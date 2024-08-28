Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Aug. 28, 2024 5:25 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 28, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mehrotra - President & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Bhatia - Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank
Melissa Weathers - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the first corporate presentation of the 2024 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. I'm Ross Seymore, Head of the Semiconductor Research efforts for DB. And I'm here with my coworker Melissa Weathers, who handles the semi cap side of things. We're very, very honored to have Micron Technology on stage with us today both, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra; as well as Manish Bhatia, the EVP of Global Operations. So Sanjay and Manish, thank you very much for joining us here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

So we'll get started with a bunch of different questions about the core technology, the spending, AI all those sorts of things. But I just wanted to start-off by knocking out some of the near-term trends. What are you seeing in the near-term trends? I know, you're just about to finish your quarter very, very soon so you might be limited in what you can say. But how are you seeing the near-term trends bit growth pricing, general market demand trends in your various end markets? Any sort of updates on those would be great.

Sanjay Mehrotra

First of all, let me say, Ross, and Melissa, thank you for having us here today. And let me also, remind you of the safe harbor statement. In the presentation today, we'll be making some forward-looking statements. There are risks associated with those statements and we filed our risk factors in the SEC filings that we make from time-to-time, and we just ask you to refer to the risk factors in those filings.

