AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.91K Followers

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 28, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Fawad Maqbool - Founder and CEO
Jorge Flores - COO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AmpliTech Group's Quarterly Investor Update Call, where the company will discuss its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to AmpliTech's management.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for joining today's call to review the progress for AmpliTech's growth initiatives and to answer investor questions. On the call today are AmpliTech's Founder and CEO, Fawad Maqbool; the company's CFO, Louisa Sanfratello; and Jorge Flores, the company's COO. Following initial management comments, we will open the call for investor questions. An archived replay of today's call will be posted to the Investor Relations section of AmpliTech's corporate website. This call is taking place today, Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Remarks that follow and answers to questions include statements that the company believes to be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally include words such as anticipate, believe, expect or words of similar importance. Likewise, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks that could cause actual results to be materially different than expected. Such risks include, among others, matters that the company has described in its press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as described in these filings, the company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements, which are made as of today's date.

Recommended For You

About AMPG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMPG

Trending Analysis

Trending News