Nvidia Q2: Stunning Networking Growth Driven By InfiniBand And Ethernet

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • I reiterate a “Strong Buy” rating for Nvidia Corporation with a one-year target price of $160 per share due to robust growth in data center and networking.
  • Nvidia's data center revenue grew 154% YoY, driven by strong demand for H200, Blackwell, InfiniBand, and Ethernet for AI workloads.
  • Nvidia's gaming segment shows stable growth with a 16.7% YoY increase, supported by high-performance RTX 40 Series GPUs and GeForce NOW platform.
  • Key risks include competition from big tech companies like Microsoft developing their own AI chips, though Nvidia remains ahead in GPU technology.

Moscow, Russia - April 7, 2019: NVIDIA video chip on the motherboard

Antonio Bordunovi

I upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) (NEOE:NVDA:CA) to a “Strong Buy” rating in my previous article published in May 2024, highlighting the strong demand for H200 and Blackwell. The company released its

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
1.49K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News