Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 28, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Mehrotra - President & Chief Executive Officer

Manish Bhatia - Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Melissa Weathers - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the first corporate presentation of the 2024 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. I'm Ross Seymore, Head of the Semiconductor Research efforts for DB. And I'm here with my coworker Melissa Weathers, who handles the semi cap side of things. We're very, very honored to have Micron Technology on stage with us today both, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra; as well as Manish Bhatia, the EVP of Global Operations. So Sanjay and Manish, thank you very much for joining us here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

So we'll get started with a bunch of different questions about the core technology, the spending, AI all those sorts of things. But I just wanted to start-off by knocking out some of the near-term trends. What are you seeing in the near-term trends? I know, you're just about to finish your quarter very, very soon so you might be limited in what you can say. But how are you seeing the near-term trends bit growth pricing, general market demand trends in your various end markets? Any sort of updates on those would be great.

Sanjay Mehrotra

First of all, let me say, Ross, and Melissa, thank you for having us here today. And let me also, remind you of the safe harbor statement. In the presentation today, we'll be making some forward-looking statements. There are risks associated with those statements and we filed our risk factors in the SEC filings that we make from time-to-time, and we just ask you to refer to the risk factors in those filings.

So as you said, we close our fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 actually tomorrow. I will not be providing any updates on fiscal fourth quarter here, but I will tell you, what we said, last time that, overall data center is one with robust demand trends. And Micron has a strong portfolio of products from DRAM and NAND from HBM products, high-density DIMMs, solid-state drives, and of course, our low-power solutions as well. So a very strong portfolio well suited for data center applications and data center is driving the growth enabled by AI. And of course, we see that traditional servers growing this year as well, and of course, AI servers have strong growth.

And then with respect to smartphone and PC markets, what we have said before is that, with respect to the end market, sell-through of those devices those markets remain stable. And of course, AI as we look ahead drives content growth in smartphone and PCs, as well, and we have shared some of those details earlier.

So the smartphone and PC customers have built some inventory, and that really is primarily for three reasons: They see the pricing trend up going up. So in preparation for that, that's the first reason. The second, really one being that, they see strong data center demand. They understand the HBM factor that is a tailwind to the industry demand-supply environment. They see supply tightness, so in preparation for supply tightness, they have taken on some inventory as well. And the third one, of course is that, AI content in smartphone and PCs continues to grow. And they look at AI smartphone and PCs penetrated further as we go ahead over next few quarters, and of course, next few years and in preparation for their own demand increase content in AI devices. So these are really the three factors that smartphone and PC customers have built some inventory.

We have shared before and as is well known in the broad industry reports that consumer retail channels, industrial, automotive tend to be relatively weaker right now, as well as China has some weakness too. But overall, there are long -- strong longer-term trends in industrial in automotive markets again driving healthy content growth, as we look ahead into the future.

So when we look at all of these factors and all of these trends, when we look at our F Q1 we think our bit shipments will be somewhat flattish to slightly up in F Q1 versus F Q4. And as we have discussed before, we see that our gross margins will sequentially strengthen as well. And these trends of AI and the tight supply environment we see that continuing in 2025 as well. And that's why we say that, we will have substantial revenue record in 2025, and of course, robust profitability in 2025 as well versus 2024.

And we are very well positioned with our technology and product portfolio. We believe that best positioned in the history of the company with respect to the product portfolio. And that's why we are very much focused on driving the mix of our sales toward strengthened profit pools leveraging the strong portfolio and driving the revenue mix towards strong financial performance in 2025 as well.

And one of the big factors that I would just like to highlight here Ross is HBM. HBM, of course, is driving strong growth and Micron is well positioned with our HBM product. I'm sure we will talk about that as well. It's an exciting market. I mean last year in calendar 2023, HBM consumed about 1.5% of the industry bits and the HBM TAM was like $4 billion.

When we look ahead at 2025, we see HBM consuming around 6% of the industry bits and industry TAM in 2025 greater than $25 billion. So it's an exciting market. Micron is well positioned with our HBM product. And HBM has -- given the 3:1 trade ratio that is there with HBM, it has the impact on tightening the supply market and providing a ripple effect on pricing for non-HBM market as well. So, we see a healthy demand-supply environment in 2025 and we see a healthy pricing environment in 2025 as well leading to our projection of substantial revenue record and robust profitability in 2025.

Ross Seymore

Great. Thank you very much for that. I think you just provided the perfect segue to AI/HBM. So, why don't I just hand it over to Melissa to dive a little deeper into that topic?

Melissa Weathers

Yes. Yes, thank you so much for taking the time this morning. I wanted to ask a question. You guys are basically booked for calendar 2024 and calendar 2025 on that HBM supply. I think customer behavior -- customer willingness to commit to that kind of capacity is something that has been mixed in prior cycles where long-term supply agreements can sometimes be viewed as a risk for adding too much capacity.

So, as we think about customer demand in calendar 2024 and 2025, like how are you thinking about building out your HBM capacity? How are you thinking about managing that supply, specifically on the HBM side? We can get into the non-HBM demand later.

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, as we have shared before our F Q3 was the first quarter of HBM revenue shipments where we had more than $100 million of HBM revenue, the very first quarter of HBM volume shipments. And we had shared that even in F Q3, the very first quarter of HBM revenue shipments our gross margin contribution was accretive from HBM accretive to our corporate margins as well as accretive to our DRAM margin. And we see, of course, this trend continuing.

We have said that in our fiscal year 2024, we will be shipping several hundred million dollars of HBM revenue and again, that fiscal year 2024 ends tomorrow. And for fiscal year 2025, we have said multiple billions of dollars of revenue. So, our trajectory of HBM is strong. And we have also said that we, of course, are sold out with our HBM capacity in 2024 as well as in 2025. And in calendar year 2025 -- sometime in calendar year 2025, we expect to be reaching our share of HBM to be in line with our DRAM share, which is in the low-20s.

So this, we are being disciplined in managing our overall business, managing the mix of the business and as I said, extremely focused on maintaining our bit -- overall DRAM bit share as well as NAND bit share, maintaining that bit share and managing the mix of the business toward the greater profit pools and HBM is certainly an important -- has an important role to play in that regard.

Melissa Weathers

Well, to dig more into that, can you talk about that decision to maintain share and potentially at the risk of not gaining share, especially as we think about the competitive environment in HBM. Like what is your willingness to potentially gain share in that market, specifically versus maintaining?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, let me be very clear. In HBM, of course, we are gaining share, right? I mean, our share in HBM, so far has been pretty low and going from a very low share to our shares lining up with our DRAM shares sometime in calendar year 2025 is a tremendous opportunity for us. We are excited with our strong product of HBM3E, which is industry's best product when it comes to power that is 30% lower. This strong product along with our manufacturing capabilities enables us to get to our share to be in line with our DRAM share in calendar year -- sometime in calendar year 2025. So clearly that is gaining share in HBM as we look ahead and that's an important part of our strategy.

I was talking about maintaining overall bit share, maintaining overall bit share across our total portfolio and of course managing the mix of the business across the end markets from data center to the edge, while maintaining the bit share managing it toward higher revenue opportunities, toward higher profit opportunities. And it's all of that combination that leads us to say that calendar year 2025 will be robust profitability.

Ross Seymore

You mentioned about the difference in shares. Of course you're gaining share in the HBM side of things, but kind of two questions. The punch-line is why couldn't you have more share in HBM, and I think that's where Melissa was going than you have in traditional DRAM. And let me preface that a little bit I guess retroactively. At dinner last night, we talked about the technology advantage you have with the HBM3E side of things across a number of different vectors.

Can you, one, talk a little bit about the technology advantage? Two, how persistent is that? And three coming back to the punch-line if it is such an advantage, why is there a cap at that kind of low 20s share?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I will have Manish comment on the technology advantage related to HBM. But again I would like to emphasize that we are going from a very, very low share of the HBM market that we currently have and we are extremely focused on getting to an HBM share in calendar year 2025 that is in line with our overall DRAM industry share. And this is a big opportunity. We are going from $100 million of revenue in F Q3 to multiple billions of dollars of revenue in calendar year 2024. So absolutely we are focused on capturing this opportunity and we are pleased with our execution here.

And, of course, we will continue to manage our overall mix of the business, which is an important consideration for us as well. Overall mix of the business across our entire portfolio, addressing, data center, PCs, smartphones, automotive, industrial and consumer markets.

Manish Bhatia

So Ross as we talked about at dinner last night, the foundation for HBM is the memory technology, right? And for us in HBM3E, we're launching on our 1-beta platform, which actually is the industry's most advanced DRAM platform or technology node. And we've been mature on that node for 18 months now, so we have a very strong foundation, very high-performance, low-power capability inherent within that DRAM technology node. And that's kind of the as I said the foundation for us to build HBM on top of it.

And then there we've done a really -- our engineering team has done a great job of designing in additional features that give us that 30% power advantage over our competitors for that product. So we really have a great product from a technology and design perspective.

From a manufacturing perspective, the other two areas that are important part of our capability both for HBM3E, 8-high, 12-high in the future are the packaging technology that we have. We have a lot of experience with packaging with 3D stacking going back to Hybrid Memory Cube, which Micron pioneered many, many years ago and we brought some of those technology elements together.

And as Sanjay said, we've been able to achieve really -- we've been able to execute against the plans that we laid out at the beginning of the ramp in March relative to both fiscal Q3, and then as Sanjay said several hundred million dollars of revenue target for the second half of the year.

And the other element of the manufacturing strategy that I think is also differentiated for us that maybe we don't talk about as much is testing. HBM 3D stacked cube is very, very challenging to test given the nature of the form factor and the performance and the expectation by our customers of what the incoming quality specs are.

And we've been designing our own test hardware for decades at Micron and that really gives us another differentiation we think in terms of being able to deliver the best quality to our customers.

So all of these elements around technology, design, packaging and test are all foundational for us and we think will allow us to continue to have the strongest product portfolio, as we go to 12-high as we go to HBM4 and beyond.

Sanjay Mehrotra

And then an important factor with HBM as we have discussed before is that, HBM takes about three times as many wafers -- HBM3E takes about three times as many wafers as a standard product to produce the same number of bits in a given technology node.

And as we look ahead when we go to HBM4 in 2026 timeframe it will take even a bigger ratio. And therefore when we look at managing our overall supply of course, that is an important consideration as well.

And again with respect to data center robustness that I discussed earlier, I mean that's -- of course HBM is a big factor there. But it's really for AI in data center it's really our complete portfolio of high-density DIMMs, low-power solutions, SSDs all of this is what is driving our robust growth in data center. And that data center opportunity has really continued to strengthen as we talk to you today.

Melissa Weathers

I want to dig more into the 3:1 trade ratio that you guys have talked about for HBM3E. And maybe I don't know Manish or Sanjay who would be better to answer this but, as we think about the evolution of your HBM product how does -- like what are the aspects that would cause that trade ratio to grow? And then also, as we think about 8-high moving to 12-high what are the manufacturing challenges that we should be contemplating as we think about like how you're allocating your capacity?

Sanjay Mehrotra

Manish, go ahead.

Manish Bhatia

Sure. So Melissa, the biggest reason for the trade ratio is that the performance requirements of HBM memory are much higher than the performance requirements of standard LP memory and DDR memory. And the packaging design with the through-silicon via structures requires more space on the die as well.

So the combination of the high-performance requirements and high-performance kind of coupled with the high-bandwidth nature of what Through-Silicon via Interconnects drives makes the die size larger than standard product. And that's the biggest driver.

Other factors are the yield challenges when we're trying to stack 8-high going to 12-high product. The yield challenges in the assembly and test process are greater than they are for standard products. But the biggest factor is this performance and I/O capability.

And that's going to continue to grow. As HBM4 gets defined and finalized you're going to see a significantly higher number of I/Os and significantly higher performance capability. And that's going to mean that this gap between standard products and HBM products will continue to grow overtime.

In terms of 8-high to 12-high, I talked about the packaging technology and the challenge. So stacking the die there's really two factors in packaging that are more complex. One is the fact that you're having to align more die further up and ensure that you have good connectivity to all these Vias that are interconnected.

The second is that the Vias of the overall package doesn't scale quite as much as the 1.5 nature of 12 to 8. So we end up having to handle thinner die and that requires more precision within the assembly process. So these are -- and then I mentioned the testing capability. Now you have to make sure that 12-die stack you don't have any defects in the -- in each of the memory.

Otherwise you have to throw away 11 good die because of one bad. So these are all the elements that make the manufacturing of 12-high more challenging. But we feel good about where we are and we feel good about as I mentioned earlier about our capabilities to be able to progress and continue to lead the -- in the HBM space.

Melissa Weathers

Maybe the last question on HBM, HBM is a lot more customizable or I think going forward there's been a desire for more customization so that customers can allow for more IP integration. How does Micron enable this trend of customization? What are customers looking for on the HBM?

Sanjay Mehrotra

Absolutely. That's an exciting opportunity for HBM, when we look at HBM4, HBM4E that enables us to bring potentially more -- some of the customer logic into the HBM product solution. Keep in mind that HBM solution consists of a stack of eight or 12, as Manish has discussed, memory die and then there is a base die, which is the logic die. And in that base die opportunity with HBM4, 4E kind of solutions where you can bring customer logic into the base die. And that brings memory and logic closer together and that's goodness in terms of driving performance in terms of driving power efficiency.

So working closely with the customers and we are working on those kind of solutions right now, and these are -- customization opportunities are with HBM4E. We are working closely in terms of defining the architecture and the features related to this. And absolutely it is an opportunity that gives us customization opportunities, which really brings even greater value to the customers.

Today HBM really is a key enabler in AI accelerators, AI solutions. And HBM4E where these customization opportunities will bring even greater value to the customer. So it's a very exciting opportunity and we work closely with our customer ecosystem to address the road map of this for the future.

Ross Seymore

Why don't we use that as a transition point from the HBM side to the more traditional DRAM side of things? Maybe kind of a conceptual question first. Is HBM a substitution for, or a kind of a compounder of the traditional DRAM side, especially when you put the capacity decisions that you have to make between them and then the pricing ramifications?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So, I mean, HBM is a key enabler of high performance that is needed for AI solutions. But keep in mind that these AI solutions, these AI accelerators have HBM, and they have the low-power traditional DRAM as well. And so that's why as I mentioned earlier for our AI opportunity, we have a strong portfolio of products going from HBM to low-power to high-density DIMMs, as well as of course SSDs.

So, this is really tremendous opportunity here. And as we manage the mix of the business between HBM and non-HBM on the DRAM side, of course, we keep in mind the trade ratio that is there between HBM and standard products. Of course, we in a disciplined way manage our CapEx. HBM assembly operations require unique CapEx toward HBM different from standard products. So, we, of course, manage that mix focused on CapEx and return of investments and driving our overall portfolio as well.

Ross Seymore

How do you think about the capacity growth or lack thereof in the traditional DRAM side? I believe you've talked in the past about kind of exit rate fiscal 2022 to exit rate this year and how it's come down. How do you think about that going forward?

Sanjay Mehrotra

Manish?

Manish Bhatia

Yes. So, I mean, I think, one of the things that's important to keep in mind about the overall growth cycle, we've said that we expect DRAM industry to be growing in the mid-teens over time. And that includes the fact that HBM will have a trade ratio, right? So that implied growth could be higher, but inclusive of HBM mid-teens is the growth rate that we see for DRAM and for NAND in the high teens.

And that, I think, you asked the question before about is this augmented, or is HBM an augmented part of growth, or is it a substitute? I think that the overall AI trend is going to have a positive impact on all the end markets, because you're going to see generative AI implemented in all different end applications. Sanjay talked about smart PCs and smart -- or AI PCs and AI smartphones, but even as you think about automotive and getting towards increasingly autonomous capabilities in cars, generative AI is going to be deployed there. You're going to need more memory. You're going to need more of the generative AI suite of capabilities there. And certainly that's going to drive that's going to be favorable for memory as well.

So, all different major end markets are going to end up seeing a generative AI impact. I think that's going to be positive. But as I said our plans are based around the mid-teens long-term CAGR for DRAM bit growth and high teens for NAND.

Melissa Weathers

Let's dig more into that AI at the edge topic. This is something that we talked about last night. As we think about the compute happening at the addresses in the data center, do you see a significant shift in spending like away from DRAM towards NAND away from HBM towards low power? How would you frame the opportunity, let's say, three years from now when we're actually starting to have phones that have generative AI?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So I mean on the edge particularly smartphone, PCs, automotive we absolutely see content growth driven by AI. Again, AI is memory-intensive from data center to edge. And edge of course low-power solutions are critically important here. Our low-power DRAM very, very important.

Our managed NAND solutions that go into mobile phone extremely important as well as we look at this AI opportunity. We have shared before that -- and you have seen actually in the announcements of AI-enabled phones during the course of the year that smartphones that are AI-enabled will have about 50% to 100% higher content compared to the flagship phones last year. There have been phones already introduced that have 16 gigabytes of DRAM. You know, Last year primarily around eight gigabytes.

So strong growth in AI-enabled smartphone. Same story in AI-enabled PCs about 40% to 80% increased content compared to the average PCs today. So AI definitely drives stronger DRAM content. And as generative AI creates more data opportunities we see NAND storage content increasing across the edge devices as well. So this is again an exciting opportunity. Certainly low-power DRAM and managed NAND solutions are clearly required and we have a strong portfolio there.

Melissa Weathers

Maybe we can switch to the profitability side of things. I guess I'll start back on HBM. What do you view as -- clearly you're adding a ton of value with your HBM offerings. That's been accretive to your corporate average gross margin or margin profile. What do you see as the through-cycle profitability boost from HBM? And as we think about the value that memory adds going forward, especially, in this age of AI do you think that maybe the floor on your gross margins could be higher than what you've seen in past cycles?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So what I would say is that certainly AI and certainly HBM drives a boost to the gross margins of the overall business. No question that AI and HBM are accretive to the gross margin trends. And of course the key is managing the supply and demand discipline. And this is -- as we look ahead at AI-related opportunities we see in 2025 a tight supply environment certainly contributed by the trade ratio of HBM as well.

We see a healthy environment for pricing. As we go ahead all of these are important factors with respect to managing the profitability of the overall portfolio. But nonetheless we remain extremely focused on getting the value of HBM as we talked about in the future with the customized HBM solutions adding even greater value. And we very much remain focused on delivering the financial model that we have discussed before.

Ross Seymore

You mentioned last night and part of even that answer that you had about $100 million or just over $100 million of HBM sales in fiscal 3Q. And you talk about several hundred for the year and billions multiple billions not to try to put words in your mouth next year. Overall if it's already accretive, I would assume early-stage yields will only get better from here. So two parts to the question: one how are you feeling on yields? And if it's already accretive on that ramp I would assume that it will be significantly more accretive or is that an incorrect assumption as the LTAs that you have somewhat offset those cost-downs that you would build in?

Sanjay Mehrotra

Manish will comment more on the yield part. I feel very good about our team's execution on ramp-up of capacity and yields. And I also feel very good about Micron's position with HBM for not only just this calendar year, but calendar year 2025 also. Not only the volume is sold out but our pricing is largely determined for all of 2025 as well. And that pricing as we said we see it being accretive to our overall gross margins. And again Manish can comment on the yield aspects here.

And regarding the several hundred million dollars of revenue from HBM I just want to be clear that that is in our fiscal year 2024 which ends tomorrow and multiple billions of dollars of revenue in our fiscal year 2025. That's what we project. Manish go ahead and comment on the yield aspect.

Manish Bhatia

Yes. I mean I feel good about – as Sanjay said. I think we both feel good. I feel good about where we are with yields. I feel good about where we are with the production capacity ramp and the capability to be able to enable the targets that we set in terms of the revenue we were going to execute on in fiscal 2024. And I feel good about the outlook for the rest of calendar 2024 and the ramp from here that enables a multibillion-dollar ramp for fiscal 2025.

Yes, Ross, you're right, yields will continue to improve and that will continue to bring costs down. And I think the other thing to keep in mind is we are projecting that our core DRAM margins will improve as well and pricing environment will continue to be tight. So that means that we should see gross margin improvement across the board in our – across our DRAM product portfolio. But definitely feel good about where we are and being able to deliver on the objectives that Sanjay outlined for next year.

And it feels great to have our customers this excited about a product so far in advance it allows us to plan with confidence, it allows us to focus around certain key customer applications and really deliver value for them.

Sanjay Mehrotra

And I would like to just underscore the point again that HBM has of course, robust margins and accretive to the business. But the trade ratio that HBM has that 3:1 trade ratio today has really contributes to the ripple effect on pricing in the rest of the business as well. And that's what really makes the overall DRAM supply environment tight and makes the overall DRAM pricing environment healthy, as we look ahead to the rest of calendar year 2024, as well as to the calendar year 2025.

Ross Seymore

Do you think from that perspective that people focusing on the bit shipment growth a little – or the people are focusing on that a little bit too much and a little bit underappreciating, the kind of aggregate pricing side for that dynamic as well?

Sanjay Mehrotra

I mean clearly, the supply-demand environment is extremely important and the pricing dynamic that we have discussed is extremely important with respect to the health of the business. And overall, we see a healthy demand environment, as we look ahead at 2025 across our various end market segments.

And again I think keep in mind that penetration of AI-enabled edge devices will continue to grow. And those AI-enabled edge devices require more content. And we have talked about that AI-enabled smartphones and AI-enabled PCs will grow and will continue to grow within the mix of the total smartphones and PCs. And all of that is a favorable trend for demand for memory.

Melissa Weathers

I'll just wrap up in the last couple of minutes that we have on CapEx. So on your most recent quarter, you gave a lot more color on your outlook for CapEx next year. Can you remind us how you're thinking about balancing, adding incremental fab capacity, adding cleanroom space, doing construction versus WFE spend?

Sanjay Mehrotra

So we said at our earnings call that our CapEx in our fiscal year 2025 will increase meaningfully versus fiscal year 2024. And what's important to just understand there is that we did say that, of the increase in fiscal year 2025 on CapEx, a vast majority of that will be related to construction CapEx, as well as HBM assembly capacity CapEx. So that's an important factor. So the increase, vast majority is going toward portions that are preparing us for not bit growth but with HBM, increasing the mix of high-value solutions and with construction addressing the capacity needs of the future.

For the latter part of the decade, technology transitions will not be sufficient by themselves in driving the bit growth requirements to meet the AI demand that is projected through this decade. And new capacity will be required and that's where some of the construction CapEx will be going into.

And of course, as we manage our CapEx, we remain extremely focused on maintaining supply-demand discipline. We follow the mantra of maintaining our overall bit share of DRAM and NAND as stable. Of course within that bit share increasing the mix of the business toward higher profit pools of the industry and extremely focused on ROI, when we look at our CapEx decisions.

And when we put CapEx into construction of the facilities keep in mind that WFE in those facilities will absolutely be very much driven by our assessments of the bit growth, demand growth in the future. So we have a lot of flexibility in managing – continuing to manage our CapEx in a prudent fashion.

Ross Seymore

With that I think we are right on time. So Sanjay and Manish, thank you so much for coming to the conference and sharing all your insights with us. It's going to be a fascinating time at Micron, so thank you.

Sanjay Mehrotra

Thank you.