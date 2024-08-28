Tom Werner

With the prospect of interest rate cuts around the corner, suddenly fears over valuation and the red-hot nature of the stock market have dissipated. Prudent investors, however, should take care to take advantage of the recent market rebound to de-risk their portfolios and prepare a war chest to buy back if/ when the market turns south.

Dayforce Inc. (NYSE:DAY), in my opinion, is a stock that is ripe for profit-taking. The cloud-based HCM company, a Canadian competitor to Workday, Inc. (WDAY), has rallied after the company posted strong Q2 results. Though down ~15% year to date and underperforming the broader S&P 500, I consider Dayforce as fully valued with little upside remaining.

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Dayforce in June, when the stock had just broken past $50 per share. At the time, I had indicated that my price bands for Dayforce were between $44 and $60, with me as a ready buyer at the low end and a seller at $60. Now that Dayforce is hovering very near my sell point with additional fundamental risks on hand (including heightened churn and lower interest rates impacting Dayforce's float revenue), I'm not hesitating to pull the trigger on locking gains on this trade. As such, I'm downgrading Dayforce to a sell rating.

First, we'll touch on Dayforce's valuation: which, though certainly not expensive, doesn't leave a tremendous amount of room for upside. At current share prices near $57, Dayforce trades at a market cap of $9.26 billion. After we net off the $465.4 million of cash and $1.22 billion of debt on Dayforce's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $10.01 billion.

Dayforce outlook update (Dayforce Q2 earnings release)

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24, the company has slightly boosted its revenue guidance to a 15% y/y growth rate. Looking ahead to FY25, Wall Street is expecting Dayforce to generate $1.97 billion in revenue (representing a deceleration of growth to +13% y/y), and $2.09 in pro forma EPS (+16% y/y against this year's $1.80 consensus EPS). So against FY25 estimates, Dayforce trades at:

5.1x EV/FY25 revenue.

27x P/E.

Dayforce's revenue multiple isn't crazy: but we should consider the fact that there are a number of similar mid-cap software companies that are also growing at a mid-low teens pace that are trading at equal or lower revenue multiples than Dayforce, such as Asana, Inc. (ASAN), Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM), Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), and Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) - the latter grow at a faster ~20% clip relative to Dayforce:

We note as well that the company's ~16% expected EPS growth against a 27x P/E ratio gives Dayforce a 1.7x PEG ratio, indicating that the stock is expensive for its earnings growth profile.

Beyond a rich valuation, here are the fundamental reasons I remain wary of Dayforce:

Risk of decelerating float revenue. Float, or interest earned from Dayforce depositing customer payroll funds into interest-bearing assets, is a huge driver of revenue growth at the moment as y/y interest rate compares are easier. As the Fed prepares to cut rates (and prior year comps also show higher rates), meanwhile, this growth lever will start to dwindle.

Float, or interest earned from Dayforce depositing customer payroll funds into interest-bearing assets, is a huge driver of revenue growth at the moment as y/y interest rate compares are easier. As the Fed prepares to cut rates (and prior year comps also show higher rates), meanwhile, this growth lever will start to dwindle.

Dayforce has nearly $1 billion of net debt on its balance sheet, which is an anomaly in the software sector (where most companies tend to hold a large net cash position.

In my view, it's a good time to sell this stock and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Dayforce's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Dayforce Q2 results (Dayforce Q2 earnings release)

Dayforce's revenue grew 16% y/y to $423.3 million, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $417.5 million (+14% y/y) by a two-point margin. Meanwhile, revenue from the company's core Dayforce application grew 20% y/y to $321.6 million. We should bear in mind that $44 million of this, or roughly 14%, of Dayforce product revenue is owed to float - which is the interest that Dayforce earns from customer balances sitting in Dayforce accounts. The company notes that average float balances in the quarter were $4.7 billion, and that its average yield on these balances was 4.1%, 45bps higher than last year: a trend that can turn south once interest rates weaken.

Other than the risk of declining float, Dayforce delivered decent performance. The company notes that HCM demand remains healthy and that it executed a good amount of customer go-lives in the quarter. Per CEO David Ossip's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We are encouraged by our achievements to date in 2024. The core value proposition of the Dayforce platform of creating simplicity at scale, reducing complexity, driving financial ROI and improving employee engagement resonates very well with customers. The HCM market is very large and is expanding. This continues to be a resilient and durable market of growth and our pipeline strength continued through the second quarter. We are optimistic this momentum will persist through the second half as conversations with prospective customers for the full suite platform are progressing well in all segments and regions. Turning to customers and market highlights. In Q2, we delivered balanced and consistent growth across customer acquisition, activation, expansion and retention. Our momentum is sustained for sales, kickoffs, and go live. We ended the quarter with Dayforce recurring revenue per customer up 18%. We now have 6,657 customers live on the Dayforce platform. From a sales perspective, we saw strong demand for Dayforce globally and sustained strength in both enterprise and major markets on a year-over-year basis. Year-to-date SI-led momentum continued with healthy year-over-year growth underscoring our success in expanding our partner ecosystem."

We note as well that Dayforce is involved in a payroll processing modernization project with the government of Canada.

From a profitability standpoint, Dayforce's adjusted EBITDA grew 18% y/y to $116.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins rose slightly, up 60bps y/y to 27.5%.

Dayforce margins (Dayforce Q2 earnings release)

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.48 also beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.36 with 33% upside.

Key takeaways

To be clear: there are no immediate warning signs for Dayforce just yet. The company continues to achieve respectable sales momentum and minor margin expansion. And yet, trading at such a high P/E ratio and at a revenue multiple that sits at or above peers, it's difficult to justify why Dayforce should continue rallying beyond the high $50s/$60s. I'd take advantage of this juncture to lock in gains and invest in better value stocks like Asana or Freshworks.