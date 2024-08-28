Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 28, 2024 8:27 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.9K Followers

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Hansen - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Peter Gassner - Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cabral - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Paul Shawah - Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vruwink - Baird
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Ken Wong - Oppenheimer & Company
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets
Tyler Radke - Citigroup
Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities
Carolyn Valenti - Goldman Sachs
Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley
Ryan MacDonald - Needham
Jenny Cao - Truist Securities
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
David Larsen - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Veeva Systems Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Gunnar Hansen, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Gunnar Hansen

Good afternoon and welcome to Veeva’s Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended July 31st, 2024. As a reminder, we posted prepared remarks on Veeva’s investor relations website just after 1 p.m. Pacific today. We hope you have had a chance to read them before the call. Today's call will be used primarily for Q&A. With me today for Q&A are Peter Gassner, our Chief Executive Officer; Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy; and Tim Cabral, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we may make

