Getty Images

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) just reported that its phase 2 study using NBI1117568 [also known as NBI-'568] for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia met the primary endpoint with statistical significance. Despite this, the stock price is trading lower by as much as 17% to $126.06 per share on the back of this news. The reason is that a competing drug from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), which was obtained through the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, had achieved better results from its clinical study. Not only that, but the big pharma is already in the process of having this drug, KarXT up for FDA review on September 26th, 2024, for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia. I believe that the decline in stock price now presents itself as a better buy opportunity more than ever for Neurocrine for several reasons. The first reason is that there is another shot on goal in the pipeline regarding targeting this Schizophrenia patient population.

This would be with the use of a drug known as luvadaxistat, which is being explored in a phase 2 study for the cognitive component associated with Schizophrenia. Why should investors care about this mid-stage study? That's because results from this trial are expected to be released in Q3 of 2024 any day now. It is not guaranteed to be positive, but possible that it could make up for the lower expectation achieved with NBI-'568. That's because luvadaxistat is a DAAO inhibitor, while NBI-'568 was an M4 inhibitor. The second reason is that it has another drug in its pipeline, which is known as Valbenazine.

The importance of this drug is that it is being advanced as an adjunctive treatment for patients with Schizophrenia who have an inadequate response to antipsychotic treatments. This candidate is also being developed in another study targeting patients with dyskinetic cerebral palsy as well. The third reason is that even though the Muscarinic receptor agonist didn't do well for Schizophrenia, there are other drugs with a similar mechanism of action [MOA] targeting patients with other disorders. The final reason is that the FDA accepted the New Drug Application [NDA] submissions of crinecerfont for review of adults and pediatric patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia [CAH].

Despite Disappointment, Hope Remains With Muscarinic Receptor Program

As I stated above, Neurocrine Biosciences reported positive results from its phase 2 dose-finding NBI-'568-SCZ2028 study using NBI-'568 for the treatment of adult patients with Schizophrenia who are experiencing an acute exacerbation or relapse of symptoms. The primary endpoint of this mid-stage study was the change from baseline in total Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale [PANSS] score at Week 6. The goal was to see if treatment with NBI-'568 would be superior to placebo regarding this primary endpoint. The once-daily 20 mg dose of the drug achieved a placebo-adjusted mean reduction of 7.5 points in this PANSS score at week 6, with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.011.

Why is this score important for these patients? That's because it measures the severity of this disease for these patients. Any drug that can reduce the score for a patient is an ideal option for them. Despite this phase 2 dose-finding study being met with statistical significance, along with other secondary endpoints, the stock price still traded much lower.

The reason this is the case is that while the drug passed the phase 2 study, it did not reach the level that Bristol-Myers Squibb's drug did in the clinic. The thing is that this big pharma completed its acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics for $12 billion back in March 2024. The significance of this acquisition is that it brought on board the drug KarXT. This drug has not only been able to pass phase 3 testing for adults with Schizophrenia, but has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA for review with a PDUFA date of September 26th, 2024. This is huge because if KarXT is approved it would be the newest pharmacological approach to treating these patients in several decades. Bristol's drug was able to achieve a reduction of 9.6 points compared to placebo and thus why it is likely investors are not intrigued with data for NBI-'568.

This outcome leads me to the first reason why I believe the stock price trading lower is a massive overreaction. This is because the use of NBI-'568 for the treatment of adults with Schizophrenia is only one muscarinic receptor program as part of its pipeline. How so? Well, it is all evidenced by the several other muscarinic receptors still in development for the treatment of patients with other disorders. The following candidates remain as part of this program and are additional shots on goal:

M1 agonist NBI-1117567 is being developed for bipolar disorder.

M4 agonists NBI-1117568 and NBI-1117569 for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's Disease [AD] and Lewy Body Dementia [LBD].

M1/M4 dual agonist NBI-1117570 for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia.

M4 antagonist NBI-1076986 for movement disorders such as dystonia and Parkinson's Disease tremor.

By the way, if you notice directly above in the bullet points, there is another shot on goal for muscarinic receptors with the use of dual M1/M4 agonist NBI-1117570 targeting patients with Schizophrenia. While NBI-1117568 didn't do well against competition, it is possible that this other dual agonist might.

Luvadaxistat Is Another Drug In The Pipeline That Might Save The Day For Targeting Schizophrenia Patient Population

This brings me to the second reason why I think that Neurocrine Biosciences remains a buy. It is because it's using another novel drug by the name of luvadaxistat for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia. However, in this case, this particular drug is being explored in a phase 2 study targeting the cognitive impairment associated with this disorder.

The thing is that even though the focus of this DAAO inhibitor is to only target those with cognitive impairment, it could still end up being a large market opportunity for it to focus on. Consider that the global Schizophrenia Drugs Market is forecasted to reach $9.46 billion by 2030. This is a massive market opportunity and there is to be competition in this space as evidenced above. However, even if the company only goes after the cognitive component of the disease, it would still be a sizeable market to address. It is said that up to 75% of Schizophrenia patients have cognitive impairment. Being that this doesn't target the whole patient population, the primary endpoint being evaluated for this phase 2 study is entirely different.

Instead, it is going to measure the change from baseline on a brief assessment of cognition in Schizophrenia [BAC] composite score over a 98-day period. Two dose levels of luvadaxistat compared to placebo will be evaluated based on this primary endpoint. The main essence here is that it is a DAAO inhibitor, which is necessary to help these patients. DAAO stands for D-amino acid oxidase and the reason to inhibit it is that D-serine is degraded by it. D-serine uptake is important for maintaining normal brain balance. Thus, it is believed that DAAO inhibition counteracts this effect. It remains to be seen if this is achieved in the ongoing phase 2 study, but investors won't have to wait long to see any clinical data from this trial. That's because it is expected that results from the ongoing mid-stage study, using luvadaxistat for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia, will be released in Q3 of 2024.

Valbenazine Still Offers Hope For Adjunctive Treatment Of Patients With Schizophrenia

The third reason brings me to what many investors may or may not know about the company's pipeline, which is another opportunity to target patients with schizophrenia. This is evidenced by the development of valbenazine as a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia who have had an inadequate response to currently available antipsychotic treatments. The use of this once-daily oral drug is being developed in a phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled study. That is, patients will be randomized to receive either valbenazine or placebo from baseline to Week 10. The primary endpoint for this late-stage study will be the change in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale [PANSS] total score from baseline to Week 10.

The bottom line here is that if valbenazine works as an adjunctive therapy for Schizophrenia, then it could target up to 30% of the patients who don't respond to antipsychotics. From what the clinical trials site shows, the estimated completion date is September 2024 for this study. As such, it is possible that data could be released from it either before the end of 2024 or in early 2025. Not only is there an opportunity here, but this drug is also being developed in another late-stage study. This would be a phase 3 study targeting patients with dyskinetic cerebral palsy. That is, patients who have chorea [movement issues] dyskinesia due to cerebral palsy. The downside of this particular study is that it is not expected to be completed until June 2025. This means that data from it may not be released until the 2nd half of 2025.

Two Catalysts Remain That Could Provide A Boost To Shareholder Value

The fourth and final reason to come to on why Neurocrine Biosciences remains a strong buy, despite today's data released for NBI-'568, would be the fact that it has upcoming FDA review dates. These dates relate to the FDA accepting the NDA submission of crinecerfont for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia [CAH]. Not only were the NDAs of this drug for the treatment of this patient population accepted, but they were granted Priority Review.

Having said that, the FDA has set a PDUFA date to review the capsule formulation of this drug for this patient population on December 29th, 2024. From there, the oral solution formulation review date is expected to be December 30th, 2024. This provides investors with two catalysts to keep an eye on before the end of this year.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Neurocrine Biosciences had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.7 billion as of June 30th, 2024. The truth is that this company is in great shape financially, especially when you consider that Ingrezza (valbenazine) has already been approved by the FDA for two indications. It has been approved to treat patients with tardive dyskinesia and treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. Consider that this drug helped to produce Q2 of 2024 net product sales of $580 million, which was a year-over-year growth of 32%. Not only this, but the company has been doing so well with this drug that it even raised its net product sales guidance for full-year 2024.

It raised such guidance to be in a range of $2.25 - $2.3 billion. The issue is that it does have a considerable pipeline to advance and having said that, it will likely need to raise additional cash in the coming months. The reason for this stems from what it states in its 10-Q SEC Filing for its financials. Even with its cash on hand, plus net product revenues to be generated from sales of Ingrezza, it believes it will have a cash runway, or enough cash to fund its operations, for at least the next 12 months. Its cash burn is approximately $444.8 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks to consider before investing in Neurocrine Biosciences. The first risk to consider would be regarding the recently released data from the phase 2 dose-finding NBI-'568-SCZ2028 study, which uses NBI-'568 for the treatment of adults with Schizophrenia. The primary endpoint of PANSS score at Week 6 was met with statistical significance. The risk remains in what I highlighted above, which is that even if NBI-'568 makes it to market, it could end up having a hard time competing against Bristol-Myers Squibb with KarXT.

The second risk to consider would be in terms of the development of the other muscarinic receptors in its pipeline. As I have shown above, it is advancing several other candidates for this respective program. The most notable one would be M1/M4 dual agonist NBI-11117570 for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia. The risk here is that there is no assurance that this candidate or any other muscarinic receptor drug will pass their respective ongoing clinical studies. Nor the data to be produced from these will be superior over other competing drugs already marketed.

The third risk to consider would be in terms of the development of the luvadaxistat program for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia. This drug is being used to treat this patient population with cognitive impairment in a phase 2 study. With data to be released any day now during this quarter, there is no assurance that the results will be positive, nor that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

The fourth risk to consider would be in terms of the development of valbenazine as a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with Schizophrenia and dyskinetic cerebral palsy. There is no assurance that this drug will work in either of these patient populations or end up meeting the primary endpoint for reaching the respective study. Nor, that the data to be released will be enough to warrant filing for marketing approval.

The fifth risk to consider would be in terms of the FDA review of crinecerfont for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with CAH. There is no assurance that either the capsule or oral formulation of this drug will be approved for this indication. If the drug is rejected by the FDA for whatever reason noted, then it would likely cause the stock price to trade significantly lower because of it.

The sixth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the financial position that the company is in. That's because based on its 10-Q SEC filing, it stated that it believes its cash on hand [plus revenues] will be enough to fund its operations for a cash runway of at least the next 12 months. This means with the large pipeline it has, plus huge cash commitments, it is likely going to need to raise funds by some means.

Conclusion

Despite the data of NBI-'568 underperforming compared to other therapies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's KarXT for Schizophrenia, there are still plenty of good reasons to buy into this name. Especially, when you consider the many data readouts still expected from its extensive pipeline. I have listed several other opportunities that might arise in terms of being able to still target the Schizophrenia indication. Not only that, but it has multiple shots on goal with its muscarinic receptor program in targeting other large market indications ranging from Alzheimer's Disease to Bipolar Disorder. With several shots on goal remaining for the targeting of schizophrenia patients, plus two catalysts still approaching on the regulatory front with crinecerfont for CAH, I believe that investors could benefit from any potential gains made here.

