Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 28, 2024 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Papermaster - Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

I'm Ross Seymore, cover semiconductors here at Deutsche Bank. We're very pleased to have Mark Papermaster, the CTO of AMD on stage with us today. Mark, thank you very much for joining here at the DB Tech Conference.

So I think it was just what last week you guys announced an AI related acquisition. AI is obviously a topic we'll talk about in many different ways, but the ZT Systems acquisition, talk a little bit about the logic of that deal and seems like there's some nuance of what you were really going after in that with the engineers. So just talk a little bit about that.

Mark Papermaster

Absolutely. Well, first, Ross, thanks for having me here at your conference. Excited to be here, and an incredibly exciting time at AMD.

When you think about the announcement that we made last week in acquiring ZT Systems, it's the next stage in really our strategic growth of ensuring that we have the full complement of skills that we need to have not only the best AI hardware, not only competitive and leadership AI software, but the ability to integrate it and optimize it at the system level.

And so, ZT Systems represents exactly that. They're 15 years of experience with building some of the most complex heterogeneous system designs, integrating CPUs, GPUs, networking, advanced thermal management and cooling capabilities, as well as the kind of control software that you need to efficiently run these complex rack designs.

So, a very, very strategic addition for us and not a typical acquisition, because the goal for AMD is

