Metals Acquisitions Limited (MTAL) Half Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Metals Acquisitions Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Half Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mick McMullen - CEO
Morné Engelbrecht - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey
Eric Linnell - Scotiabank
Paul Hissey - Moelis
David Radcliff - Global Mining Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Metals Acquisitions Limited Half Year Accounts Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mick McMullen, CEO of Metals Acquisitions Limited. Please go ahead.

Mick McMullen

Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining us, in particular, in Australia on a very busy results day. We'll try not to keep everyone for too long. So myself and Morné, our CFO, will be doing the talking on this conference call. So Morné, if you can go forward to the slide if everyone can read the disclaimer at your leisure.

So look, everyone knows, we've got an asset in western New South Wales, super high grade. EV is about US$1.1 billion today based on where the share price sits. And it's a very well-established mine. We don't really need to sort of go through the detail of the operations too much today. But we think we've got one of the better copper assets around as you'll see from the financial results, I think they speak for themselves.

So we can go to the next slide, Morné. Again, from a year ago, what did we say we do versus what have we done? We've sort of ticked all the boxes. I just checked our shares from a year ago were up precisely 0.09%. So not so sure that actually checking the boxes is done

