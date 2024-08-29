Analyzing The Threats: The Potential Risks Of Microsoft's Major AI Infrastructure Spending

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.02K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft's Q4 FY 2024 earnings report showed solid performance, but investor concerns over AI infrastructure investments and declining cloud growth led to a stock price dip.
  • Despite short-term challenges, the company's long-term potential in AI and cloud computing remains immense.
  • Valuation metrics suggest Microsoft's stock may be overvalued, but its strong balance sheet and potential AI-driven growth justify holding the stock for long-term gains.

Facade of the French headquarters of Microsoft, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

HJBC

I last wrote about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on April 30, 2024. I gave it a Hold recommendation, primarily based on valuation concerns and the risks of its strategy not panning out. At the time, I gave it a fair value of $406. After reviewing

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.02K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News