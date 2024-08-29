William_Potter

A guest post by D Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for August 2024 was published recently. The last month reported in most of the OPEC charts that follow is July 2024 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude oil output in thousands of barrels per day (kb/d). In the OPEC charts below, the blue line with markers is monthly output and the thin red line is the centered twelve-month average (CTMA) output.

Output for June 2024 was revised lower by 4 kb/d and May 2024 output was revised higher by 8 kb/d compared to last month's report. OPEC 12 output increased by 185 kb/d with most of the increase from Saudi Arabia's output (97 kb/d), Iraq (57 kb/d), and Iran (20 kb/d). Nigeria and UAE increased crude output by 16 kb/d; Libya saw a decrease of 19 kb/d.

The chart above shows output from the Big 4 OPEC producers that are subject to output quotas (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait). Since the post pandemic peak in 2022 where centered 12-month average (CTMA) output from the Big 4 reached 20849 kb/d, crude output had been cut by 2216 kb/d relative to the 2022 CTMA peak to 18633 kb/d. Potentially, the Big 4 may have roughly 2200 kb/d of spare capacity when World demand calls for an increase in output.

In OPEC Monthly Oil Market Reports for the past few months, they have focused more on the OPEC+ group of nations which they refer to as the DoC which refers to the Declaration of Cooperation which led to the creation of OPEC+. The chart above shows the DoC C+C output as reported by the EIA; this is different from the numbers reported in the MOMR which are crude only. Since 2010, the long-term trend for DoC output has been an annual decrease of 165 kb/d. The last month reported on this chart and several of the charts that follow is April 2024, which is the most recent EIA international data. For roughly the past 7 months, DoC output has stabilized around 45000 kb/d. Much of the decrease since 2016 has been due to US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

The chart above shows the trend for the rest of the world (ROW), that is those nations that are not part of OPEC+. Average annual C+C output increased by about 568 kb/d over the 2010 to 2024 period. How much of this increase came from US tight oil output?

All of the increase in the ROW C+C output over the 2010-2024 period was from US tight oil output, as can be seen in the chart above for ROW C+C minus US tight oil.

This chart shows the OPEC Big 4 C+C output over the 2010 to 2024 period (the earlier chart was crude only). Output fluctuates a lot due to OPEC trying to balance World markets, but the long-term trend is an annual increase of about 200 kb/d with a few brief periods where output increased by as much as 2000 kb/d in a year. Of some concern is the likely slowing of future US tight oil output, where most of any increase will need to come from OPEC+. I expect either a plateau or a very slow increase (100 kb/d of less) in future US tight oil output.

The recent trend for ROW minus tight oil C+C from May 2021 to April 2024 is an annual increase of 819 kb/d; this may be due to increases in C+C output in Canada, Brazil, Norway, Guyana, and Argentina.

OECD stocks remain below the 5-year average, World Oil markets seem fairly balanced, and oil prices remain at reasonable levels, with the Brent futures price currently under $80/b.

The World demand estimates for 2024 and 2025 were revised lower by 200 kb/d compared to last month; estimates are significantly higher than EIA estimates for World demand in 2024 and 2025. The supply estimates from the non-DOC remain the same as last month. If World oil demand is as high as OPEC forecasts, the World may struggle to meet demand in 2025, though it seems likely that the 2025 World liquids demand estimate by OPEC is at least 1 Mb/d too high. If I am correct, then the World will have adequate oil supply in 2025.

The OPEC forecast for US tight oil increases in 2024 and 2025 are likely too high. My expectation is that US total tight oil increases from 2023 to 2025 will be about half of the OPEC forecast and perhaps less if the EIA oil price forecasts and natural gas price forecasts for 2024 and 2025 are correct.

