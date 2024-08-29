SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start with why I went down the rabbit hole of researching OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM). I've known about the company for a while and have liked exchange businesses as they bring network effects and scaled economics. One thing that has stopped me the most over the past two years is the valuation of the business. I'm a free cash flow investor and the yield hasn't been all that attractive.

Data by YCharts

This downward trajectory could be a means of a deteriorating business, or just an economic slowdown. As such, with valuation pressure, the FCF yield is looking more attractive.

Quick Background

Mission

To create better informed and more efficient financial markets.

Background

The company's roots date back to 1913 when it was named the National Quotation Bureau, which reported quotations for decades of stocks and bonds on pink and yellow sheets. In 1999, they created the real-time electronic quotation service. 2010 was when they changed their name to the current OTC Markets Group. Cromwell Coulson has been at the helm of the organization since 1997 and has modernized the OTC Markets to operate like an efficient functioning exchange compared to an operation of inefficient price discovery through manual processes.

They operate three different revenue segments.

OTC Links - 20% of revenue. It's a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates three SEC regulated ATSs. An ATS is an alternative trading system. This allows brokers and dealers to efficiently provide the best execution and choice of counterparties on trades while complying with SEC regulations. There were 86 broker-dealers subscribed at the end of December 31, 2023.

Market Data Licensing - 39% of revenue. This segment earns revenue through distributing market data and financial information. With gaining customers through OTC Link, it is natural to provide market data and information to these customers as well. The Market Data Licensing business also has products and tools for compliance laws, which is through Blue Sky data product. They also operate EDGAR online and was purchased in November 2022. EDGAR online gives investors data sets containing company disclosures and financial information from public company filings.

Corporate Services - 41% of revenue. The segment operates OTCQX and OTCQB markets and offers issuers disclosure and regulatory compliance products. OTCQX is a market that allows public trading without the complexity and cost of national exchanges. The OTCQB is a venture market, publicly trading entrepreneurial and development-stage companies.

As of June 30, 2024, OTCQX Best Market had 569 companies and OTCQB Venture Market had 1,085 companies. Both showed declines of companies within the markets, 3% and 9% respectively. International issuers remain a large part of these markets as they want access to investors at a reasonable price.

Competitive Advantages

Over the last decade, the company has shown durability. The average return on equity the past five years has been 87% and return on total capital of 42%. The company operates with little capital employed. They have no inventory, little accounts receivable, and little PP&E. The business does receive a good portion of their revenue upfront, which creates almost a float for the org. Deferred revenue as of December 31, 2023, was almost 100% of the equity, $29,267 compared to $32,227. With little need for invested capital, operating cash flow converts strongly at 80-90% of free cash flow.

From 2014 to 2023 $245 million of operating income was produced and $203 million of free cash flow. Of that $203 million of free cash flow, $127 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Buybacks basically kept the shares outstanding, even while dividends made up the majority returned to shareholders at $99 million. If we look back at the market capitalization of the OTC Market in 2014, it was around $130-140 million. Basically, the company has been able to pay out dividends of 75% of the total market capitalization if we use 2014 as a starting point, and still grow earnings per share. The chart below gives a good visual as to even with large payouts in dividends, the company has continued to grow earnings. An average business wouldn't see this type of growth without putting more money into inventory, PP&E, and acquisition costs, creating lots of Goodwill. All these data points provide empirical evidence that this is a very capital light business and with a strong economic moat.

Data by YCharts

So what moat does OTC actually have? The list of economic moats usually include network effects, high switching costs, scale advantages, and brand. The function of a stock exchange is to pool capital in order to fund business ventures. Having only a few companies on an exchange and providing information on those companies will only be of little value. Having hundreds of companies on the exchange fortifies a network effect and creates scale. Operating leverage begins as more and more companies are added to the exchange, more investors come, which in return drives more companies.

Author's Work (Author's Work)

OTC Markets also have an advantage in pricing compared to the two other big exchanges, NASDAQ and NYSE. These exchanges provide larger exposure but serve the same purpose of providing an efficient financial market exchange. The NYSE fees vary between $55,000 and $75,000 depending on the number of shares outstanding. NASDAQ's fees also can vary based on shares outstanding and issuers, but will also be in the range of $50,000 and $75,000. OTC Markets exchanges annual fees range from $15,000 to $23,000. Not only do companies save money on the exchange fees, it is way more expensive to be listed on NASDAQ and NYSE with compliance and financial regulations.

The company also shows signs of pricing power, as they are one of the few exchanges that offers access to U.S. investors for fractions of the cost. Their business lines are one big flywheel; more companies on the exchanges benefits all business lines. Corporate services played a big impact in 2020 leading into 2021 growth with new regulation in place and companies had to comply to Rule 2-11.

Seeking Alpha, OTC Investor Relations

Valuation

I'm a big free cash flow investor. It is an easy valuation metric to review and is the true dollar amount of investors could potentially have access to for dividends and buybacks. OTC returns cash, mostly via dividends. In 2023, they returned $26.4 million to shareholders. If that were to stay the same in 2024, the yield would be 5% at current market capitalization. This yield doesn't get highlighted enough. The company does establish a quarterly dividend, which is what is reported on the quarterly dividend data. The reason why the dividend is higher than what is reported on the quarterly dividend is because management establishes a special dividend each year. Prior year, they issued a $1.50 a share in a special dividend.

OTC Market FCF Yield: 5.11%

Treasury Risk free rate: 4%

Historical S&P 500 yield: 5%

Comparable

Data by YCharts

Based on peer analysis, S&P 500 historical yield, and the risk-free rates, the OTC Market FCF yield looks attractive when you take into consideration the asset light business and operating leverage. Exchange businesses fundamentally appear durable, so when the yield is above the average business, the security appears mispriced. In addition, cash is paid out to investors while management has been able to grow free cash flow at a good rate. Businesses with the ability to payout 75% of cash flow and grow earnings at above-average rates are rare.

Risks

Economic Sensitivity: The business is influenced by economic conditions; businesses cutting costs, shutting down, and waiting to list. Long-term this isn't as big of a factor as historically, they have seen growth in the number of companies listed on their exchanges. International and domestic companies want capital, and OTC Markets is an option to raise capital and comply with regulations.

Regulation Risk: OTC operates in a highly regulated industry. Changes in regulation do occur, and they could negatively impact OTC or could be in their favor. They've been around for decades now, navigating these waters, so historically they've been able to manage this risk.

Concluding Thoughts

Management said it best, "We've listed billion dollar market cap companies from Australia, from Hong Kong, from Norway, from London. All of these issuers are looking to access demand that's here in the U.S. and bridge the valuation gap." Companies are looking for capital and the OTC Market is one of the few options.

The dividend yield isn't discussed enough, and the company is underfollowed. Just by looking at its profile through SA, it shows zero Wall Street Analyst following.

The underlying security appears to be mispriced when comparing it to multiple data-points and considering the capital-light model management has created.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.