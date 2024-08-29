Alones Creative

In Q2 2024, EHang (NASDAQ:EH) reported a nine-fold increase in unit sales of its EH-216 aircraft, a 920% increase in revenue and continued positive cash flow. Management guided to future 3 figure percentage revenue growth and expect this explosive growth to last for three to five years.

In this article, I look at the probability that this explosive growth will continue and try to estimate when and if EHang can make a profit, eventually deciding that EHang is undervalued by more than 100%.

The eVTOL market should reach escape velocity in 2025; Joby (JOBY) and Archer (ACHR) have said they expect their aircraft to get FAA certification next year and JOBY expects to begin commercial operations. The Hype surrounding this sector will finally become a reality and I expect to see a surge of interest and buying as the planes take to the skies and are covered on every media channel in the world. A social media influencer won't be worth his salt if he doesn't have a selfie flying over some impressive landmark in an eVTOL machine by the end of 2026.

It promises to be a time of opportunity for investors, and I want to make the most of it. I have been tracking the sector and have written over a dozen articles on the key market players. The companies I track are as follows:

Sector Tracking (Author Database)

I am already long JOBY and, in this article, will consider investing in EHang for the third time. In 2022, EHang delivered my most profitable trade ever and my first successful article on SA.

EHang A Recap

EHang is a Chinese company. Its operations are based in China, and more than 90% of its revenue is generated in China, which will likely last for several years. It is manufacturing a small autonomous 2-seater eVTOL and selling it along with consultancy, training and the ground operations needed to control the aircraft.

The company has been repeatedly attacked by short sellers who have questioned the quality of its order book and aircraft, the potential to become certified, and its ability to manufacture; they have even suggested that EHang is a scam. I covered the first and most outrageous attack in my first article.

All the short seller questions and accusations have now been answered. The aircraft is certified and flying, EHang has generated more than a thousand new domestic orders in 2024, many backed by deposits and full payments. The Yunfu manufacturing site has been expanded and upgraded in collaboration with its new manufacturing partner, and EHang is generating revenue and positive cash flow.

The EH-216 is a unique product, with no competition worldwide in terms of price or use case.

eVTOL Competition (Author Database)

The EH 216 has three enormous advantages over the competition; it is certified to fly, it is autonomous, and it is much cheaper than the competition. The EH 216 sells for under $500k, whereas the competition is priced in the millions of dollars. The only company making a similar plane targeted at a similar use case is the German private company Volocopter with its Volocity machine.

Volocopter hoped to be approved and flying for the summer 2024 Paris Olympic Games. They hoped to generate significant press coverage as they flew people around the famous tourist sites of France and past the great sporting triumphs. They should have been a real threat to EHang, getting certified around the same time and using the Olympics as a launch event. These small company stories don't always have happy endings.

Volocopter canceled its SPAC launch in 2021 and continued as a private company. Volocopter recently tried to raise $100 million from the German authorities to continue with its path toward certification but was denied, and the CEO has since talked about insolvency. The other German eVTOL company Lilium (LILM) had similar trouble arranging a loan from the German authorities but tapped the market to raise the necessary cash. It may have been the decision not to go to the markets that has put Volocopter in this tight spot and meant that it has been unable to gain certification.

It leaves the tourist and low-altitude economy completely open to EHang. With a growing order book, proven aircraft and increasing manufacturing capability, they might be an excellent buy and hold company.

EHang Current Situation

In April EH received its mass production license and began manufacturing the 216 in volume; EHang received type certification in late 2023, the CAAC (Chinese Aviation Authority) has also granted EHang its production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate. They remain the only eVTOL company in the world to have achieved type certification. (Q2 earnings)

The certification process is still incomplete; EHang still needs the fourth and final certificate, the operating one. The Operating Certificate must be obtained by the air operator before commercial flights. Interestingly, both JOBY and ACHR achieved an operator license before aircraft type certification. The difference is the autonomous nature of the EH-216, EHang needs a certificate to operate an autonomous aircraft, not a piloted one.

After months of discussion, the CAAC finalized the requirements of the OC license and accepted EHang's application in July, along with that of key EHang customer and JV partner Hefei Heyi Aviation (Q2 earnings). EHang partners in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Taiyuan, Wuxi and several others are preparing their applications based on the final agreement with the CAAC. As a result, we will likely see multiple commercial operations in action for the Chinese New Year celebrations on 29th January 2025, the biggest holiday in China when tourist sites receive a large influx of customers. The free advertising for EHang, if they make it in time, will be of enormous value.

EH delivered 49 aircraft in the second quarter, a nine-fold increase from Q2 2023 at a 62% margin, it means they delivered more aircraft in a week than JOBY, ACHR, LILM, EVEX, EVTL have ever manufactured.

Orders are beginning to flood in. Wencheng province ordered 300, received 27 and paid deposits on the rest. Xishan Tourism received 10 and paid for 50 more in full and ordered another 250. In total, EH received over 1,100 orders from Chinese customers in H1 2024, all of which are to be delivered within 3 years. They guided to a growing delivery trend, expecting to book more orders in the remainder of the year than they did in H1.

The maximum capacity of the first manufacturing site at Yunfu of 50 per month will be reached shortly, and capacity will be increased by adding automated production lines in cooperation with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Motor) GAC a state-owned auto company operating since 1954 is the fifth-largest auto manufacturer in China and will be EHang's manufacturing partner going forward. The Yunfu site is being expanded, and a second manufacturing site is under development in Hefei. The Guangzhou expansion is part of a 4 party agreement between GAC Motor, the airport authority and the local administration. The Hefei expansion is a JV with local authorities.

Management guided to an additional capacity of 1,000 aircraft per annum being added over the next 12 months, which would take capacity close to 1,800 aircraft a year. That would allow for a tenfold increase in sales from the Q2 2024 figures.

EH is building a new corporate HQ and R&D facility to accommodate the increased team, as well as new R&D priorities and necessary training facilities for customers.

Growth Profile And JVs

Guangzhou, EHang's home province, is investing CNY 10 billion (almost $1 bn) to build infrastructure. That will include more than 100 vertiports. Shenzhen is targeting 1,000 vertiports across its tourist sites and cities. (earnings Q2)

EHang has signed an agreement with China Southern Airlines to operate interisland taxi and cargo flights. Four Chinese regions have announced subsidies of between CNY 100 and CNY 300 per flight for EHang. ($14 to $50)

In Q2 earnings guidance was given for revenue of CNY 123 million in Q3 and management said they expect "triple digit revenue growth" going forward. They gave an estimate of Chinese demand at 10,000 aircraft for tourism, with further demand in other use cases. The CFO said they expect triple digit revenue growth in the coming quarters and very high-growth rates for the next 5 years.

From these figures, we can make a rough TAM estimate for China: 10,000 units and a sale price of $500K, which implies a total Chinese market of $5 billion. With no current competition and none on the horizon, revenue should all go to EHang.

International sales are more difficult to quantify. It all comes down to certification. EHang is trying to get the CAAC to conclude ongoing bilateral certification agreements with Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the UAE. EHang has demonstrated its vehicle in these countries plus others (16 in total) and has received orders from partners in all 5 countries, in the recent earnings call the CEO declined to give an update on the progress being made with international certification.

Use Cases And The Future

EHang has consistently guided to aerial tourism as the first use case for its technology. The choice has made the certification process easier, with proposed routes over areas with very low population density and clear line of sight operations from aircraft to base.

EHang has been focused on getting its first aircraft certified and developing sales for the tourism industry. With a certified aircraft, EHang is now focused on sales and customer support but has turned its R&D focus to what comes next.

In the recent earnings call the CEO discussed the VT-30, EHang's second aircraft, it is not a new concept but has been little mentioned for some time. I discussed it in my first EHang article from 2022, but it has not been discussed in any detail until this quarter.

The VT-30 is back in the R&D labs and is undergoing a complete redesign. It is a lift and cruise aircraft that looks more like an Archer Midnight Machine than a 216, it has fixed wings and tilting propellers that deliver vertical lift and forward thrust. The original design was for a two-seat autonomous craft, it is not clear what the new specification will be, but the CEO indicated a much improved performance profile when he said:

Building on the VT-30 prototype, we have conducted a comprehensive redesign and a technological upgrade of our lift and cruise eVTOL model, aiming to achieve more exceptional flight performance. We will be releasing this soon, so please stay tuned for the exciting news.

Analysts latched onto this unexpected announcement in the Q and A the CEO answered one question with this:

While the VT-30 series lift and cruise model is meant to complement our current product portfolio and use cases. And it is designed specifically for intercity air transportation. It's not a replacement for the EH216-S. That is suitable for the air taxi uses within the urban areas.

It is the first time that EHang has laid out this plan, the EH-216 operating as an autonomous air taxi within the cities of China and the autonomous VT-30 flying between cities. Guangzhou, EHang's home base, is the largest city in the world with a population of 70 million, Shanghai is the third largest with a population over 40 million and Beijing has over 20 million. The largest city in the US is New York, which has a population of 22 million. It highlights the opportunity for EHang not only are they first to be certified, they have a significantly larger home market to approach.

EHang Valuation

EHang reports in CNY, and as a result, most of the figures I present here are in the Chinese currency. (I will convert where appropriate, the exchange rate is CNY 1 =$0.14)

EHang has a solid balance sheet with CNY 623 million ($89 million) of cash on hand and total debt of CNY 177 million ($25 million).

Balance Sheet Summary (Author Database)

In the Q2 earnings EH guided to full-year positive cash generation in 2024 and 2025 and believe they have enough cash to develop the next generation of aircraft, build the new HQ and expand the team. As a result, they suspended the ATM operation which had raised $76 million at an average price of $16.50 since April. The end of the ATM will no doubt provide a share price boost.

Free cash flow follows the growing revenue figure and is bolstered by the deposits, advanced payments, and government subsidies that EHang receives. EHang is not yet generating net income the paths of these measures are shown in this chart.

Key Line Items in CNY (Author Model)

EHang has built its operation on funds raised on the US markets during its initial launch and ongoing ATM operation. As EHang has moved to volume production the need for finances from the market has come to an end, this chart shows how source of funds has altered.

EHang Cash Movement in CNY (Author Model)

A Fair Value For EH

In this section, I will develop a mathematical model for EHang and derive a fair value for its shares. This type of work is based on many assumptions, and I will try to explain the assumptions that drive this particular model.

The above charts show how revenue is the critical driver for a model on EHang, it is revenue that removed the need for financing.

The second critical driver is costs, the cost base will drive the profitability of EHang, and we must estimate the changes in the company's cost base as production volumes increase.

This image below shows my forecast for 2024, the revenue forecast comes from guidance given in the Q2 earnings call. 123 million for Q3 was said twice and the Q4 revenue was forecast to be a similar percentage of the total as it was in 2023 and 2022.

2024 EHang Forecast (Author Model)

The chart shows costs for 2024, I have simply extrapolated them based on percentages of revenue.

From 2024 onwards, forecasting becomes a bit more artistic. Management provided clear guidance in the Q2 earnings report that they expect triple-digit revenue growth in the coming quarters and very high-growth rates for the next 3-5 years.

As EHang scales up its revenue it must scale up its production, and we cannot use the cost figures for 2024 and project them forward, in 2023 both R&D and SG&A were greater than revenue and the gross profit of over 60% was very high for a manufacturing company. It will reflect the product mix of training and consultancy fees charged to EHang's initial customers. If we assume these percentages remain fixed, then EHang could never make a profit. In fact, its losses would grow with its revenue.

We are forced to create new data to make a forecast and cannot use what has happened before. To give the forecast a grounding in the real world, I chose 4 companies Li Auto, NIO Autos, Embraer and Bombardier. I chose two Chinese BEV manufacturers and two small aircraft manufacturers to cover all aspects of EHang's business.

I calculated an average of these companies' 2023 results for the following model inputs as a percentage of revenue:

Receivables, Payables, Inventory, Deferred Revenue, Other Current Liabilities, R&D, SG&A, Other Operating Expenses and COGS. For tax information, I used the two Chinese companies' data only.

In the model, which is full three statements one, I have assumed that EHang will move to these calculated averages over the next 6 years in a more or less straight line.

Under these assumptions, the model outputs the following key line items (in CNY millions). I have not converted them to USD as it would add an additional assumption of future currency rates.

Key Line Items Forecast in CNY (Author Model)

The model forecasts net income going positive in 2027/2028.

Using a Gordon Graham terminal value with perpetual growth set to zero the model outputs the following share values at various discount rates, the share price has been adjusted to USD using an exchange rate of 0.14

Fair Value for EHang (Author Model)

In most of my work, I use an 8% discount factor, which would give a share price target of $60, but that does not seem appropriate in this case. There are extra variables associated with this valuation, not least of which is the currency conversion risk for EHang, which conducts 100% of its business in China and has shares listed in $US. There is also significant geopolitical risk concerning the status of ADR shares.

Adjusting the discount rate to 12%, we get a share price fair value of $30. The current price of EH shares is $14.77 having jumped from $12 following the Q2 earnings report.

This chart pulled from Google gives the last 5 years of the USD CNY exchange rate and the scale of the currency risk involved. The share price forecast moves with the exchange rate, so if the rate goes down, so does the target price.

USD to CNY exchange rate (Google)

Risks To The Thesis

I have already alluded to the geopolitical risk, but it should be mentioned again, EHang sources most of its components locally but does import electrical components and silicon chips. Any sanctions would hit production, but not sales. The bigger risk is tension between the US and China, forcing Chinese companies to de list.

Other risks surround the market for its products, although initial sales of the aircraft are very promising, no tourists are yet paying to fly on them. I think this is a small risk, China has a large population and many are wealthy. It has a big tourist industry and a lot of places to visit.

The greater risk is how EHang manages growth. It has signed a JV with an experienced BEV volume manufacturer and appointed a new Co-COO earlier this year. Still, triple-digit growth is hard to manage, and we must monitor results carefully as they arrive.

Conclusion

EHang is the first eVTOL company to reach certification, the first to reach volume sales and the first to generate positive cash flow. They are guiding to explosive growth as they enter a large domestic market with a pent-up demand and little competition.

Future growth may come from international sales and the re-designed VT-30 lift and cruise aircraft.

A mathematical model suggests a price target above $30, a 100% upside that depends on EHang achieving industry standard operating costs, continued triple digit revenue growth in the short term, and an accelerated growth rate for the next five years, plus a stable currency exchange rate. The model has many assumptions and comes with several caveats.

EHang has a healthy and growing order book and no longer needs money from the markets.

I am giving EHang a Strong Buy rating and will add it to my Strong-Buy portfolio. EHang has been very profitable for me in the past, I will update the trade and portfolio performance in the comments section.