Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There aren’t many multi-industrials that I can think of off-hand that have better exposure to some of the most attractive long-term secular growth trends than Eaton (NYSE:ETN). Electrification, energy transformation, digitalization, infrastructure reinvestment, reindustrialization, greening, and aerospace are all quite relevant to Eaton and areas where Eaton has product categories that are leaders, or at least among the leaders.

These high-quality exposures continue to drive strong earnings and strong investor enthusiasm, with Eaton tracking comfortably ahead of my prior model forecasts and the shares climbing another 75% since my last update – well ahead of rivals like ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) and basically in line with Parker Hannifin (PH).

I remain quite bullish on the long-term strength of trends like electrification (and not just data centers), energy transformation, automation, aerospace, and so on. Unfortunately, even high single-digit long-term revenue growth and meaningful free cash flow generation improvement isn’t enough to drive a compelling fair value, and Eaton trades with a robust premium. While I’m not suggesting that investors need to bail out of Eaton, it’s hard to see how Street enthusiasm isn’t already rewarding the strong growth potential here.

Key Drivers Continued To Drive Results In Q2

With weaker trends in markets like machinery, residential construction, autos, and commercial vehicles, strength in data centers, utilities, certain areas of non-resi construction (like manufacturing) and aerospace were even more apparent this past quarter.

Revenue rose 9% in organic terms, one of the best results among the large multi-industrials but still only in line with expectations. Gross margin improved by 190bp to 38% and operating income rose 26%, with margin up 270bp to 18.8%. Segment profits rose 19%, with margin up 210bp to 23.7%, and came in almost 4% higher than expected.

Eaton reported 13% organic growth in the Electrical Americas segment, with strong data center demand, and a little under 4% growth in Electrical Global, with healthy data center and utility. Segment profits were stronger in both, with margins up 350bp to 29.9% in Americas and up 50bp to 19% in Global. Overall, the Electrical business grew more than 9%, ahead of ABB’s Electrical Products (which isn’t as strong in data center) and just a little weaker than the 10% growth at Schneider’s Energy Management. Hubbell (HUBB) wasn’t as impressive, up 2%, but is more leveraged to some weaker utility markets and the Electrical Solutions segment was up 7%.

Aerospace was up 13% against a healthy +14% year-ago comp, and segment profits rose 8% as margin eased 100bp to 21.5%. Eaton’s results slot in between Parker Hannifin (up 19%) and ITT (ITT) (up 10%), and commercial aerospace demand remains robust despite ongoing issues with the major commercial aircraft OEMs.

Vehicle revenue declined 3%, with margin up 270bp to 18%. Given the sizable skew to commercial vehicles, this wasn’t a bad result. eMobility revenue rose 18%, strong in the context of a softening EV market as OEMs push out launches, and the business was modestly profitable this quarter.

From Strength To Strength, Though Expectations And Comps Are Getting Tougher

As much as hyperbole and cliché gets tiresome, I don’t know how else to describe what’s going on in data centers as “on fire” and/or “once in a generation”. The amount of money being thrown at new data center construction is almost mindboggling, and Eaton is primed to benefit tremendously through its switchgear, transformer, uninterrupted power supply, busway, and distribution products – in fact, in many cases the company is now selling transformers directly to the end user (not something typical in Eaton’s history).

Despite some Street-driven fretting a few months ago as to how long companies like Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and others would throw billions into AI-based data center capex without clear financial returns, the spending guidance from this most recent quarterly reporting cycle showed no meaningful dimming of enthusiasm. Likewise, data center construction continues to grow robustly, up 70% in May (the last month I have solid data for), and continues to drive overall non-residential construction growth.

Eaton’s data center backlog currently stands at 8 years’ worth of business. While I do expect to see some slowdown, if nothing else than scale effect, I don’t see much reason to believe that spending is going to come to a screaming halt, particularly given that AI-focused data centers aren’t that large a part of the backlog (management has said 90% of orders are for conventional data centers).

Data center is absolutely the key Electrical end-market today, but it’s not the only opportunity. Utilities continue to spend to upgrade, modernize, and strengthen their grids, and I see ongoing growth in industrial/commercial markets to facilitate energy efficiency, environmental renovation (changing from fossil fuel-based systems to electrical), microgrids, and automation. Likewise, manufacturing facility construction grow remains quite strong, and these new buildings all have electrical requirements.

It takes markets like data center and industrial electrification to make aerospace look a bit like an also-ran, but there’s nothing wrong with the aerospace cycle. Narrowbody aircraft construction still has further to grow and will be a multiyear driver, and widebody construction is really only just getting started, not to mention that Eaton is leveraged to multiple defense projects with healthy unit content. If there’s really an issue here, it’s mostly that the comps are getting tougher and margin leverage seems to have hit a ceiling (at least temporarily).

The Outlook

Before getting into my modeling expectations, it’s worth noting that the company just changed CEOs, with Craig Arnold stepping aside due to a mandatory retirement age policy and handing the reins over to Paulo Ruiz, the former President and COO of the Industrial Sector. During Mr. Arnold’s tenure Eaton shares rose more than 400%, trouncing the broader industrial space, and the company made multiple sound strategic moves to leverage longer-term opportunities in electrification and aerospace.

I would note, though, that Eaton basically had a not-so-secret “competition” between Paulo Ruiz and Heath Monesmith (President and COO of Electrical Sector). With Mr. Monesmith not getting the position, I would not be surprised if he left for an opportunity elsewhere (Johnson Controls (JCI) perhaps?), and this would be a loss given the importance of the Electrical segment to Eaton.

Turning to the model, robust demand for electrical products and healthy ongoing growth in aerospace continues to drive higher numbers, with Eaton being one of the relatively few companies to offer meaningfully improved guidance for FY’24. The revenue growth target is now 8.5% at the midpoint, with margins expected to be in the 23%’s.

I’m looking for close to 8% revenue growth over the next three years on the strength of electrification and aerospace demand, and there could well be upside. Likewise, I’m looking for 7% long-term annualized revenue growth that is quite strong for an industrial of this size, but not ridiculous relative to the growth opportunities created by the trends in electrification, energy renewal, greening, and so on.

On the margin side, I think a 25% EBITDA is possible within five years, but not guaranteed, and I’d note management has launched a $375M restructuring/cost reduction program. I’m looking for free cash flow margins to improve toward the high end of the mid-teens, driving around 10% long-term FCF growth, but I’d note that FCF leverage has been an area where Eaton has not excelled of late and I’d like to see better performance here.

Eaton is one of the hottest and most popular growth industrial names right now, and you don’t go to hot stocks to find bargains. The shares do not look undervalued on discounted cash flow and trade pretty much at or near what has often been a peak projected long-term annualized return (sub-5%). Likewise, even a five-point premium on EV/EBITDA to what Eaton would or “should” normally get on the basis of its margins and returns (ROIC, et al) doesn’t get me to an attractive fair value.

The Bottom Line

Of course growth matters, and Eaton offers an enticing mix of multiyear above-average growth, good market share/market positions, modest capital intensity, and solid-to-good margins and returns. It should be a richly-valued and well-liked stock. My only issue now is whether the company runs into a situation where the expectations are so high that even objectively excellent results in the coming quarters or years just isn’t enough to drive further rerating.

With that, I pretty much have to take a neutral stance as I can’t really offer justification for a higher price. I still think Eaton is one of the best-positioned industrials out there, and the market may well continue to find/make excuses to bid it even higher, but it’s tough to see it as more than a momentum/growth trade now.