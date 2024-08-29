Daimler Truck: The Bet Is On A Turnaround

Luca Socci
Luca Socci
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • Daimler Truck's FY 2023 return on sales reached 9.9%, with unit sales at 526k and revenues at €55.9B, showing steady margin expansion.
  • Despite softening markets, Daimler Truck aims for 12% RoS by 2030 and significant growth in service revenues, similar to peers Paccar and Volvo.
  • Current market conditions and a downward revision of 2024 guidance suggest short-term pain but long-term potential as a turnaround play.
  • In this article, I explain how I am positioning myself and what the greatest catalyst for Daimler Truck could be.

Freightliner Big Rig Semi Tractor Trailer Trucks on display at a dealership. Freightliner is owned by Daimler.

jetcityimage

Daimler Truck (OTCPK:DTRUY), the largest manufacturer of trucks and buses in the world, has been a publicly traded company only for 3 years. Since it was spun off from Mercedes, the company committed to closing the gap with the industry leaders

