Have Commodities Hit Peak Bearishness? What Happens Next?

Aug. 29, 2024 2:40 AM ETGCC
Summary

  • Investor sentiment in commodity markets has reached a five-year low, presenting potential opportunities for contrarian investors.
  • Potential opportunities and challenges exist in industrial metals, energy, precious metals and agricultural commodities.
  • Despite current bearishness, structural tailwinds like the global energy transition and geopolitical tensions could lead to a rebound in commodity prices.

Adam Smigielski

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA & Mobeen Tahir

Investor sentiment in commodity markets appears to have reached an extreme level of bearishness, with net speculative positioning on commodity futures at its lowest point in five years.1 This

