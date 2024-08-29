adventtr

Investment Overview

The eVTOL or the flying car industry is at a nascent stage. Companies are working towards achieving certification from aviation authorities for commercialization. At this stage, it’s impossible to decide on stocks to buy or sell based on financials.

The important factor is the business developments that serve as a base for commercialization, growth, and value creation. These factors include fund-raising, partnerships, investment in technology, and the progress on flying certification.

Based on these broad parameters, I believe that Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a potential value creator. This initiating coverage discusses the reasons to be bullish on Archer stock, with a “Strong Buy” rating at current levels of $3.8.

It’s worth noting that in the last 12 months, Archer stock has corrected by 41%. The deep correction is a good opportunity for accumulation as Archer progresses towards commercialization of eVTOL in 2025.

Multi-Decade Industry Tailwinds

As a starting point, industry tailwinds are the first reason to be bullish on Archer stock. Based on some early estimates, the growth story for the eVTOL industry is for the next few decades. The early movers with good business execution can therefore create immense value. The challenge, however, is to identify the right stocks.

Coming to the industry potential, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) believes that the eVTOL industry is likely to be worth $1 trillion by 2040. Further, Morgan Stanley believes that in a base-case scenario, the eVTOL market is likely to be worth $9 trillion by 2050 and will account for 6% of projected global GDP. For the current decade, the market size is expected to swell to $920.5 million by 2030.

If we look at the potential specific to the United States, the eVTOL industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53% between 2024 and 2030. Archer, as an early mover, is well positioned to benefit.

An important point of discussion is to understand if these estimates are realistic. In my view, the answer depends on the cost of eVTOL services as compared to the alternatives.

The table below provides an estimate on Archer’s eVTOL cost and revenue potential as compared to ride-sharing.

Archer Investor Presentation April 2023

While the cost is expected to be marginally higher, the time factor is critical and will support the growth of the industry. Further, with operating leverage and technological advancements, it’s likely that the business will deliver healthy margins even if the cost per mile declines.

Steady Progress Towards Certification

For the next 12 to 15 months, the single biggest catalyst for Archer stock upside is certification from the Federal Aviation Administration for commercial flights. Considering the progress, it’s likely that Archer will achieve commercialization in the second half of 2025.

In the last few months, Archer announced two important milestones. First, the eVTOL company received the final airworthiness criteria for its Midnight flight. This is an important step towards achieving “type certification” for the Midnight flight.

Further, in June, Archer received “Part 135 Air Carrier & Operator Certificate” from the FAA. This certification allows Archer to “begin operating aircraft commercially to refine its systems and procedures.” The company has also received Part 145 certificate allowing it to perform specialized aircraft repair services.

Of course, this is just the theory part of the analysis. However, my objective was to underscore the point that business progress is in the positive direction and this is a potential stock price-action indicator in absence of revenue.

A Strong Indicative Order Book

A second indicator of the business progress is the company’s order book. Archer scores well on that front with an indicative order book of nearly $6 billion for the delivery of 1,141 aircraft.

Archer Shareholder Letter Q2 2024

There are two important points to note related to the order book.

First, it provides Archer with clear revenue visibility on commercialization. Of course, the scale-up will be gradual, but the backlog underscores the impending demand for eVTOL. I further believe that the backlog will continue to swell as Archer progresses towards commercialization.

Second, the company’s backlog is primarily (89.8%) from the United States, India, UAE, and Korea. Further, 10.2% of the total backlog is from other countries. The positive here is that Archer is already well diversified from a geographic perspective.

Archer has adopted the strategy of local partnerships to boost geographic growth. As an example, the company has partnered with InterGlobe in India for commercialization in 2026.

I must however put a word of caution. The company’s order backlog does not imply stellar revenue growth from 2025. The scale-up will be gradual, as indicated in the chart below.

Archer Shareholder Letter Q2 2024

For 2025 and 2026 the target is to deliver 10 and 48 eVTOL respectively. Further, for 2026, the revenue will remain below $500 million. Significant ramp-up of operations is likely only in 2027 and beyond. For 2028, Archer is targeting revenue of over $3 billion, with a potential operating margin of 20%.

Given the production and sales estimates, I have two important points.

First, Archer is unlikely to achieve EBITDA breakeven before 2027. This is with the assumption that there is no delay in the projected timeline for manufacturing ramp-up.

Further, Archer is likely to witness further equity dilution in the next 24 to 36 months on the back of cash burn.

However, even after considering these factors, I believe that Archer stock is attractive. Given the industry potential that I discussed, there is no looking back after manufacturing ramp-up. In an industry at a nascent stage, the minimum investment horizon must be five years for significant returns.

Backing of Strong Partners

Another reason to like Archer Aviation among eVTOL stock is the backing of strong partners. A major investor and strategic partner in the eVTOL company is Stellantis (STLA).

Archer started working with Stellantis back in 2019. Till date, the latter has invested $300 million in the eVTOL company. It’s worth noting that Stellantis is a $49 billion company. The association provides Archer with a strong financial backing with cash burn visibility in the next 24 to 36 months.

Recently, Archer announced a $400 million contract manufacturing agreement with Stellantis. Under this partnership, Stellantis will be financing $370 million in anticipated manufacturing labour costs that’s necessary to support Archer’s manufacturing ramp-up to 650 aircraft annually.

Further, Stellantis will be contributing $20 million towards incremental manufacturing capex. This is a critical partnership as Archer has a strong order backlog. However, timely scale-up is necessary to service the orders and boost growth.

Other strategic partners for Archer include United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Besides being an investor, United Airlines and Archer will have a point-to-point eVTOL route from Manhattan to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Similarly, Southwest will be utilizing Archer’s eVTOL aircraft at California airports to develop operational plans for electric air taxi networks. An important point to note here is that Archer will have two unique revenue streams.

Archer Investor Presentation April 2023

First, Archer will serve as an aircraft OEM and over the long term, this segment will contribute to 20% to 30% of the revenue.

However, a bulk of the revenue will be coming from the aerial ride-sharing model. The partnership with major airline companies is therefore critical as it will support the development of key eVTOL routes. Overall, Archer’s plans are supported by some industry majors and that increases the confidence in the company.

Valuation Perspective

For a company that’s not generating revenue and an industry that’s at a nascent stage, determining the valuation is tricky. However, let’s look at some pointers that provide an insight on the point that current levels are attractive.

First, Archer trades at a forward price-to-book ratio of 3.48. A close competitor is Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) that trades at a forward P/B of 3.72. Further, EHang (NASDAQ:EH) trades at a forward P/B of 141. Therefore, Archer trades at a discount to peer metrics, and this is the first indication of being undervalued.

Second, Archer has a robust indicative order book of $6 billion. The current order book is 4.5x the market valuation and I expect the back to swell further. It’s worth noting that for 2028, Archer expects revenue of more than $3 billion, with an operating margin of 20% or higher. As the business scales, it’s likely that the annual EBITDA between 2028 and 20230 will be in the range of $500 million to $1 billion. Of course, I am just talking about the OEM side of the business model. Ride-sharing would further enhance the EBITDA and cash flow potential. A current market valuation of $1.3 billion therefore looks miniscule.

To sum up, six analysts have a “Buy” rating on Archer stock, with a median 12-month price target of $9. This would imply an upside of 152.8% from current levels. Further, the most bearish price target is $6, which implies an upside potential of 68.54% from current levels. This underscores my view on Archer stock trading at a valuation gap.

Risk Factors to the Bull Thesis

Archer Aviation is gradually progressing towards certification and the company has also undertaken the construction of its manufacturing facility. Delay in FAA certification is a potential risk and can impact the company’s eVTOL delivery outlook between 2025 and 2028. This risk is mitigated to some extent by strong partners coupled with significant progress in the certification process.

I also believe that equity dilution is a risk and one factor that has kept the stock subdued. As an example, the recent agreement with Stellantis would imply gradual dilution as funds are infused towards manufacturing labour cost. Having said that, the dilution factor will be offset if the indicative order backlog continues to swell. The backlog growth will set the stage for robust revenue and operating margin in 2028 and beyond.

Another risk to consider is competition. Considering the industry potential, there will continue to be new entrants. However, the early movers will continue to have an advantage if the technological edge is maintained. Further, in a big global addressable market, multiple players can operate and grow at a healthy rate.

Overall, a new business has multiple risks. However, for an aggressive investor, it makes sense to consider some exposure. Further, the positives outweigh the risks and I believe that Archer is setting a strong platform for growth.

Concluding Views

When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) listed in 2010, the market valuation was below $2 billion. Amidst challenges and scepticism, the EV company currently commands a market valuation of $670 billion.

I am not suggesting that Archer will replicate this massive value creation. However, it’s a good example of considering exposure to an industry at an early stage of growth. With good business progress, I am positive on Archer stock creating value.

With the recent capital raise, Archer has a strong liquidity profile. This will ensure steady progress towards completion of the manufacturing site. Further, I expect Archer to stitch partnerships in new geographies and boost its order backlog.

I must quickly mention here that Archer delivered its first Midnight aircraft to the U.S. Air Force in Q2, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense has already accepted the military airworthiness assessment for Midnight. The defence sector is likely to open multiple opportunities for the company in the next five years. This includes medical evacuation, cargo, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flights with the aircraft.

With all these positives, I am bullish on Archer stock trending higher from current levels. The immediate impending catalysts being the certification from the U.S. FAA.