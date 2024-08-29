XSVM: Wait And See Approach Is Warranted For Low-Valuation Small-Cap ETF

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF offers exposure to small-cap companies with low valuations and strong recent performance, outperforming small-cap indexes long term.
  • XSVM's portfolio is heavily weighted towards financial services, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors, with low exposure to technology and healthcare, resulting in lower valuations.
  • Despite recent underperformance, XSVM's low valuations and high growth profile make it a compelling watch list candidate for economic recovery and future growth.
  • XSVM's performance is tied to interest rate paths and earnings growth, with a challenging short-term outlook but potential for long-term gains.
Mortgage concept by money house from the coins,Business Finance and Money concept,Saving money concept to buy a house.

pickingpok/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) has been around since 2005, as a fund offering exposure to smaller capitalization companies. This fund follows two core investment themes. It primarily has a bias toward stocks trading at low valuations, while also

