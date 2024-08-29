Vale S.A.: The Peak Earnings Cycles Of The Past Are Likely Finished

Aug. 29, 2024 3:54 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE) Stock1 Comment
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • Vale S.A. is downgraded to a strong sell due to declining revenues and overvaluation, with iron ore markets heavily influencing its performance.
  • The iron ore industry is highly cyclical and volatile, with prices generally lower over the past 8 years, except for a brief spike in 2021.
  • China's slowing growth and overbuilt housing market are significant headwinds for Vale S.A., which relies heavily on Chinese demand for iron ore.
  • Despite modest increases in copper and nickel production, Vale S.A. remains overly dependent on iron ore, facing limited supply constraints and global economic challenges.

Steelworker inspecting molten steel during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen

Identifying the difference between cycles and more secular trends is often difficult. While most markets have periods of weaker and stronger performance depending on the business cycle, sometimes there are multi-year changes that substantively change the dynamic of an

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.34K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VALE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VALE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VALE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News