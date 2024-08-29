dosecreative

Earnings of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will most probably dip this year because of margin pressure and high provisioning expenses reported for the first half of the year. Anticipated loan growth will likely drive an earnings recovery next year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to dip by 2% to $3.35 per share for 2024 before growing by 5% to $2.53 per share in 2025. The year-end target price suggests a decent price upside from the current market price. Additionally, Peoples is offering quite an attractive dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on Peoples Bancorp.

Outlook For Organic Loan Growth Appears Mixed

Peoples Bancorp’s loan portfolio grew by 2.0% during the second quarter, which is quite impressive given the company’s history. Peoples Bancorp’s growth has mostly come from acquisitions in the past, with organic growth remaining low. The company acquired Limestone Bancorp in May 2023 and Premier Financial Bancorp in September 2021. As there are currently no upcoming transactions, I’ve decided to exclude potential acquisitions from my loan growth projections.

The outlook for organic loan growth isn’t bad. Peoples Bancorp operates in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. These regions have unemployment rates that are quite varied, but one thing common among them is that the unemployment rates are quite low compared to their respective histories.

Data by YCharts

Peoples Bancorp’s lending is broad-based and covers many different segments in the economy. However, commercial loans make up a majority of the loan portfolio with Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) making up 35% of total loans and Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loans making up 20% of total loans. As a result, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (“PMI”) is an important indicator of PEBO’s product demand. As shown below, manufacturing industries have been in contractionary territory (below 50) for more than a year now. Although the services segment is performing better, it is barely in the expansionary territory.

Data by YCharts

Considering the conflicting economic factors mentioned above, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 1.25% in every quarter through the end of 2025. My loan growth projection is below the second quarter’s growth. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net Loans 2,852 3,353 4,411 4,654 6,097 6,417 6,743 Growth of Net Loans 5.3% 17.6% 31.6% 5.5% 31.0% 5.2% 5.1% Other Earning Assets 1,079 953 2,027 1,805 2,112 2,044 2,127 Deposits 3,291 3,910 5,863 5,717 7,152 7,481 7,862 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 400 184 266 601 817 731 761 Common equity 594 576 845 785 1,054 1,109 1,176 Book Value Per Share ($) 29.3 29.0 38.5 28.0 30.0 31.6 33.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 20.5 19.7 25.0 16.4 18.3 20.0 21.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Rate Downcycle to Further Pressurize the Margin

Peoples Bancorp’s net interest margin dipped by a sizable eight basis points during the second quarter of 2024. This was the third consecutive quarter of decline.

The upcoming interest rate cuts will further pressurize the margin. Although the latest communication by the Fed Chair suggests that rate cuts could start as early as September, I’m projecting rate cuts to start in the fourth quarter to be on the safe side.

The results of the management’s rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing show that a 100-basis points rate cut could reduce the net interest income by 1.9%.

2Q 2024 10Q Filing

As a result, I’m expecting the net interest margin to remain unchanged in the third quarter of 2024 before dipping by 2 basis points every quarter through the end of 2025.

Earnings to Recover Next Year

Apart from the balance sheet and net interest margin outlook discussed above, I’m using the following assumptions to arrive at my earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025.

I’m expecting the provisions-expense-to-loan ratio to return to the last five-year average. I’m expecting non-interest income growth to revert to the five-year mean of around 9%. I’m expecting the efficiency ratio to remain stable at the second quarter’s level. (Side note: efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expenses divided by total revenue). My assumption is on the conservative side because the current disinflation in the economy should lead to a better efficiency ratio in the future.

Based on the above, I’m expecting Peoples Bancorp’s earnings to dip by 2% year-over-year to $3.35 per share in 2024 before rising by 5% year-over-year in 2025 to $3.53 per share. I’m anticipating earnings to dip this year because of the high provisioning as well as the sharp net interest margin plunge reported for the first half of the year. Further, I’m expecting earnings to recover next year on the back of loan growth.

The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E FY25E Net interest income 141 139 172 253 339 347 356 Provision for loan losses 3 26 (0) (4) 15 20 16 Non-interest income 64 64 70 79 87 97 105 Non-interest expense 137 134 184 207 266 277 291 Net income - Common Sh. 54 35 48 101 113 118 124 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.65 1.73 2.16 3.60 3.44 3.35 3.53 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Are Low

Peoples Bancorp’s riskiness appears to be manageable. Firstly, the company has low exposure to office loans, which is one of the riskiest segments for banks in the wake of the work-from-home culture. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, loans for office buildings and complexes totaled $217.4 million at the end of June, representing just 3% of the loan portfolio.

Further, the deposit book’s riskiness appears to be ordinary. Uninsured deposits without any pledged security coverage amounted to around $1.3 billion, representing around 18% of total deposits.

Moreover, the security portfolio’s risk level seems unremarkable. Unrealized losses on the Available-for-Sale securities portfolio amounted to $148.8 million at the end of June, which is around 14% of the total equity balance. I’m expecting most of these unrealized losses to reverse once interest rates start declining.

PEBO is Offering a Dividend Yield of 5.1%

Peoples Bancorp is offering a very attractive dividend yield of around 5.1% at the current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share and the August 27 closing price. I think the attractive dividend level can be maintained because the implied payout ratio for 2025 is 45%, which is below the last five-year average payout of 56%.

Additionally, Peoples Bancorp is well-capitalized, which minimizes the threat of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements for capital maintenance. The company reported a total capital ratio of 13.47% for the end of June, which is far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%.

Adopting a Buy Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Peoples Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.48x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 20.5 19.7 25.0 16.4 18.3 Average Market Price ($) 32.1 24.1 31.7 29.9 27.6 Historical P/TB 1.56x 1.22x 1.27x 1.82x 1.51x 1.48x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.0 gives a target price of $29.6 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 5.9% downside from the August 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.28x 1.38x 1.48x 1.58x 1.68x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 20.0 20.0 20.0 20.0 20.0 Target Price ($) 25.6 27.6 29.6 31.6 33.6 Market Price ($) 31.4 31.4 31.4 31.4 31.4 Upside/(Downside) (18.6)% (12.3)% (5.9)% 0.5% 6.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 11.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.65 1.73 2.16 3.60 3.44 Average Market Price ($) 32.1 24.1 31.7 29.9 27.6 Historical P/E 12.1x 13.9x 14.7x 8.3x 8.0x 11.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.35 gives a target price of $38.3 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 21.7% upside from the August 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 9.4x 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x 13.4x EPS 2024 ($) 3.35 3.35 3.35 3.35 3.35 Target Price ($) 31.6 34.9 38.3 41.6 45.0 Market Price ($) 31.4 31.4 31.4 31.4 31.4 Upside/(Downside) 0.4% 11.1% 21.7% 32.4% 43.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $33.9, which implies a 7.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 13.0%. Hence, I’m adopting a buy rating on Peoples Bancorp.