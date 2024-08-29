EHang: Explosive Growth Forecast (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 29, 2024 12:46 AM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • EHang's EH-216 aircraft saw a nine-fold increase in unit sales, and the Company reported 920% revenue growth in Q2 2024.
  • EH's unique certified autonomous eVTOL faces minimal competition, with a growing order book and expanded manufacturing capacity in China.
  • A mathematical model suggests a fair value share price of $30, driven by industry-standard operating costs and continued explosive revenue growth.
  • EHang has a first-mover advantage, a healthy order book, and promising future growth in domestic and international markets, as well as a new aircraft in the pipeline.

Modern space rocket with blast and smoke successfully takes off into starry space in the dark. New spaceship lift off, is flying on a space mission

Alones Creative

In Q2 2024, EHang (NASDAQ:EH) reported a nine-fold increase in unit sales of its EH-216 aircraft, a 920% increase in revenue and continued positive cash flow. Management guided to future 3 figure percentage revenue growth and expect this explosive

