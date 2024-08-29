The exterior of a Scotiabank location in the Dominican Republic. Jorge Rodriguez - Jars McLucien/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The beauty of buying qualitative and high-yielding dividend stocks at discounts is that an investor can get paid to wait. Regardless of what a market may think about a stock, the dividends get paid.

There's one notable exception, however. That is if the business model is capital-heavy like a real estate investment trust or a utility. If the payout ratio leaves a business with too little cash to execute growth plans, that could be a problem in an equity market with depressed valuations.

Although it is a net issuer of shares, this arguably isn't an issue for The Bank of Nova Scotia or Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS). When I last covered the stock with a buy rating in June, I liked its customer growth. I also appreciated the fortress-like balance sheet. The discounted valuation was what sealed the deal on my buy rating.

Since my buy rating, shares of the Canadian bank have edged 8% higher as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has gained just 3%. Yet, this outperformance was entirely justified by BNS' fundamentals.

That's why I'm reiterating my buy rating today. Just yesterday, the bank shared solid fiscal third quarter results. These results further demonstrated that BNS is trending in the right direction to return to growth in FY 2025 and beyond. BNS' Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio modestly improved sequentially and moderately improved over the year-ago period. Finally, shares still seem to be a decent value here.

Another Quarter Of Progress

BNS Q3 2024 Investor Fact Sheet

On August 27th, BNS released its fiscal third quarter results. The company's total revenue increased by 4.3% year-over-year to $6.2 billion in the fiscal third quarter. This came in at $50.9 million under Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

The company's decent topline numbers were made possible by growth in each of its four core segments.

The Canadian Banking segment reported 9% growth over the year-ago period in revenue during the fiscal third quarter. This was driven by deposit growth and a 16 basis point expansion in net interest margin per CFO Raj Viswanathan's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 Earnings Call. Higher provisions for credit losses weighed on topline growth to an extent. This explains the segment's 6% year-over-year growth rate in adjusted net income in the quarter.

The Global Wealth Management segment posted 10% growth in revenue over the year-ago period for the fiscal third quarter. Greater brokerage revenue and net interest income contributed to this double-digit topline growth rate during the quarter. Paired with slower expense growth (9%), this pushed the segment's adjusted net income higher by 11% in the quarter.

The Global Banking and Markets segment put up 1% revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter. Strength on the business banking side offset weakness in capital markets. Higher personnel and technology costs weighed on profit margins, which resulted in a 4% decline in the segment's net income during the quarter.

The International Banking segment delivered 6% revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter. Net interest margin expansion (up 33 basis points year-over-year) and changes in business mix were to credit for the uptick in revenue. Expense growth came in less than revenue growth. That led adjusted net income to rise by 7% for the quarter.

BNS' adjusted EPS decreased by 5.5% over the year-ago period to $1.21 during the fiscal third quarter. This was $0.02 better than the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus in the quarter. That was because of adjusted net losses in the Other segment stemming from lower noninterest revenue and higher expenses.

BNS' adjusted EPS is expected to dip by 0.9% in FY 2024 to $4.77. But after this fiscal year, the future looks to be brighter.

One positive for BNS in the coming quarters is its continued customer growth. In the first three quarters of FY 2024, the company has added 143,000 net new clients in its Canadian Retail and Tangerine businesses. This implies that 48,000 were added in the third quarter.

Another plus for the company is that net interest income is anticipated to improve in the coming quarters due to rate cuts per Viswanathan.

BNS Q3 2024 Investor Presentation

On the M&A front, BNS announced earlier this month its 14.9% equity investment in the regional bank, KeyCorp (KEY). The company anticipates that the additional investment is expected to close in FY 2025 upon approval by the Federal Reserve. KEY's potential securities repositioning and balance sheet deployment is expected to be accretive to BNS' ROE by approximately 45 basis points.

Combined with the organic tailwinds of the Canadian bank, this is driving the FAST Graphs analyst consensus that adjusted EPS will rise by 7.6% in FY 2025 to $5.13. Another 15.7% growth in its adjusted EPS to $5.94 is expected for FY 2026.

BNS' opportunistic acquisition of KEY wouldn't have been possible without a rock-solid balance sheet. As of July 31, the company's CET1 ratio was 13.3%. This was 10 basis points above its Q2 2024 figure and 60 basis points better than in Q3 2023.

For context, that's also comfortably above the 11.5% minimum for Canadian banks. This positions BNS to operate right around the 12.5% CET1 ratio that it believes is an appropriate capital level in the current environment. That even accounts for the overall 50 to 55 basis point impact of the KEY acquisition on the CET1 ratio. This is why BNS enjoys Aa2, A+, and AA credit ratings from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to BNS' Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release, BNS' Q3 2024 Investor Fact Sheet, and BNS' Q3 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Has Breached $55 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Despite the rally in BNS' shares, the value proposition remains interesting in my opinion.

Shares are trading at a current-year P/E ratio of 10.3. This is modestly below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 10.9 per FAST Graphs. The current fiscal year will also be over in just two more months. That puts the forward P/E ratio at just 9.6.

Moving forward, I believe that BNS' fair value multiple remains right around 11. That's because the analyst growth consensus shows the company's fundamentals to be intact.

As it stands, FY 2024 is about 83% complete. This leaves another 17% of FY 2024 and 83% of FY 2025 ahead in the next 12 months for BNS. That is how I'm getting a 12-month forward adjusted EPS input of $5.07.

Applying my fair value multiple of 10.9 to this input, I arrive at a fair value of $55 a share. Relative to the current $49 share price (as of August 28th, 2024), this works out to a 12% discount to fair value. If BNS meets the growth consensus and reverts to my fair value multiple, it could generate 44% cumulative total returns through FY 2026.

A High-Yield That's Safe

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

Even in this high interest rate environment, BNS' starting income prospects stand out. The company's 6.4% forward dividend yield is double the financial sector median of 3.2%. This is enough for an A grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for dividend yield.

BNS' EPS payout ratio is set to come in at the mid-60% range in FY 2024. This is above the 50% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. However, it's important to note that BNS is currently in what will probably prove to be its earnings trough.

If the company can just match the growth forecasts of analysts through FY 2026, this payout ratio could realistically improve to the low to mid-50% range. Along with a nearly two-century streak of not cutting the dividend, that's why the Quant System awards a B grade for dividend safety despite the elevated payout ratio.

In the meantime, BNS' dividend growth prospects are likely to be muted for the next couple of years. As the company works to bring its payout ratio down, the Quant System expects 2.2% annual dividend growth for the foreseeable future. For my money, this seems to be a reasonable expectation. That earns BNS a B- grade from the Quant System for dividend growth.

Risks To Consider

BNS is a legendary bank, but that doesn't mean there aren't risks to the business.

One risk to the company is the potential that the pinch Canadian consumers are feeling could escalate into a recession. As I noted in my previous article, Canada's household debt-to-income ratio is holding strong in the high 170% range.

According to Global News, the jobless rate in Canada of 6.4% is 1.5% higher than record lows posted two years earlier. A poll from Ipsos conducted a couple of months back found that 56% of Canadians are dining out less than in the past.

This is because approximately half of Canadians have had to renew their mortgages in a higher interest rate environment thus far. That has predictably crimped discretionary income for many households.

In June, the Bank of Canada cut interest rates for the first time in four years. Along with further rate cuts that are on the way, this will more likely than not revive the Canadian economy. But if rate cuts prove to be too late, there could be a mild impact on BNS' financial results in the near term.

Another risk to the bank is that it could eventually fall victim to a major cyber breach. If this did happen, customers could sue the company for the fallout from such an event. That could result in significant legal settlements against the company and a hit to its brand image. In a worst-case scenario, this could be enough to damage the investment thesis.

Summary: A Buy For Income And Valuation Upside

BNS is a business that's committed to meeting the evolving needs of its growing customer base. The company's financial positioning is admirable and seemingly strengthening with each quarter.

This isn't fully reflected in BNS' valuation, though. In the meantime, shareholders can collect a sizable dividend while waiting for sentiment toward the stock to improve. If this is realized, cumulative total returns could exceed 40% by the end of October 2026. That's why I'm reaffirming my buy rating.