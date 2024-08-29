metamorworks

Investment thesis

Nexxen (NASDAQ:NEXN) shares up more than 40% since my previous article where I assigned a Buy recommendation on the company. My bullish thesis was centered around the company returning to organic growth, by leveraging its competitive product offering, which it had gradually built through multiple acquisitions. Additionally I found shares to be cheaply valued and therefore anticipated that the management team would leverage its large cash position to aggressively repurchase shares. My thesis continues to play out as expected with the company delivering 4% year over year growth in contribution ex-TAC in Q2, with solid FCF generation. Growth is expected to remain strong for the remainder of this year, as it benefits from political spending and a new revenue steam from data licensing. Profitability and FCF generation remains strong, with shares attractively valued at an EV/FCF multiple of just 5.7. Therefore, I continue to maintain my Buy rating on NEXN shares.

Financial highlights and my expectations for what's ahead

In Q2, contribution ex-TAC grew 4% year over year to $83.1 million, as shown above. Adjusted EBITDA reached $26.8 million at a margin of 32%. CTV remains a key growth driver for the company, and was up 14% year over year. The growth in CTV is underpinned by the company's end to end platform, which consists of its Demand-side platform (DSP) and Supply-side platform (SSP) which are interconnected through its Data platform. This allows Nexxen's clients to track and target users with ads, while also measuring the outcome. The Nexxen Data Platform does not rely on Google's (GOOGL) cookies as it has its own identity graph for each user, created by combining multiple identifiers across its platform.

Looking ahead, I expect Nexxen's partnership with Alphonso and LG Electronics to contribute favorably to revenue growth in its CTV segment. Additionally it signed an agreement with Vivo to deliver ads on its large music video library. Earlier this month, management successfully added a new highly profitable revenue stream for the business through a data licensing partnership with The Trade Desk (TTD). Though the revenue contribution from this will not be material in the near-term, further licensing deals like this could result in a massive opportunity for the company to improve its overall margins.

Management's full year contribution ex-TAC guidance of $343 million implies that year over year growth in H2 is expected to be nearly 14% versus the 4% growth seen in H1 of this year. This growth acceleration is likely driven by the benefit expected from increased political spending related to the US elections. As shown in the extract below from the company's Q2 earnings report, management has maintained a disciplined approach with respect to expenses. As a result of this, full year adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at above 29%, compared to 26% that was achieved last year. Investors should closely track its operating expenses, especially related to Sales and Marketing to ensure that management is not having to overspend in order to drive organic growth.

Given the company's net cash position of $152 million and the expectation for the business to continue to generate FCF in upcoming quarters, capital allocation becomes a crucial aspect for shareholders. In this regard, I expect the company to continue to aggressively repurchase its shares in line with its recent $50 share buyback program. With regard to capital allocation, the company's CFO stated:

Our debt-free balance sheet and cash-generating capabilities enable flexibility to invest in share repurchases, sales growth initiatives, and innovation and at this point in time we don't plan any major near-term acquisitions.

Thoughts on valuation

Management's guidance for this year calls for contribution ex-TAC and adjusted EBITDA of $343 million and $100 million respectively. In order to estimate the FCF expected for this year, I will deducted the expected cash expenses towards capital expenditures and tax payments which are approximately $20 million and $15 million respectively, from the adjusted EBITDA figure. Based on this, I estimate that FCF will likely end up at around $65 million. NEXN stock is therefore valued at a Price/FCF multiple of 8.1, at the current share price of $7.7. When accounting for its net cash position of $152 million, it has an EV/FCF multiple of just 5.7. It is worth pointing out that the company's stock-based compensation expense has been declining gradually, and is now at an annual run-rate of nearly $12 million, as shown below.

I see NEXN as very attractively valued, especially considering peers such as Magnite (MGNI) and PubMatic (PUBM), which have similar high single-digit growth rates, and trade at considerably higher Price/FCF multiples of almost 10. Furthermore, NEXN remains an attractive acquisition target given its size, cheap valuation and unique technology platform. This together with its large cash position, likely mitigates downside risk from today's prices.

Risks to consider

Dependence on video related ads

Nexxen generates the majority of its revenue from video-related ads, including CTV. A similar company I cover, Perion Network (PERI), has reported declining ROI for advertisers in its video segment, resulting in a significant revenue drop for this segment in recent quarters. Although Nexxen benefits from an advanced technology platform that supports its video ads, investors should be mindful of the company's heavy reliance on video-related advertising.

Competition

The AdTech industry is highly competitive, and Nexxen has distinguished itself with its comprehensive end-to-end platform and access to valuable user data. This has positioned it well against competitors which are more focused on either the Supply or Demand side independently. Investors should monitor Nexxen’s growth rates in the coming quarters to assess whether its platform is successfully gaining traction in the market.

Macroeconomic impacts

Advertising spend is sensitive to economic conditions, and economic weakness could impact the company's outlook for growth and profitability. I will point out that organic growth for the company was negative during the last two years in a challenging advertising environment. Additionally the company is expected to benefit from political spending in the next two quarters related to the US Presidential elections. This will lead to tougher comparisons during Q3 and Q4 next year.

Conclusion

Consistent with my initial thesis for the company, I still find the shares attractive despite their recent significant price increase. With an EV/FCF multiple of 5.7, the stock offers a favorable margin of safety, while the company’s large cash position should help mitigate significant downside risk. Therefore, I maintain my Buy rating on NEXN shares.