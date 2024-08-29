High Yield Investing With Samuel Smith

HAKINMHAN

High Yield Investor's Samuel Smith details his strategy behind high-yield investing. (0:40) How do macro concerns affect higher yielding companies? (8:05) Gold, silver, miners, and some worthy ETFs. (10:55) Energy Transfer showcases dividend strategy (19:20) It's been a good time to be in the REIT space - what investors should know. (27:30)

Rena Sherbill: Samuel Smith from High Yield Investor, great to have you on Investing Experts. Always great to have you on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for making the time.

Samuel Smith: Yeah, great to be here.

RS: It's great to have you on. We've been talking a lot about dividends lately. Some people very excited about their dividend ideas in this market, some people saying dividend cuts are coming, some people worried about the major dividend players and not to focus on yield, a lot being discussed. How are you first off thinking about the markets, and how do you contextualize them based on your strategy and your experience thus far?

SS: Well, the markets as a whole, it's hard to just do it all in one description because each sector obviously is going through different things. As the last several years have taught us, you've had the AI boom causing a lot of tech stocks to soar higher. At the same time, a lot of the yield-oriented stocks, especially in like the REIT or the utility spaces, have really floundered because of rising interest rates.

So it's hard to just say, how's the whole market doing? I pretty much stay in my lane. I try to listen to Warren Buffett and invest where my circle of competency is. And so, the high-tech stuff, I don't follow it. And so I don't really have an opinion on that and those pretty much dictate where they, like say the major indexes go because they dominate the market caps.

So I could really limit my comments to the high-yield space. But within the yield space, I'd say right now, my main concerns are potential risk of a recession or at least a material economic slowdown and geopolitical risks. You have three major hotspots around the world, East Asia, which is really two sub hotspots, you have the Korean Peninsula, and then you have the South China Sea with Taiwan, as well as the Philippines and China. And then, of course, the U.S. potentially getting into that.

You've got the Middle East with Israel and Iran on the edge of a full-fledged war at any moment. I know that's near and dear to Seeking Alpha's heart, given the headquarters of the company. And then, of course, you've got the Russia-Ukraine war and the potential for that to escalate or even to spread I – elsewhere in Europe.

So those are major risks. You got the U.S. election coming up with obviously all the uncertainties around that. We've already had an assassination attempt this summer, and who knows what else will happen depending on how the election goes.

So, I'd say those are the two big things that really concern me as far as the markets. Then, of course, you also have, I guess, the third thing would be just - this is a little bit maybe longer-term, but the runaway spending in the U.S., well, really governments in general, but especially the U.S. government, the massive deficits.

And that's going to have – something's going to have to give there, either inflation or interest rates are going to have to go up at some point if spending doesn't get cut. It doesn't seem like either party is really serious about addressing that issue. And so all those things, I think, are threats looming on the horizon.

So when I think about high-yield investing right now, I'm not chasing things higher. I'm looking for opportunities. And I'm also insisting on strong balance sheets and business models that are – should be durable in the age of disruption from AI and other technologies, as well as businesses that should be resilient if we do go through a prolonged economic downturn.

If I insist on balance sheet strength, business durability and defensiveness, I feel pretty good. And then, at the same time, I'm also somewhat hedging my portfolio. I think the word diversify is probably better than hedge, but into companies that, or at least some investments that should do okay if we do have a major geopolitical event, that should give me some portfolio stability as well as a source of capital that I can use then to redeploy into opportunities if the market does sell off over fears of a major geopolitical event.

RS: Let me ask you this, in terms of the fact that your focus is on high-yield dividend stocks, how did that come to be your focus?

SS: Yeah, it's a great question. I'm in my mid-30s. I get that question a lot. Why aren't you just investing in growth stocks, since that's where a lot of the total returns have been over the last decade. And actually, I've been blessed. I've actually outperformed the S&P 500 following this strategy now for about a decade.

And so like Buffett says, invest where your circle of competency is, but why did I pick this in the first place? Well, really, because I just found it to be the easiest area of the market to employ a value investing strategy.

Before I started investing my own money, I read a lot of pretty much any book I could get my hands on Intelligent Investor, a lot of the Peter Lynch stuff, a great book by the Founder of Morningstar, a bunch of other people who wrote great books on valuation and the value investing approach, and that just resonated with me.

I like investing in a logical manner as opposed to chasing the emotions of the market or trying to guess what's going to happen in macro trends or technology. Even though I'm from an engineering background, I just like being able to look at a business, make a conservative estimate of what it's worth and invest accordingly.

And with high-yield stocks, you have generally, especially if you insist on quality businesses with good balance sheets, you can feel pretty confident that dividend is going to be sustainable. And so if you're getting anywhere from say, a 4% to 8% yield, I generally try to avoid the really high-yielding stuff with a few exceptions, but generally, I target…

RS: Why is that if I can just pick at that for a second?

SS: Yeah, the really high-yielding stuff, again, there are a few exceptions, but generally speaking, they're really high yielding, like by high yielding, I mean 10%-plus yields. Generally, either A, it's a company that is very cyclical, and so they're just going to – they kind of pay out a percentage of their dividends.

But like, say, for example, a recent example of this would have been Lumen Technologies (LUMN), is a stock that had a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha for a while. They had a double-digit dividend yield, and they seem to be covering it fully with cash flows, but their business model was on very shaky ground.

They had a lot of legacy businesses that were declining rapidly. They're trying to pivot to growth businesses, but weren't really succeeding, and they had a very overly leveraged balance sheet.

And so generally dividends that have 10%-plus yield in almost every case have either some major risk to the business model, a really shaky balance sheet or some combination of the two. And that just puts too much speculation into the equation for me.

I like being able to know that that dividend is going to be sustainable. And then I can because it minimizes the amount of speculation involved, I like to know as much as possible that dividend is going to be there.

And then look at what is very conservative, but achievable amount of growth put those two together and if I'm getting a 10%-plus combination of the yield and the growth, especially if the yield makes up at least 50% of that or close to it, I can feel pretty good about the investment delivering satisfactory returns.

And then as the market sentiment churns on different stocks, say, I buy a stock like that and the market gets really bullish on it, so the yield comes down to say 4%, 3.5%. And I see another stock that meets the same criteria, but has a higher yield, I'll recycle the capital to the other one, and that further accelerates the compounding process.

And so instead of getting about a 10% return per year, by strategically, opportunistically recycling capital, I've been able to boost that to about 15%, 16% annualized returns over the past – well, since I've really been tracking it strictly about five years, but I've had similar results over the past decade of me employing this strategy.

And so it's worked for me. I don't get any exciting NVIDIAs (NVDA) or bitcoins in my portfolio that 10x or whatever in a short period of time, but I'm getting that steady compounding.

Sure, I have a few losers, but if 70% of my picks win, over time, I'm going to outperform the market pretty substantially. And that's been my experience so far. So why switch?

RS: In terms of the macro concerns that you spoke about at the beginning, and I'm sure anyone listening can think and expand on that exponentially in terms of what we're looking at, how much does that affect, or how much do you think it will affect or might affect these higher-yielding companies in terms of how high their yield will continue to be if they have to navigate this volatility and these challenges?

SS: Yeah, I think it really depends on the company and what exactly that geopolitical event is.

So, for example, you have business development companies that have done pretty well the last few years because they are mostly exposed to short-term interest rates. They invest in loans that are floating rate that are indexed to short-term interest rates.

So with the Fed hiking short-term rates, those have seen massive earnings tailwinds, and they've grown their dividends in most cases. And they invest in mostly senior secured loans, which look safe, but the companies that are backing those loans generally struggle in economic downturns.

And so if we go through a severe economic downturn where the Fed has to cut rates significantly, the BDC sector will probably underperform, is my guess, especially relative to some other high-yield plays like utilities and REITs that have struggled in this environment because they generally have more fixed cash flows that they generate from whether it be leases or regulated utility income or long-term durated power purchase agreements on renewable assets that are contracted.

But if we go into an economic downturn, those stable bond-like cash flows are going to be attractive to the market and lower interest rates make the value of – net present value of those cash flows from utilities, renewable yield-cos, and REITs much more valuable. So I expect them to outperform.

So if it's simply an environment where we just have a downturn with the Fed cutting rates, I expect that side of the house to actually do pretty well, whereas say BDCs will probably struggle a little more. Now, if it's an event where say a major war breaks out, let's say China blockades or even invades Taiwan or something worst-case scenario, pretty much everything is going to sell off in terms of those.

And that's why I invest in some other companies, or I even like I've pursued - found some unique opportunities to invest in precious metals, bullion that earn some yield. I expect to say, for example, gold will probably do fairly well in that environment. I also have invested in a couple of defense stocks that pay decent dividends. Those will probably do pretty well in that sort of environment.

I've invested in market makers that have shot higher and had massive earnings boons in the past two major market crashes in ‘08 and ‘09, as well as the 2020 COVID crash. So I have a large position in that kind of stock. So I expect those to outperform in that sort of scenario. And so that's why I diversify because I just don't know what's going to happen. And sure, overall, my portfolio will probably decline in that kind of scenario, but the broader markets are going to decline as well.

And so I think by having that diversification, at least, I'll have some positions that will do well and give me capital that I can then deploy to kind of to rebuild from the ashes of the market in such a bad scenario.

RS: What's your favorite way to play gold, to get into gold? How are you doing that? Or how would you advise investors?

SS: Yeah. So I do three main approaches. Over the long term, I think, streamers have been better than miners, but early this year, miners were just in the dumps. I bought heavily into Newmont (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) were two blue chip miners with strong balance sheets and good assets that – and they pay decent dividends that had just been sold off heavily, and we bought those very aggressively.

We bought them at the end of last year, perhaps a little early, but then we doubled down early this year when in February, when sentiment was at its worst. And those both have been massive winners for us this year. And so that's one way I like to play them.

The miners are more of an opportunistic. When they go down, I buy. When they rise, I sell. I don't view them necessarily as long-term compounders. I also just like buying bullion directly. There's an opportunity I've had to invest in bullion and then lease it out, which on a fully insured basis, to like jewelers and stuff like that and earn a 3.5% to 5% yield while still full holding the bullion and gaining upside exposure.

So we have those investments in our portfolio as well. And then the third way to do it is that I've done occasionally, I'm probably going to do some more of here in the future is to just buy ETFs like (SLV) and (GLD), which have high liquidity, low option spreads, and just buy those ETFs and then sell calls and puts against them to generate income while also having some upside exposure from the underlying metal as well.

So those are my three favorite ways to invest in precious metals while still generating some income, which is in line with the theme of the service.

RS: And what would you say ETF-wise you're looking at the most, or you feel like would – let's take your average retail investor, and they're looking to play some ETFs in this market?

What would you say is something that is probably going to be pretty valuable to look at?

SS: Are you talking about for precious metals or just any…

RS: No, no, broadly speaking, broadly speaking.

SS: Yeah, I mean, again, it depends on the investor. So if you're just looking for a – you just want to be passive, and you just want to buy one ETF and forget it and just have nice dividend growth, I mean, I think (SCHD) is pretty hard to beat, they've got a great track record of around a 3.5% yield.

If you want to increase your tech exposure to kind of bounce it out and maybe juice your yield a little bit maybe (JEPI) or (JEPQ) are a good complementary ETF, those are just basically, they – JEPI is sort of like an S&P substitute and JEPQ is sort of like a NASDAQ substitute.

So they got a lot of mega-cap exposure, but then they have like – they employ a notional covered call strategy that generates monthly cash flow that they distribute to shareholders for a nice high single-digit yield. And they only have a 0.35% expense ratio, so pretty reasonable.

So if you combine that with an SCHD, which has a really low expense ratio of like, I think, 0.06% or something like that and a 3.5% yield, but very strong dividend growth and more broad exposure into the more dividend stalwart type space and less into tech, you combine those two, you get a really diversified portfolio, a pretty low expense ratio, a really nice mid-single-digit yield, with good inflation beating dividend growth, with diversification.

I'd say that's probably the simplest approach. Then you can always round it out with some maybe ETFs and MLPs like (AMLP) or (MLPA). (BIZD) is the BDC ETF, maybe (VNQ) or (RQI) or (RQF), one of those for real estate exposure.

And I think that can get in, and you can always do like (GDX) for a gold miner ETF, or if you just want to do GLD or CEF, which is a CEF that has gold and silver bullion exposure, anything like that.

Anyway, you can just layer those on to further diversify. But if you just really want to keep it simple, I think, and you're okay with some short-term market volatility, and you just want the dividend, I think, combining SCHD with either JEPI or JEPQ, that's probably the simplest approach to doing it.

Covered call ETFs are actually more conservative than just regular ETFs because covered calls basically say if the market goes down, you're going to outperform most likely a similar ETF. You would outperform a similarly structured ETF in terms of underlying holdings that don't do covered calls.

The only thing with covered call ETFs is that if the market soared higher, you would miss out on some of the upside. You're sort of giving yourself some insurance by reducing your upside potential, but in exchange for getting some guaranteed return.

But in terms of ETFs, I stay away from, really the ultra-levered ETFs I'm not a big fan of because again, when you put on leverage like that, and certainly CEFs can be the same way, you're just setting yourself up for risk. If the market could crash at any moment, and if it does, you could potentially lock in permanent losses by the underlying ETF having to sell in order to deal with margin calls or just simply depending on how it's structured, it could just lock in permanent losses for you.

Another type of ETF I'm not a huge fan of are covered call ETFs on individual stocks, especially highly volatile ones, like they have some of these products on like NVIDIA and Tesla (TSLA) and stuff. And people think, oh, this is great because I can get income, but still have this high-growth stock. And sure, it's great when the stock is going up. But of course, it'd be better to just own the underlying stock to begin with.

So, if your concern is income, just don't buy those stocks. If you want income, but then have some of that on the side, fine, just buy Tesla or NVIDIA and hold it on the side.

But if you want actual income, buy a broadly diversified ETF that either sells covered calls, or it just has good dividend growth, dividend payers like SCHD. Or, if you want to pick individual stocks, pick individual dividend payers.

And that's what my service is all about, finding those individual dividend payers that don't have a ton of risk, have sustainable yields that also grow. And then I show you how you can put that into a portfolio and manage that portfolio to generate long-term outperformance while still getting that good income.

RS: In terms of managing that portfolio while also obviously going high for income, what would you say, or how do you best navigate tax implications for getting in and out of names or in general, this kind of dividend investing?

SS: Yeah, that's probably the biggest challenge that I have to deal with in terms of my members on a regular basis, not only because of that, but because I have members from Europe and all over the world and everyone has their unique circumstances. And I have plenty of retirees, and we have a – one of our analysts on board, he's a retiree himself. He's a retired physicist, actually, a physics professor.

And so he has that at the forefront of his mind. He answers a lot of our member questions in terms of tax planning for retirement. But as for my own portfolio, the vast majority of my holdings, I hold in tax advantage accounts, mostly Roth IRAs or Roth 401(k)s. And so that facilitates my capital recycling strategy pretty nicely. Obviously, the K-1 issuing securities, I generally don't hold them there. I hold that in a taxable account.

But I do mention to members that I have a little notice like does this stock issue a K-1 or not? Is it a foreign stock? Are there tax implications for being a foreign stock, et cetera? I also have different portfolios.

So my core and international portfolios, those are just aggressively managed targeting maximum total returns within the high-yield space. And so in those portfolios, I do a lot more capital recycling, a lot more buying and selling. Whereas then I also have a retirement portfolio, which is more geared towards retirees who are just focused on the dividends, maybe not chasing maximizing total returns.

And that portfolio is a little less actively managed in terms of there's a little less capital recycling that goes on there, except for, if the stock just gets way overvalued or whatever. And so for people who want a little bit less trading and are a little more tax conscious, and they just want the income, that's probably a better fit for them.

But ultimately, as I tell my members frequently, everyone has their own tax scenario, their own situation, their own accounts. And so at the end of the day, I'm sharing my trades, my opinion on stocks, I'm happy to answer questions, but everyone has to make their own decisions.

And so it's not uncommon for members to say, you know what? I agree with you, but I'm not going to sell the stock just yet because I want to wait until next year to sell it or for various reasons pertaining to taxes. And that's something that everyone just has to work out for themselves. But I don't totally ignore taxes, but I definitely – it depends on the portfolio that I hold the security and that dictates how I handle that.

RS: What would you say is an example or some examples that best synthesize your approach to dividend investing? Like if you could give a name or a couple of names that best showcase that.

SS: Sure. So I'd say one that that's a pretty good example that's kind of spanned the course of our launch, we launched High Yield Investor in late 2020, December 3, 2020. And at the time, I bought a very large position in Energy Transfer (ET).

They just cut their dividend and or technically, their distribution in half that fall in an attempt to strengthen their balance sheet. They had an investment-grade credit rating, but it was on negative outlook. They had the COVID energy crash, which really hurt the sector.

And so, and they had a little bit on leverage on the high side, but they had a very clear plan to pay down debt. They had cut the distribution half. They are generating a ton of cash flow and were just focused all that extra cash flow on paying down debt. And then they said, over time, we're going to restore the distribution to the pre-cut levels.

And so I bought a holding in that because at the time it yielded, I think it was high-single digits, almost 10%. But I had only like a 25% payout ratio at the time because they were retaining so much cash flow and the stock had been beaten down, way undervalued relative to peers, but still had great assets, investment-grade credit rating, stable cash flows and a defensive and durable business model.

So I checked all my boxes. So I loaded up on it. And since then, it's tripled its stock price, it's grown its – it's more than doubled its dividend payout over that time. And today, it still yields like 8%. So that's been a huge winner for us, just completely crushed the stock market over that period, along with fantastic dividend growth. The yield on cost is over 20% from when we first bought it. So that's an example, probably like a shining example of what we look for.

Another one that kind of talks about our diversification and also our opportunistic approach, I'd say, well, the gold miners that I mentioned earlier are a good example. But another one is Virtu Financial, which is a market maker. They benefit from volatility in markets. They're also profiting from the increased digitization of assets, whether it be cryptocurrency or ETFs or options growing in popularity or just simply common stocks.

But that's a company that has – is very cyclical kind of in terms of its stock price. It's not heavily followed by analysts, does not have much institutional investing base. And so it's a very volatile stock that a lot of people don't follow until the markets, it's kind of a proxy on the VIX.

So if volatility spikes, suddenly people will pour into it. But if volatility dries up, people just kind of forget about it and it drifts lower. But we were buying it aggressively at a dividend yield of over 5%, despite the payout ratio being like 30%. And it's like a very capital-light business model. So all of its excess free cash flow, it just buys back stock with.

So it was yielding over 5%, buying back like close to 10% of its shares a year, insiders were loading up and had a very solid balance sheet, not going anywhere as far as the business model, exciting growth prospects. And again, with my concerns about volatility, great kind of portfolio diversifier.

So again, we were loading up on the stock in the mid-teens, mid- to high-teens, along with insiders. And over the past couple of months, it's shot higher. Now it's around $30 a share.

So it's done well, even though the market hasn't crashed, but we also have that benefit of insurance. That's another asymmetric bet where we get nice sustainable income, but all this other upside potential as well in pursuing that. So those are two examples. I can give you several more if you want, but…

RS: Yeah, if you think it's worthy. If you think it's valuable for investors, happy to hear more examples.

I'm also curious, is there anything that has come where you've, even if it's momentarily questioned your strategy, like, why is it doing this? I thought that it was going to do this, or why is this happening? Anything like that to point to?

SS: Yes, for sure. I'd say the gold miners are a great example. Late last year, I wrote a letter, I think, it was like August or September of last year, I wrote a letter to my members saying, hey, just so you guys know, it’s hard to go really heavy in gold and high yield because there's just only so much overlap. But I said, I’m not going to be doing it in our portfolios here because I know the focus is on high yield, but I personally am increasingly thinking that gold is a no-brainer buy.

And so I said, outside of my High Yield Investor portfolios, I'm personally loading up on gold. So I just wanted to let them know that because I care about their financial well-being. There are always people who are – you’re just a gold bug, you're going crazy, blah, blah, blah. And that's fine. I understand everyone has their opinion. I'm not omniscient either, certainly not. I've made my fair share of mistakes.

But anyway, I loaded up on gold, but I also – gold miners were coming down. So I started buying gold miners pretty aggressively, a High Yield Investor all the way into early 2024. And my gold call was spot on, gold - in fact, I even had one of my members commented in the chat, they said, Samuel, this looks like a case where you got the macro call right, but you got the specific investment call wrong and that you've been loading up on miners.

I was also loading up on bullion and some in the portfolio, but a lot out of it because of the yield constraint. But my miners that I was buying at High Yield Investor were just going down. I bought Newmont, I think in the high-30s, and it dropped, I think, even momentarily below $30 a share.

So I'd already – investors who followed me lost like 25% of their investment. Barrick Gold was having a similar issue. It was kind of like, man, how did I get this so wrong? Gold is going up, but my members are suffering because they're following me into these miners, and it's dropping.

So that was a case where I kind of had to be patient and be like, no, these are good companies, generating with good assets. If gold keeps going up like, I think these guys are going to do just fine. And thankfully, they've turned the corner and done very well for us. So that's a recent example of a time when I kind of had to question myself. I had members questioning me and thankfully, I stayed the course.

RS: It's hard to have conviction sometimes. I imagine that gets very tricky.

SS: Yeah, it's frustrating when you're called – your macro – I'm not primarily a macro investor, but in this case, I had a lot of conviction in gold, and it was playing out how I thought, but my stocks weren't cooperating. It was humbling and frustrating.

RS: Yeah. Much like life, I suppose.

SS: Yes. Yes.

RS: You're one of the, if not, the top-rated on Seeking Alpha, with a lot of reviews. So it's not just a small sample size. It's a big sample size that gets you there. How did you guys start? How did you decide to launch the service?

SS: Yeah. So we launched High Yield Investors as a sister service to High Yield Landlord, which is a purely a REIT, a real estate-focused investment group. But we launched High Yield Investors as a sister service, primarily because we felt that in late 2020, a lot of stocks had recovered, but not the high-yield space because a lot of high-yield stocks were, whether they be energy or real estate or some of these other picks, they had not fully recovered from the – from COVID crash because the reopening hadn't happened yet, and in large part.

And so we thought there was a great opportunity there. It was a good time to invest in the space because there was a lot of value. And also at our High Yield Landlord service, a lot of our members were like, we’re loving the service, but they were wanting to know about other yield opportunities.

And so, my colleague, Jussi, he primarily runs the High Yield Landlord service. And I was sort of helping with him with that as an analyst, but my focus was primarily on non-real estate securities. Anyway, I've done some work with some other prominent newsletters outside of Seeking Alpha that I won't mention here, and gained some experience in the dividend field broader outside of REITs.

And so I had some good experience. I had a strategy that was working really well for me personally. And so we put all that together, we decided it makes a lot of sense to launch this service. And we had a great launch in terms of our portfolio performance, great launch in terms of interest from people, and it's just snowballed from there.

RS: What would you say about the REITs space right now? How are you looking at that? I know that you just said it's not necessarily your main point of focus, but I'm curious if you have thoughts to share on that.

SS: Yeah. To be clear, we do cover REITs to some degree at High Yield Investor. Jussi helps us with that. We don't do it as thoroughly - High Yield Landlord, we do our really deep dive into the space, but we do offer a couple of REITs that, we think, are – I personally think are my highest conviction ones.

And so, yeah, my personal view on REITs is that, I think, it's been a good time to be in them over the past couple of months. And I've been saying that in some of my public articles really since early this year that I felt that it was a good time to start buying real estate, Blackstone (BX), one of the world's biggest real estate investors has been buying REITs left and right, taking them private. Some other big players have been doing the same.

There's a huge disconnect between the public valuations and the private valuations in the space. And so, yeah, I think it's a good time. I do think you need to be choosy, though, again, given that REITs are primarily sensitive to long-term interest rates, and those have already come down a good bit because of my macro concerns, especially with the runaway deficit spending in the U.S.

I'm a little skeptical about how much long-term interest rates are really going to come down from present levels. And I also because I'm a little bit concerned about the outlook for the economy, some REITs are economically sensitive.

So I'm pretty picky in that space where I go in terms of what I buy. But I do think there are pockets of significant opportunity. And one of our REIT picks at – primary REIT pick at High Yield Investor has done very well for us over the past several months that we bought earlier this year. So, I’m feeling really good about that.

RS: Do you want to say the name?

SS: Sure. I mean, it's already appreciated a lot. So, our members have gotten good value from the pick. It's BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF). It's a small-cap multifamily REIT focused in Texas, which is where I live. I'm very familiar. I used to work in land development here in Texas, so I'm very familiar with the market.

I still have a lot of connections in the space that I keep up with. And yeah, it was trading at a ridiculous discount to its – the private market value. It was kind of a no-brainer.

Another case where insiders were loading up buying back stock, which is very rare for a REIT to buy back stock at that aggressive of a pace. Numerous upside catalysts, and it's done very well for us. And I expect they just announced a big dividend hike, and I expect further upside from here.

RS: Anything that you feel like dividend investors get wrong, or what do you think dividend investors tend to get wrong when you're looking at what's being written or discussed out there?

SS: Yeah. I mean, that's the thing with dividend investing is that it seems so simple, but if you're not careful, you can step on all sorts of landmines. One of them I mentioned at the beginning, and that's simply chasing high yields.

It's one of those things as a newsletter writer, as an investment group leader, there can be a conflict of interest because I mean, just to be honest, if you're advertising high yields, it's a great marketing plug. If you say, oh yeah, come join my 12% yielding portfolio and get financial freedom faster, that's a great way to bring in new subscribers. But you're, in many cases, going to lead them off the cliff.

And so that's where I invest my own money. And so I think that helps keep me grounded, right? My portfolio is my own money. So I'm aligned with my members very well.

But I would say the biggest thing they do, people get wrong is chasing high yields. Another big thing that I personally have encountered. My personal, probably my biggest mistakes have been not looking at the balance sheet closely enough. It's easy to see, oh, look at this high yield, it's covered. They have a mere 60% or 50% payout ratio, so it should be safe.

But you need to look at the balance sheet because I found that typically dividend cuts will come more often due to the management being concerned about their balance sheet than they are about their payout ratio. It's actually fairly rare to see a company cut their dividend because their payout ratio is getting too tight.

It does happen, but I've seen it much more often happen because management is concerned about their leverage getting too high or them at risk of violating a covenant or potentially losing their investment-grade credit rating status.

And so I would say if you see a high yield as an over 10% just, it doesn't mean don't buy it, but you should look extra carefully at it, be extra skeptical. And then the other thing I would say is look very, very closely at the balance sheet when assessing a high-yield stock, because that's typically where most of the landmines are.

RS: And in terms of REITs, what would you say is maybe the best metric or two to be looking at in this space? And maybe similar to the point about dividend investing, what do you think people get wrong there?

SS: As far as REITs go, I would say the biggest thing is distinguish between sectors because it's easy to just think of real estate in the REITs as a generic thing. But in reality, REITs, especially commercial REITs, they're just bets – they’re sub-bets on in different sectors.

And so, for example, it can be easy to look, for example, Simon Property Group (SPG) is a good example of this. It's easy to look at that as, oh, they have an A-rated balance sheet. They're one of the largest REITs in the world. They have this long storied history. They have a nice dividend. They generate a lot of cashflow and just think, okay, it's a blue-chip stock, I'm going to buy it and sleep on it”

But in reality, they are highly concentrated bet on Class A shopping malls and real estate, Class A retail real estate. And so you need to understand what is the retail sector going through? What are shopping malls, Class A shopping malls? What's the dynamic there? And so you really need to understand the industry that they operate in, not just be a generic real estate investor, to really know what's going on.

Same with multifamily. What's going on in the markets? Is it in sunbelt markets? Is it in West Coast, East Coast? Is it Class A, Class B, Class C? There are those industry dynamics you really have to understand. It's not simply a real estate numbers game that a lot of people think it is.

So I would say that's the – if I had to say one thing with real estate that's unique to the REIT space, I would say make sure you understand the sector you're investing in, not just real estate in general.

In terms of dividend investing in general, again, I just reiterate what I said earlier. I think balance sheets are extremely important. I'd say that applies to any company you invest in, but especially any dividend stock, whether it be a REIT, an MLP, a utility, a BDC or whatever. I'd say the balance sheet is probably the single most important thing.

And then if I had to say a second one, it would be management. You see conflicted management so much, and especially as it pertains to the dividend, you really need to get a sense.

And this is why at High Yield Investor, I try to talk to, I get interviews with the company executives as much as I can to try to just get a sense from them how sacred is the dividend to you because with a lot of these high-yield stocks, it's kind of a conflict for the management because they like to pay out a high dividend.

Many of them own shares themselves. They like the cash flow stream or they know it can attract investors. But at the same time, they want a lot of cash flow to be able to build their empire, to be able to invest and grow their businesses. And so you really need to understand how well I can trust this management to not cut the dividends.

So I'd say that's the second, and just to prudently manage your capital and not destroy value for shareholders. I'd say that's probably the second-biggest thing and probably the single hardest thing to really grasp is the management because we don't know these people personally, it's hard to know if you can really trust them and no one cares about your money as you yourself.

So that's why management alignment is so important. But yeah, balance sheet is number one, and management, I'd say is, number two in terms of things that are often overlooked by investors in general. And I say that because I myself am guilty of both those sins.

RS: I keep thinking while you're talking that investing is a living organism, you really need to pay attention to how it's growing and evolving and atrophying all the things. It's alive. It's alive.

Samuel, first of all, I really appreciate this conversation. There's so much in here for investors to take away, to chew on, to keep digging. High Yield Investors is your service on Seeking Alpha. What else would you share with investors, or what else do you feel like is worth paying attention to right now?

SS: If you're going to invest in dividend stocks, especially if you're going to follow the approach that I use at High Yield Investor, if you're thinking about joining a High Yield Investor, simply imitating our strategy, so have a long-term outlook.

Warren Buffett talks a lot about this. Don't buy anything that you wouldn't be happy holding if the market were to close for five years. That doesn't mean that we blindly hold everything we buy for five years.

We will gladly sell within six months if this – if the market gives us a massive premium to what we paid for the stock such that we don't think it's undervalued anymore we're all too happy. We let volatility serve us rather than the other way around.

And I think that's the mindset you need to adapt to be a High Yield Investor. You need to be willing to say, hey, I'm going to buy this stock. And even if high yield is out of favor for two, three years, as long as my investment thesis remains intact, the company remains fundamentally sound, the dividend is there, I'm going to hold, and I'm not going to worry about it.

If you're looking for a service that's going to try to pick the hot stocks for next month and 10x your money in a year, we're not it. We're not it. But if you're looking for a service that will try to help you build a portfolio that will pay you a 6% to 7% annualized yield in aggregate that will grow at a rate that meets or beats inflation with a target total return of the mid to high-teens based on our track record, we've been able to deliver that, okay, we can't promise that before, but that's what we've been able to do in the past.

And that's what we target. When you're willing to hold, you're willing to adopt this strategy for at least three to five years to let it play out because not every year we're going to generate those returns obviously, some years we'll have more, some years we'll have less than I think we're a great service.

I think we can provide a lot of value to retirees, for sure. And I think I'm in my mid-30s, Jussi is in the same age group. We provide a lot of value to people in our age group because we believe that our approach can meet or beat market returns as well.

So that's what I would say to anyone who's considering this approach is just have the right mindset, know what you're getting into, otherwise, you're probably going to be disillusioned or disappointed because, again, we're not trying to beat the market next month or even this next year. We're trying to beat it over the next three to five years.

RS: Appreciate it, Samuel. And people wanting to get in touch, is that through Seeking Alpha? Is that the best way to get in touch with you?

SS: That's the best way. You can send me a private message. You can comment on one of my articles. If it's a public article, I try to reply to all the comments. I don't always, but send me a private message is the best way to get a hold of me on Seeking Alpha for sure.

Or just subscribe to a free trial at my service when we offer free trials, we don't always offer them. But when we do, feel free to do a free trial and shoot me a note then as well.

