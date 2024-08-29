Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 29, 2024 5:38 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.92K Followers

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 28, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Christiane Pelz - VP, IR
Tom Vellios - Executive Chairman and Founder
Ken Bull - Interim President, CEO and COO
Kristy Chipman - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Michael Lasser - UBS
Scot Ciccarelli - Truist
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Paul Lejuez - Citi
Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett
Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets
Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
David Bellinger - Mizuho
Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Melanie Nunez - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Five Below Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christiane Pelz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christiane Pelz

Thank you, Drew. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Five Below's second quarter 2024 financial results conference call.

On today's call are Tom Vellios, Executive Chairman and Founder; and Ken Bull, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristy Chipman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.

I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

About FIVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIVE

Trending Analysis

Trending News