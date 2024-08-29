Kelvin Murray

In this article, I'll post an update on RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX), a company in the decision-making tools and service space, with a good business model and a good upside (depending on how you evaluate the company's prospects and earnings growth). When it comes to this business, I will argue that I have mostly failed to estimate the proper upside here. Investors who went more or less against my recommendation and bought despite my "Hold", have done well for themselves. In this article, I will look at why that is, what my estimation flaw was for the business, and what if anything I will do differently in terms of PT and upside for RELX.

RELX is listed on the LSE - London Stock Exchange. It has a good ADR, but the ticker I invest in here is the British one. This is not a company that many people or investors have actually heard of. It's worth noting that I was never negative because it was a bad company, only because it was too expensive. I did however question if the company would be able to maintain its overall profit margins and other fundamentals.

Let's see what we have here.

RELX - What Can The Company Offer After A 43% Total RoR?

You miss some, you lose some. RELX was most definitely a "miss" for me, with the investment since my last article to be found here, being up almost 44% compared to an S&P500 being up around 24%. The first question I want to answer is if this increase, or this significant RoR is a result of actually improving fundamentals and earnings, or if it reflects an expectation of improvements, and therefore can be characterized as exuberance and having inflated the company's valuation even further than in my last article.

And without further ado, I'm sorry to say that the recent bout of positive moments is primarily a reflection of overvaluation and exuberance. What gives me the justification for such a determination is the fact that the company has not outperformed either my estimates or the broader analyst consensus for its earnings and results in the last 12 months. We'll look more specifically at this in the valuations section, but suffice to say we've seen the company move from 23x P/E to over 30x P/E normalized. The fact that there's been such a valuation multiple move means that it's not reflected in the underlying earnings.

Half-year results are in, they're about a month old, and they'll reflect well on my last article. The company posted strong financial results and good progress on operational goals - but again, these were somewhat expected by the market, by analysts, by me, and by most others who cover the company. At those multiples and that growth, anything else would have been "odd".

We're looking for revenue growth, growth in profit, adjusted EPS, and a bump in the company's modest dividend, which currently and at this level reaches a 1.72% level. Decent, especially given the valuation. Here are the specific growth numbers.

RELX IR (RELX IR)

The company's mix remains a very attractive one in 2024 as well. By that, I mean the company has multiple revenue streams, and from very different sources, including things like business services, law firms, STM print, Government, and much more.

What's more, all of these are growing significantly?

RELX IR (RELX IR)

The company's various areas are growing like clockwork. Take the Risk segment, for instance. We're talking growth in adjusted operating profit somewhere at 9%, every single half-year, and every full year since early 2023, with revenue growth at 8% for the same period. What this means is that profit is growing faster than revenue, and this is inherently attractive. Specialization in the risk sector is leading the charge here, with Aviation and commodity intelligence.

Scientific and medical, as well as the legal field, grows less quickly than the Risk field.

RELX IR (RELX IR)

But this is in the vein of what these sectors represent. We're talking about prints and services aimed at very conservative institutions, such as governmental and unis. Legal is a bit of a "mix". There are further improvements, and RELX is also adding some new services, like Lexis+ which as I understand it competes with services aimed at market analytics for legal firms, as well as an AI addition. I, too, subscribe to a national legal service, and they're also introducing AI services for helping with formulations, text, and other services, which to me seems attractive. This is why the legal service is actually growing more now, and the same trend can be seen here.

Exhibitions are the company's outperformer, seeing double-digit 16% revenue growth, and a half-year profit that's growing well beyond the £220M mark.

In essence, RELX is doing exactly what it has been doing for years. It's developing, working with, improving, and researching new ways to manage its information-based analytics tools, which are supposed to help customers make better decisions. The company's focus is on organic growth, which is good because finding value in inorganic growth or M&As here is rough.

The company's margin is not improved in a way where I would say RELX is suddenly worth 30x P/E. Even at a 9-10% EPS growth, I would see this as problematic given what we know of the company's historical trends. There are actually multiple reasons why I view this recent year as a significant risk increase for the company.

Debt is low, the dividend is stable, buybacks are good, and the company is very well managed. Bulls will argue that the 1.1% improvement in the company's margin makes the case for the increased valuation here. I say that the year is not yet over, and I don't believe the company's 34%+ margin to stand the test of the 2H24 period. I would forecast a 60-70 bps margin improvement, and while this calls for a PT (and I will do a price target raise here), it doesn't call for a PT increase of this much. Especially since the improvements are, as analysts are currently forecasting git, expected to taper off. While EBIT is expected to increase (and I agree with this assessment and forecast), I don't see it improving beyond 34.3%, and neither do S&P global forecasts (Source: Paywalled Link, TIKR.com), at least not until 2028.

The company is expected to continue to grow its EBIT between 2025 and 2028 at around 5-7% per year, and revenue by about 5%.

The focus, as I see it, should be mostly on legal. Lexis+ and the AI rollout will be telling in how the company's improvements (or lack thereof) work out. But this isn't risk-free in any way. These are also the main risks I see for RELX: there's a clear risk of cannibalization from AI budgets when it comes to areas like analytics, or peripheral other fields - and this is not just legal. Investors like to see AI as something that's getting a budget from thin air - but the fact is that companies paying for AI services or tools are going to take money from other departments to do so. And not seldom, that money is coming from fields that are very much peripheral or the same company as those AI companies, like RELX.

This is one of the reasons I'm not as positive about the prospects in terms of multiples as others are - but there's more.

Let's look at valuation.

RELX Valuation - I Do Not See A Conservative Potential Upside Here - And I Say No

Valuation, dear readers, valuation. This remains the major hurdle to many great companies, and this one is definitely an example of this. While we're not at record level valuations anymore, down to 29.3x as opposed to 30x+, this still marks a significant premium to both the 10-year 22.8x and almost 200% of the 20-year premium of 17.9x. (Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

In fact, if you consider that the company at times has traded below 12-13x P/E, it's well above 200% of that valuation and shows you just how extreme the valuations can "swing" for this business. The funny thing?

RELX had 3-20% growth numbers even at those times, with only a slight dip back in -10 during the GFC of 6%. It still traded down.

Just like, it still trades up now, despite not really offering double-digit company-wide EPS numbers.

Forecasts here are tricky. Let's say you allow a premium of 23x, that's the 5-year P/E premium. Even if you do this, you're essentially getting zero from that, close to 0.35% per year, and that's inclusive of dividends. Go down to 17.99x, and you're at negative 9.35% per year or a capital loss of 20.55% in 3 years. The most positive annualized premium of 25x P/E here gives you no more than 3.3% per year, inclusive of dividends.

When I last wrote about RELX, I considered the company undervalued. I argue that this wasn't a mistake, but the market has shown me that the company can "inflate" further here. It's my view that this is inflation - but obviously the market doesn't care - if you bought, you outperformed.

But I believe further outperformance here to be very unlikely.

My PT in my last article of $25.5/share, I'm raising it to $30/share. The company has improved its operations and deserves a raise here. I'm also raising my native PT to around £23/share, which comes to over 18.5x P/E. I would now consider buying RELX at 20x to get an upside of 10-15% at 24-25x P/E, which is possible.

But I don't see an upside from a 29-30x P/E as possible because this would require the company literally trading at 32x P/E at a 7-8% EPS growth - and I don't see that as likely.

The thesis here is valuation-oriented and is as follows.

Thesis

RELX is a class-leading company in research and consulting - and it's a convincing investment at a good price. My ambition is to own RELX in my portfolio once the price drops down. I view the company as a relatively simple and stable play on attractive business segments. That is still my ambition, but for the time being, it's less than likely in the near term.

If bought at below or around (as of 2024) 20x P/E, and trimmed at above 25-26x P/E, this company has the potential to give you excellent returns over time while paying you a relatively attractive and well-covered dividend of above 2%.

I would consider RELX a "BUY" at around $30/share for the ADR, improved now in 2024. The ADR is relatively liquid, meaning you can either go native (REL in London) or buy the RELX US ticker here. This represents an increase in my overall PT for the company as of August 2024.

I'm on a "HOLD" for RELX here, and would be very careful about owning the stock.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is excellent but does not fulfill my valuation-based criteria, making it a "HOLD" here.

