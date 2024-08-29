abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

syahrir maulana

Fund performance

The abrdn International Small Cap Fund (Institutional Class shares, net of fees) returned 2.82%2 for the second quarter, outperforming the 0.66% return of its benchmark, the MSCI AC World ex USA Small Cap Net Index1.

The main positive contributors to the Fund's relative performance were the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, due to stock selection in both cases.

Among the main contributors to performance, ASICS Corporation (OTCPK:ASCCF)(OTCPK:ASCCY), the Japanese sports apparel company, continued to execute on its strategy, leading to stellar first-quarter results. The company has also been promoted to the mid-cap benchmark, which has opened up the stock to a new set of buyers, and is a beneficiary of the weaker yen. FPT Corporation, the Vietnamese provider of information technology [IT] services, telecommunications, and higher education, performed well after it announced a new partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA) to provide GPU-as-a-Service (Graphics Processing Unit resources delivered as a cloud service). FPT continues to see strong demand from its Japanese clients in IT services, more than offsetting macroeconomic pressures in its telecommunications business. Nova Measuring Instruments, the manufacturer of equipment for measuring microscopic parameters of semiconductors, released another strong set of results and upgraded its guidance. The company continues to gain good traction for its high-end products.

In contrast, communication services and financials were the largest detractors from the Fund's relative performance, due to stock selection in both cases and, to a lesser degree, being overweight the former sector.

In terms of individual stock detractors, YouGov (OTCPK:YUGVF), the UK-based provider of panel-based market research, opinion data and analytics tools, disappointed investors after an unscheduled trading update. Demand is likely to be below management expectations, and as the company continues to invest in the business, margins will also be under pressure. Interparfums, the manufacturer of perfumes for major brands, underperformed, with indications of weakness in the luxury goods sector. In Mexico, the Claudia Sheinbaum presidency was taken negatively by investors. As a result, Regional, the Mexican bank, fell along with the local market.

Fund activity and positioning

During the quarter, we initiated holdings in three companies.

We introduced a position in Japan Elevator Service (JES), the Japanese independent elevator maintenance provider. In Japan, building managers often switch to independent companies after four to five years of maintenance contracts with elevator manufacturers, as pricing is about 30-50% lower. We think JES will continue to benefit from this trend.

Additionally, we initiated a holding in UK-listed Hill & Smith (OTCPK:HSHPF), which has 30 companies operating from 57 sites in five countries. These companies are supported by a head office team that offers support and leadership in areas including capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, and health and safety. The business is split into three divisions: 1) Roads & Security; 2) Engineered Solutions; and 3) Galvanising Services. The business is witnessing strong demand from the U.S. infrastructure bill, which has bipartisan agreement. The U.S. represents around 75% of the group's profit.

We introduced a holding in Rational (OTCPK:RTLLF), the German manufacturer of professional cookers. With no new competitor technologies to compete with its combi-steam product, the growth story from increased market penetration remains robust.

During the quarter, we sold our positions in three companies.

We sold Daiseki (OTCPK:DSKIF) as the company's strength lies in processing waste acids, alkaloids, and other waste liquids within Japan. Japanese industrial production continues to be weak, possibly affected by suspended production at some major car manufacturers. This does not aid Daiseki's volumes; hence, management's guidance was below expectations.

We disposed of our position in CVS Group (CVS), given unknowns from the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into veterinary prices in the UK.

Lastly, we sold our holding in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTC:BESIY) due to a rich valuation.

Total Returns (as of 06/30/24) 1 month 3 months Year to date 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Since inception Class A w/o sales charges -0.74 2.75 7.40 10.46 -5.57 3.98 5.06 6.83 Class A with sales charges -6.44 -3.15 1.24 4.10 -7.42 2.76 4.44 6.60 Institutional Class -0.73 2.82 7.55 10.82 -5.23 4.35 5.42 7.01 MSCI AC World ex USA Small Cap Index (Net TR) -1.06 0.66 2.78 11.26 -1.45 6.13 4.44 5.93 Annual Calendar Year Returns (as of 12/31/23) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Class A w/o sales charges 9.62 -34.95 18.82 26.06 23.71 -9.60 31.75 4.97 -2.50 1.53 Institutional Class 9.99 -34.71 19.25 26.51 24.17 -9.31 32.18 5.33 -2.27 1.87 MSCI AC World ex USA Small Cap Index (Net TR) 15.66 -19.97 12.92 14.24 22.42 -18.20 31.65 3.91 2.60 -4.03 Click to enlarge

PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT GUARANTEE FUTURE RESULTS. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Class A shares have up to a 5.75% front-end sales charge and a 0.25% 12b-1 fee. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. To obtain performance information current to the most recent month-end, which may be higher or lower than the performance shown above, please call 866-667-9231 or go to Fund Centre | View all funds | abrdn. Performance information for periods prior to February 29, 2016 does not reflect the current investment strategy. Please consult the Fund's prospectus for more detail. Returns prior to July 20, 2009 reflect a predecessor fund's performance. The inception date is that of the oldest share class. Performance of newer classes may be linked to the oldest share class. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions. Total returns may reflect a waiver of part of the Fund's fees for certain periods since inception, without which returns would have been lower. Indexes are unmanaged and provided for comparison purposes only. No fees or expenses are reflected. You cannot invest directly in an index. Click to enlarge

Market review

Global equity markets ended higher over the quarter. Given continued disinflation in recent months, the ECB, the Bank of Canada, and the Swiss National Bank have all started cutting interest rates. Moreover, investors are factoring in further interest-rate cuts in most regions later in 2024. However, with inflationary pressures still present, the world's major central banks have maintained a cautious stance on monetary policy. As a result, any additional easing is now expected to occur later in the year than previously forecast. Meanwhile, robust economic data, particularly in the U.S., has raised hopes for a 'soft landing'. Against this backdrop, corporate first-quarter results have generally exceeded expectations, particularly from those companies exposed to AI. However, investors continued to be concerned about the outlook for the Chinese economy, especially the country's property sector, and the implications for global economic growth. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East remain other key risks.

U.S. equities ended higher. Despite still-elevated bond yields, large technology companies, led by NVIDIA, fared especially well as they benefited from their exposure to the fast-growing area of AI. U.S. annualized GDP grew by 1.3% in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a growth rate of 3.4% in the previous three months. Inflationary pressures continued to ease over the quarter after a succession of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed) since early 2022. In particular, the central bank's favored measure of inflation, the core Personal Consumptions Expenditures Price Index, fell from an annual rate of 2.8% in April to 2.6% in May, as expected, but remained above the 2% target. The Fed kept the target range for the fed funds rate at 5.25-5.50% over the period but has signaled just one rate cut over the remainder of 2024 (having previously flagged three), with more easing to come in 2025 and 2026.

European equities rose over the period. Annual GDP in the eurozone grew by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2024, an improvement from 0.2% in the last three months of 2023. According to initial estimates, annual consumer price inflation fell from 2.6% in May to 2.5% in June, as expected, but the core rate remained at a higher-than-forecast 2.9%. In response to continued disinflation in recent months, the ECB cut its main refinancing operations rate by 0.25% to 4.25% at its June meeting. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap general election after his centrist alliance suffered a shock defeat to the far-right National Rally in the European Parliament elections.

The resulting political uncertainty, coupled with concerns about France's future fiscal position and the stability of the EU, led to a sharp sell-off in French equities and government bonds.

UK equities ended higher but underperformed most other regional indices. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election for July 4, looking to take advantage of stronger economic data. Annual GDP grew by just 0.2% in the first quarter of 2024, although the UK economy had contracted by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Annual inflation fell from 2.3% in April to 2.0% in May, as expected, returning to the Bank of England (BoE)'s target. Moreover, annual core inflation was in line with expectations, falling from 3.9% to 3.5% over the same time frame. The BoE maintained its Bank Rate at a 15-year high of 5.25% over the quarter, but there are indications that it may soon begin to ease its policy.

In the Asia Pacific region, stocks in Australia underperformed due to continued concerns about the Chinese economy despite further stimulus measures in the country. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its cash rate at 4.35% over the quarter. Japanese equities ended higher. Annual GDP contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2024, having grown by 1.2% in the last three months of 2023. Annual core inflation of 2.5% in May remained above the Bank of Japan (BoJ)'s 2% target. The BoJ kept its key short-term interest rate at around 0-0.1% over the quarter. However, the central bank has signaled the possibility of another rate hike at its next meeting in July (following the increase in March) and will also be looking to start reducing bond purchases then. This potential shift comes as the BoJ's ongoing accommodative monetary policy stance has led to further yen weakness, triggering central-bank intervention. In the BoJ's latest quarterly Tankan survey, the sentiment index for large manufacturers improved from +11 to +13, but that for large non-manufacturers edged down from +34 to +33.

Emerging markets ended higher, despite a stronger U.S. dollar, given investors' increased optimism about the global growth outlook as falling annual inflation rates led to central banks considering future interest-rate cuts. Chinese equities languished despite the Chinese authorities announcing fresh stimulus measures to support the economy. The yuan further depreciated due to continued worries about the country's uncertain economic outlook and its indebted property sector. Indian equities outperformed, helped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-business reforms. The country's first-quarter GDP rose by a stronger-than-expected 7.8% year-on-year, and the central bank kept its benchmark rate at 6.5%. Stocks in Taiwan were supported by the country's relatively high weighting to the buoyant technology sector. Brazilian equities ended lower over the period, given investor concerns about the country's fiscal position under left-leaning President Lula da Silva and the fact that China is Brazil's main export market. The Central Bank of Brazil further reduced its Selic rate from 10.75% to 10.50% over the quarter after 12 consecutive rate hikes since March 2021 had led to a marked reduction in annual inflation. Meanwhile, Turkey's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 50% during the period as annual inflation rose above 75% and the lira continued to depreciate.

Nonetheless, Turkish equities ended notably higher, driven by strong economic growth, robust corporate earnings, and improved investor sentiment after recent policy changes.

Outlook

An important barometer for the near-term direction will be second-quarter earnings results. To sustain the current market uptrend, investors need to see further earnings surprises. Note, however, that large-cap valuations are consistent with late-cycle demand, whereas earnings expectations of low-to-mid-teens percentage growth are typical of early in the cycle; in other words, both valuations and earnings forecasts appear high. Small-cap valuations, in contrast, are more measured and at a significant discount to those among large caps. Concentration in the small-cap benchmark is also vastly different from the large-cap equivalent, with materially lower potential for overheld positions being unwound.

As well as these points of note, it is worth flagging two additional areas of uncertainty.

The first is politics. The Mexican and Indian elections showed that polls are not always accurate, and as we await the next round of the French election, we also look toward the UK and US elections, later in the year, where there is scope for regime change. Not uncoincidentally, the issue of tariffs has resurfaced once again, raising geopolitical tensions and skewing market dynamics.

The second area to watch is a rapid reversal in currency markets. Here, the currency that stands out is the Japanese yen. The yen is now at a 37-and-a-half-year low versus the US dollar and at a substantial low compared to the euro. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is under considerable pressure to act. The Japanese currency has a wide trading window and could move sharply when the countries' central banks deliver opposing policies.

For the reasons above, we prefer to stay in high-quality, small-cap equities with resilient and visible earnings streams and the propensity to deliver stable growth.

