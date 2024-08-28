Dana Better Than It Looks, But End-Market Trends Are Really Tough Now

Aug. 28, 2024 9:04 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN) Stock
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.94K Followers

Summary

  • Dana's outlook has weakened, particularly in off-highway and electrification, leading to a significant decline in share price since the last update.
  • Q2 results were mixed; revenue declined slightly, but operational efficiency efforts helped maintain margins despite weaker demand and electrification pushouts.
  • Near-term drivers for Dana are limited, with commercial trucks and off-highway markets expected to remain weak, though light trucks and long-term remain positive.
  • Despite current challenges, Dana's valuation appears too low, and patient investors may find value in its long-term potential, especially given content growth and margin leverage in electrification.
Pickup car chassis bottom view

Wachira Wacharapathom

My prior call on Dana (NYSE:DAN) worked out alright for about six to nine months in 2023, but then the outlook for the very profitable off-highway business started to erode, as did the outlook for the EV business. Trends have

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.94K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News