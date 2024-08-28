TriplePoint Venture Growth: 25% Dividend Cut, What Now? (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 28, 2024
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth cut its dividend by 25% due to insufficient net investment income and high non-accrual percentages, leading to significant selling pressure on the BDC's shares.
  • The BDC's weak balance sheet quality resulted in a poor distribution coverage profile.
  • The dividend cut, however, should help the BDC improve its distribution coverage going forward. Therefore, my rating upgrade is a hold.
  • TPVG's shares trade at a significant discount to net asset value, reflecting ongoing investor concerns about income stability and portfolio quality.
An origami dollar flower being cut

Richard Drury

TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) chopped its dividend by 25% this month due to insufficient net investment income and performance challenges in the debt portfolio. The dividend cut was widely expected, as the BDC’s shares traded at a dividend yield of up 19% prior

