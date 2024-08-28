Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is up 60% since my “buy” recommendation in May. The rating upgrade followed positive Phase 3 data in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis [NCFB]. The company is rapidly advancing brensocatib, a dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor, towards regulatory filings and a commercial launch next year.

Est. Date Milestone Details Q4 2024 Regulatory Submission for Brensocatib (NDA) Insmed plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for brensocatib in NCFB. Mid-2025 Brensocatib U.S. Launch (Pending Approval) Expected U.S. commercial launch of brensocatib following anticipated regulatory approval. H1 2026 Brensocatib Launch in Europe and Japan Expected launch in Europe and Japan, pending regulatory approvals. H2 2024 Phase 2 Study Initiation for Brensocatib in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Initiation of a Phase 2 trial to evaluate brensocatib in patients with HS, another neutrophil-mediated disease. November 2024 Q3 2024 Earnings Report Financial results and updates on the progress of the brensocatib regulatory submission and other pipeline developments. Late 2024 ASPEN Study Detailed Results Presentation Insmed plans to present detailed ASPEN study results at a major medical conference, likely aligning with the regulatory submission timeline. Ongoing through 2024-2025 Continued Expansion of Arikayce Ongoing efforts to expand the label for Arikayce, including potential label expansion for MAC lung infections. Click to enlarge

Insmed’s Brensocatib: A New Era for NCFB Treatment

The market for NCFB is massive, affecting approximately 400,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe. The condition is characterized by persistent cough, frequent lung infections, and airway inflammation. Current management is only supportive, with no FDA-approved treatments specifically targeting NCFB.

Insmed recently presented additional Phase 3 data from the ASPEN trial at the World Bronchiectasis Conference.

Patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis experienced less FEV 1 and FVC decline and had improved quality of life with 52-week once-daily brensocatib vs. placebo.

Overall, the evidence suggests that DPP1 inhibition has disease-modifying effects. Remember that DPP1 is an enzyme that stimulates neutrophil serine proteases. By inhibiting DPP1, brensocatib prevents the activation of key proteases, including neutrophil elastase, which are known to degrade lung tissue and exacerbate inflammation. The ASPEN study appears to show that brensocatib not only reduces pulmonary exacerbations, but also slows the decline in lung function, as measured by FEV1 and FVC. Furthermore, reductions in daily symptoms indicate that brensocatib may improve the patient's quality of life. As a result, I believe that, once approved, treatment recommendations will support widespread use in NCFB patients, particularly those with severe disease.

Given that the annual healthcare costs of NCFB patients range upwards of $82,000, I will estimate that brensocatib will be priced near the midrange at $41,000 per year. Approximately 20% of NCFB patients have severe disease and would benefit the most from brensocatib. Given the severity of the disease and the scarcity of disease-modifying medications, I believe a higher penetration rate (80%) is feasible.

Author

The final calculation assumes linear growth in market share until the peak sales year, consistent drug pricing, specified probabilities of success (NDA stage), fixed COGS and operating expense percentages. I applied a defined discount rate to calculate the present value of future cash flows. The final risk-adjusted net present value ($6.477 billion) is the sum of all discounted profits from the market entry year until 2037.

Author Author

There are limitations to my DCF analysis that may have overestimated brensocatib's potential. For instance, it assumes high penetration and sustained pricing power, which may not be possible if market conditions change or competitors emerge.

Insmed’s Arikayce Sales Increase as Company Pursues Label Expansion

Meanwhile, Insmed's lead drug, Arikayce for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex [MAC] lung infections, continues to show strong revenue growth. In Q2 2024, product sales reached $90.3 million, reflecting a 17% year-over-year increase, driven by demand across all major markets (e.g., U.S., Japan, and Europe).

The company is also working on expanding the label for Arikayce to include all patients with MAC lung infections, beyond the current indication for patients who have limited or no alternative treatment options. Insmed is conducting additional clinical trials to satisfy post-marketing requirements and potentially support the broader label expansion. It is also worth noting that Insmed's global presence in MAC lung infections, another chronic pulmonary condition, should significantly benefit its upcoming brensocatib launch, as both conditions are typically managed by pulmonologists.

Q2 Earnings

For Q2, net product revenues were $90.34 million. The cost of product revenues was $20.964 million. R&D and SG&A expenses were $146.748 million and $106.569 million, respectively. The net loss for Q2 was $300.609 million.

Financial Health

On June 30, Insmed reported having $1.246 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $1.418 billion, with total current liabilities of $524.151 million. This implies a current ratio well above two. Insmed owes $224.448 million in “current portion of long-term debt” and $946.825 million in “long-term debt.” While this appears to be manageable over the next twelve months, if Insmed's net losses do not improve in the upcoming quarters, it may become a problem.

Because Insmed is not profitable, I will now estimate the cash runway. In the first six months of 2024, Insmed used $306.987 million in operating activities, suggesting a cash burn rate of approximately $51 million per month. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by this figure, it suggests that Insmed has about two years of cash runway.

Note: Cash runway and burn estimates are based on historical data and my analysis and should be viewed as estimates only. The term “cash burn” can encompass various factors beyond cash flow, making these estimates somewhat subjective. If companies provide forward-looking estimates in their earnings releases, I will include them to supplement my analysis.

INSM Stock: Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

All signs point to brensocatib potentially generating more than $4 billion in global revenue for NCFB. Because of their experience and outreach with Arikayce, brensocatib is better positioned to make an impact from the start. Existing competition in both NCFB and MAC lung infections is nonexistent, and future competition is scant. For example, AstraZeneca (AZN) is trialing Fasenra, an anti-eosinophil monoclonal antibody, for NCFB, but this would only see utilization in NCFB patients with eosinophilic inflammation. This is about 20% of NCFB patients. So, I don't suspect Phase 3 trial success will impact Insmed's market position too much. As a result, Insmed has some operational stability, but given the fast-paced and ever-changing nature of biopharma, there is always the possibility of competition. Financially, the company's net losses are significant and growing. However, their cash runway of at least two years should be sufficient for brensocatib to make a significant impact. So, I would rate INSM's financial and operational risks as slightly above moderate, which is acceptable for a biotech of this size.

Author

At $13 billion in market capitalization, I believe the market has already priced in many of the opportunities discussed above, though some optionality remains in their pipeline (e.g., HS and CRSsNP). Nonetheless, INSM fits perfectly into a barbell portfolio focused on biotechnology (maintain “buy”), though the “buy” reads more like a “buy on dips” due to the premium valuation.

There are some risks associated with my “buy” recommendation. INSM trades at a premium, and it is possible that the price will fall without reason. I may have underestimated or misrepresented the level of competition in conditions such as MAC lung infection and NCFB. I may have underestimated INSM's financial risk. The net losses and debt burden are important to monitor. Importantly, brensocatib still requires regulatory approval in many markets, and any setbacks would have a significant impact on INSM stock. Finally, I may have overestimated the market potential for brensocatib in NCFB. As always, investors should diversify their portfolios to mitigate idiosyncratic risks.