Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.9K Followers

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:BCUCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brunello Cucinelli - Executive Chairman and Creative Director
Luca Lisandroni - Chief Executive Officer
Riccardo Stefanelli - Chief Executive Officer
Dario Pipitone - Chief Financial Officer
Moreno Ciarapica - Co-Chief Financial Officer Senior
Pietro Arnaboldi - Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Randone - Intermonte
Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Melania Grippo - BNP Paribas
Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs
Chris Huang - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Presentation of the Results for the First Half of 2024 of Casa di Moda Brunello Cucinelli. Speakers tonight will be Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director; Luca Lisandroni, CEO; Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO; Dario Pipitone, CFO; Moreno Ciarapica, Co-CFO Senior; and Pietro Arnaboldi, Investor Relations and Corporate Planning Director. [Operator Instructions]

Let me now give the floor to Mr. Brunello Cucinelli. Please.

Brunello Cucinelli

Good afternoon. Welcome back from the holidays. I hope you had a night’s rest. As far as I’m concerned, I spent maybe 10 days of holidays in Sardinia, but I was actually so busy that I don’t know whether it’s really a holiday, but it was a pleasure. So, thank you very much for being back again. And tonight, we would like to give you a good update on 2024 and we would like to discuss 2025 and 2026 as well. As usual, all of us are around the table here.

So, how is this going to happen? I will read the complete half year figure, so then Dario, our CFO, will go into tiny details. Then I will take the floor again to discuss 2024 and then Luca will give a world overview of an update on how things are going. Then I’ll speak again and we’ll have an analytical summary

