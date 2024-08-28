NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.9K Followers

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stewart Stecker - Investor Relations
Colette Kress - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jensen Huang - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities
Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs
Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley
Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen
Timothy Arcuri - UBS
Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein Research
Ben Reitzes - Melius
C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to NVIDIA's Second Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

And Mr. Stewart Stecker, you may begin your conference.

Stewart Stecker

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NVIDIA's conference call for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that our call is being webcast live on NVIDIA's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be available for replay until the conference call to discuss our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The content of today's call is NVIDIA's property. It cannot be reproduced or transcribed without prior written consent. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to a number of risks, significant risks, and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Trending Analysis

Trending News